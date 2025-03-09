2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Toledo RET Jacquez Stuart

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Toledo returner Jacquez Stuart.

No. 0 Jacquez Stuart/RET Toledo – 5’9, 175 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jacquez Stuart 5’9/175 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Prolific return man with ability to create impact plays on special teams

– Shows open field speed to run away from everyone

– Has vision as returner to find the lane

– Quick feet to change directions and leave defenders in the lurch

– Versatile and capable receiver

– Great acceleration and doesn’t take long to hit top speed

– Comfortable moving around formation, regularly split out wide or aligned in slot

The Bad

– Severely undersized in height and weight

– Lacks power as a runner and routinely taken down by arm tackles

– Too often tries to bounce runs and runs into the back of his linemen

– Shows effort in pass pro but outclassed and late ID’ing rushes

– Wasn’t team’s lead runner and often off the field in critical moments

– Limited number of receptions to judge him by

– Niche player who may be ticked to returns only; offensive touches will need schemed for

– No punt return background

– Rushing involvement and production fell off through career

Bio

– Spent 2019-2024 seasons at Toledo

– Career: 365 rushes for 1,904 yards (5.2 YPC) and 13 TDs, 50 receptions for 463 yards and 1 TD

– Career: 75 kick returns for 1,945 yards (25.9 average) with 3 TDs

– Led MAC in kick return average three times (2021, 2023, 2024), and led NCAA in 2024 (32.7 yards per return)

– 2024: 68 rushes (third on team), 269 yards (4.0 YPC) and two TDs along with 16 receptions

– Two-star recruit from Miami, Florida; chose Toledo over Purdue, Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, and several other mid-major schools

– Missed two games in 2024 with injury, limited in at least one other; missed two games and parts of others in 2023

– State champ in high school in 100-meter dash and 4×100 relay; recruited by 10 colleges to run track, including Carl Lewis at Houston

– Personal record is 10.4 in 100m

– Learned about Toledo by playing NCAA 14

– Plans to get into real estate in post-football career

– Wore four different jersey numbers in college: 33, 5, 21, and 0

Tape Breakdown

Jacquez Stuart caught my attention for his prolific kick return career. Three career scores, including one in each of the past two seasons. His speed is undeniable and obvious on tape. He’s an explosive returner and hard to catch in the open field. Here’s his return scores.

As a running back, you get the same sense whenever he’s afforded a runway.

And as a receiver, as these two clips show,he can make an impact, too. Stuart didn’t catch the ball as much as I would’ve liked for someone who spent so many years in college and with his athletic profile but there are impressive moments. He can make tough grabs and show his speed in space.

Terribly undersized, there’s an obvious lack of power. The tape confirms. He struggled in short-yardage moments and was routinely taken down by arm tackles.

He also became less involved in the Rockets’ offense. His production decreased year-over-year and while injuries may have played a role, Toledo turned to bigger and more well-rounded backs. Especially in key moments. Stuart was often on the sideline on a game-winning or overtime drive. His deficiencies in pass protection stand out.

Conclusion

Overall, Jacquez Stuart proved to be a high-impact kick returner in college. For a team needing kick return help like Pittsburgh, there’s a fit. But that’s all the value he brings. Though NFL returns are more prominent under the dynamic kickoff model, it’s not enough to spend a draft pick on him. And he’ll have to tear up a preseason to stick.

Stuart may end up making a transition to wide receiver instead of running back, utilizing his speed and open-field ability.

My NFL comp is Jordan Byrd, who spent a camp in Pittsburgh a few years back, thought Stuart is faster.

Projection: Undrafted-Tryout

Depot Draft Grade: 5.6 – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)

Games Watched: vs Ohio (2022), at Akron (2024), at Western Kentucky (2024), Kick Return Cut-Ups