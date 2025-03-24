2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.

No. 10, LAJOHNTAY WESTER, WR, COLORADO (Redshirt Senior) — 5092, 177 POUNDS

-2025 East-West Shrine Bowl participant

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan LaJohntay Wester 5095/163 8 5/8″ 29 3/4″ 72 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.46 1.53 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1″ 32″ N/A

THE GOOD

-Explosive receiver with good speed to stress defenders vertically working out of the slot

-Shows short-area burst and explosion as a route runner; able to create separation in the blink of an eye out of the slot

-Has good ability to track the ball in flight and adjust despite smaller stature; great hand-eye coordination for the position

-Good at avoiding contact as a route runner to stay on schedule within offensive scheme

-Limited route tree from the slot, but proficient at routes

-Production across multiple years and different competition levels

-Brings punt- and kick-return abilities to the table

-Flashed ability to change speeds within his routes to keep defenders off balance

-Toughness factor to his game as a receiver; unfraid to go over the middle and take a shot

THE BAD

-Small, rail-thin frame; play strength a real concern

-Not a blocker whatsoever; tried to fulfill those duties at Colorado, but was overmatched

-Provides very little after the catch; has some wiggle, but lacks power to break tackles and stay on his feet

-Catch radius is very small in the slot; not going to win many contested-catch situations

-Profiles as slot-only WR; struggles to deal with physicality when lined up on the boundary

-Struggles with focus at times; handful of concentration drops at Colorado, which led to INTs

BIO

-Played in 13 games with 12 starts in his lone season at Colorado. Recorded 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Buffaloes

-Prior to 2024 season played four years at Florida Atlantic, seeing action in 45 games. Finished FAU career with 252 receptions, 2,703 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns, along with two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for touchdown

-326 career receptions in college rank sixth all-time in Football Bowl Subdivision history

-Was the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023, along with a first-team receiver and special teams honors

-Best season came in 2023 when he hauled in 108 passes for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns for FAU

-Followed brothers Jaylen and John Wester to Florida Atlantic for collegiate career

TAPE BREAKDOWN

In a talented wide receiver class in the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado’s LaJohntay Wester might be the most productive of the bunch.

After four seasons at Florida Atlantic, where he lit it up for the Owls, Wester transferred to Boulder to play with Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos. He put up another productive season, putting him on the NFL radar.

Though he’s a bit undersized at just 5-9, 177 pounds, Wester profiles as a dynamic slot receiver who creates easy separation in his routes and can provide some explosive plays at the next level. But he’s a slot only, which could limit him, outside of punt-return duties.

On the smaller side, Wester uses it to his advantage in the slot.

He has very good short-area explosion, and when he has clean releases off the line, he can win quickly over the middle, much like he does there against Colorado State. After a quick, clean release in which he is able to set up the defender just enough, he shows off the burst inside on the crossing route to win for the big gain.

Similar rep here against Colorado State, this time in the red zone.

Wester’s so quick in his breaks that he’s able to cross the defender’s face in the red zone and work open for the score. The frame is a real concern, but when you’re this quick in short areas, you can win at any level, especially in the NFL from the slot.

There are some concerns with Wester rounding off routes on tape at times, but when he’s locked in on his fundamentals, he is able to create ample separation and is a dependable weapon for his quarterback.

Nice rep here on the in-breaking route against Baylor.

He’s not in hurry-up mode here, so he’s able to lean into his technique at the stem and chops his feet to slow the defender down. He then shows the burst to break inside and get himself open for the strike from Sanders.

Wester won’t be physical at the top of his stem, so he has to win with footwork and technique. Nice job there against Baylor.

Wester has good speed vertically to stress the defense, but in the Colorado offense he wasn’t asked to that all that often due to the presence of Travis Hunter and Will Sheppard on the boundary, not to mention Jimmy Horn Jr. in the slot as well.

Where Wester had to show he could win was on short routes that focused on timing and sharp route running. He got better and better as the 2024 season went on and had his best performance against Oklahoma State.

Look at the snap in his cuts here on the quick hitter out of the bunch formation. That’s a sharp cut off his right foot, allowing him to get inside the defender and show Sanders his numbers for the catch to move the chains.

Using him in that type of situation will be key at the next level. He’s so sudden.

Wester can hit the home run, too.

He’s not going to break many tackles at the next level, but if he’s able to catch the ball in space on the move, not many guys are going to touch him. Granted, this is due in large part to poor coverage, but Wester had a hand in that.

As the play breaks down in the pocket, Wester shows the ability to burst outside and show Sanders his numbers. From there, Sanders makes a good throw, the Oklahoma State defender sells out and misses, and Wester is gone. Good speed in the open field there.

There’s plenty to work with when it comes to Wester as a dynamic slot receiver.

Just don’t ask him to block. He doesn’t have the frame or the strength to do it.

CONCLUSION

There is plenty of concern with Wester’s size. He’s on the smaller side, just like Oregon’s Tez Johnson. He has a rail-thin frame, but he’s quite good as a route runner and was productive at two different stops and in two different FBS competition levels.

That matters in his projection to the next level. He’s not going to play much outside, doesn’t offer much as a blocker, either. But he can run routes well, has short-area explosion to create separation and has some big-play ability, both in the passing game and in the return game on special teams.

He has to clean up some of the focus drops and cut out some of the issues with sharpness from a technique perspective. In the right situation, he can be a dynamic slot guy. But the size concerns are real. He reminds me a bit of Marvin Mims Jr. entering the next level.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 — Backup/Special Teamer

Games Watched: Colorado State (2024), Baylor (2024), Kansas State (2024), Arizona (2024), Oklahoma State (2024)