2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Miami (Fla.) EDGE Tyler Baron

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Miami (Fla.) EDGE Tyler Baron.

No. 9 TYLER BARON, EDGE, MIAMI (FLA.) (R-SENIOR) – 6044 262 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tyler Baron 6044/262 10 32 7/8 80 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has great size, length, and height for the position

— Possesses the speed and explosiveness you want on the edge

— Can round the corner with burst and bend

— Has the length and strength to keep outside contain against the run

— Pushes opponent’s chest and looks to discard

— Length and size aids in ability to bull rush blockers back into the pocket

— Can push/pull, dip/rip, and cross chop as means to win as a pass rusher

— Shows good effort in pursuit of the football

THE BAD

— Play strength is lacking relative to frame

— Gets stuck on blocks far too often

— Can have trouble turning the corner on his rush into the pocket

— Leaves his feet too often

— Comes into tackle attempt out of control, leading to whiffs

— More disruptive than productive as a pass rusher

BIO

— Redshirt senior from Knoxville, Tenn.

— Born Oct. 22, 2001 (age 23)

— Four-star recruit, according to Rivals

— 2020 Polynesian Bowl invite

— Committed to Tennessee out of high school

— Father, Patrick Abernathy, was a support staff member with the Vols’ football program for eight years

— Played four years at Tennessee, racking up 101 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks, and one forced fumble

— Transferred to Miami prior to the 2024 season

— Started every game in 2024 and posted 38 total tackles, (18 solo), 11 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble

—Honorable mention All-ACC (2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Tyler Baron is a native Tennessee kid, born and raised in Knoxville. He decided to stay close to home, playing for the Tennessee Volunteers. After four years in Knoxville, Baron transferred to the University of Miami in 2024 to play for the Hurricanes, finishing his college career with 38 tackles for loss and 19 sacks across five seasons.

When you plug in the tape on Baron, you see a long, tall, athletic pass rusher who fits the mold of what most teams are looking for on the edge. His combination of length and speed make him a handful as you can see in the clip below against Syracuse. He rips off the block and flies into the backfield to sack QB Kyle McCord.

Baron’s length and size make him a handful for opposing tight ends attempting to block him. Employing superior strength, he can use his long arms to drive back blockers into the lap of the quarterback as you can see below against Florida. Getting his hands into the tight end’s shoulder pads, Baron spins off the block and smothers the quarterback in the pocket for the sack.

Baron’s length and size make him a quality option setting the edge against the run and keeping outside contain, using his long arms to keep distance between himself and the blocker to fight off the block and make the play. Watch the clip below against Louisville as Baron takes on the guard square pulling out to the edge. He keeps his outside leg and arm free to fight off the block and make the tackle.

Baron is an athletic pass rusher who has the speed and burst to make it around the corner when he times everything right. Watch the clip below against the Cardinals as Baron gets a good jump on the snap and hits the right tackle with the cross chop. He forces the quarterback to step up in the pocket and into the hands of another defender, who makes the play as he tries to evade Baron, who nearly makes the play himself.

While Baron has plenty of great qualities as a pass rusher, he lacks that high-end play strength to consistently fight off blocks. He can also be out of control sometimes when coming up to the ball, missing tackles due to leaving his feet or not properly breaking down as you can see in the clips below against Louisville.

CONCLUSION

Tyler Baron is a long, athletic pass rusher who has the measurables and tools to play at the NFL level. He needs to continue to get stronger and refine his pass-rush moves to be more consistent at getting to the quarterback, but there are tools and traits for him to become a rotational player at worst with the chance to see more playing time in the future.

When coming up with a pro comp for Baron, D.J. Wonnum came to mind as a similarly built pass rusher who was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 — a similar spot I think Baron will get selected somewhere on Day 3 of the draft. The Steelers could add an edge rusher with Preston Smith now off the roster, and Baron could be a good depth piece to consider later in the draft.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: at Florida (2024), at Syracuse (2024), at Louisville (2024)