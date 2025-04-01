2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Minnesota QB Max Brosmer

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer.

#16 MAX BROSMER/QB MINNESOTA – 6015, 217 POUNDS (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Max Brosmer 6015/217 9 1/2 31 1/4 75 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press M/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Looked very impressive at the Shrine Bowl, making the West All-Practice team and standing above the otherwise mediocre quarterback play

– Gets in a good rhythm with short intermediate passes, leading to long sustained drives

– Really polished mechanics and footwork

– Takes advantage of coverages to hit the hole shots

– Shows great command of his offense by making callouts and changing plays

– Looks comfortable both under center and in shotgun

– Shows flashes of being able to make throws to all levels of the field

– For the most part takes care of the football, never throwing more than eight interceptions in a season since 2020

– Has a good sense of when the pocket is closing in on him and when he needs to step up

– A leader and a great locker room guy at every school he’s been

The Bad

– Older age — he turned 24 on March 28 — paired with below-average height that falls in the 35th percentile

– Concerning lower-body injury history during high school and college

– Tends to panic under pressure, which brings out questionable decision making

– Lacks ideal mobility to escape pressure

– Timing seems to be off on out routes with his receivers by placing the ball behind them

– Will constantly attempt to force tight-window throws that end in incompletions

– Chose to not compete in any athletic measurables at the NFL Scouting Combine or Minnesota Pro Day

Bio

– 24 years old (March 28th, 2001)

– 36 games played for New Hampshire from 2019 to 2023 and 13 games played for Minnesota in 2024

– 11,525 total offensive yards, 101 total touchdowns, 31 interceptions, and a 136.9 passer rating in his college career

– 2,828 passing yards, 23 total touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a 137.2 passer rating in 2024

– Recently healed ankle injury did not give him time to prepare for athletic testing at Minnesota Pro day

– Missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL/meniscus and tore his lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in high school

– Zero-star QB in his 2019 high school class from Roswell, Ga.

– Father, Colin, played at club volleyball at Ohio State

– In high school was the regional Offensive Player of the Year and received the Centennial Excalibur Award

– Earned an undergraduate degree in biomedical science and started work on a Master’s degree in kinesiology at New Hampshire

– Plays chess to strengthen his decision making and will even handicap himself when he plays others like his quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh, trying to win without the queen or in a certain amount of moves

– Plays the guitar when he wants to escape from football entirely

– Aims to be the first Minnesota quarterback drafted since 1972

– In 2023 led the FCS in passing yards (3,464), passing yards per game (313.55) and total offense (325.0 yards/game) while he ranked second in passing touchdowns (29), points responsible for (208) and points responsible for per game (18.9) and was fourth in completions per game (26.64

– First-team FCS All-American (2023), First-team All-CAA (2023)

Tape Breakdown

The thing about Max Brosmer that seemed very apparent was his inability to be calm under pressure consistently. He would start to panic and make the wrong decision. On the first play, Brosmer is under center running a play-action. He is staring down the middle of the field where he has a curl at the opposing 37-yard line and a deep post over the top of that. As the pocket starts to collapse and the deep post gets triple covered, Brosmer panics and throws the ball away. This is while his curl is wide open, especially with a throw that leads his receiver toward the left hash marks. While this incompletion does not entirely hurt Minnesota, it could have been a big play had Brosmer processed that read and made the throw.

On the next play, Brosmer feels the free rusher almost immediately and tries to get the ball out as fast as possible. It seems that the running back has an option route where he can sit on a curl or break for an out toward the left sideline. There seems to be a miscommunication here with the option though. The back makes the correct read and breaks toward the sideline where he will eventually be wide open. Brosmer, who is under pressure, does not have time to wait and throws the curl hoping the back sits. This miscommunication could have been avoided by Brosmer just throwing the ball into the dirt and taking the incompletion. Instead, it results in an interception.

While this play can be also categorized as Brosmer panicking under pressure, it is not the main issue I want to highlight here. Brosmer has a bad tendency of throwing tight-window passes that are unnecessary and have a minimal chance of being completed. Here, the pressure starts to close in on Brosmer and he forces a pass over the middle to the tight end, who is tightly contested by a defender. This results in a tipped pass that gets intercepted. Brosmer could have avoided this by throwing to one of his two open receivers. He has a receiver running a drag route to the left sideline who is open. His running back on a flat route is also uncovered.

On a more positive note, Brosmer had a fantastic week of practice at the Shrine Bowl. He looked comfortable and completed a lot of passes for touchdowns. On this play, Brosmer gets the two edge rushers to jump offsides with his cadence, which gives him a free play. Brosmer is given a clean pocket, allowing him to go through his reads and find an open receiver for the touchdown. Plays like these are why he was named the West All-Practice team quarterback.

Plays like these really impressed me but they did not happen frequently enough. On this play it is 2nd and 14, and Brosmer takes the snap with probable top-five draft pick Abdul Carter barreling in on him. Despite this, Brosmer remains calm and collected enough to deliver a dime to his receiver in triple coverage while taking a big hit from Carter. This play showed flashes of his accuracy and composure to come up big for his team.

These are the next two plays that follow the one I just broke down and they perfectly illustrate how Brosmer is the type of prospect you start to love until he brings you back down to earth with questionable plays. The first one shows Brosmer on a play-action screen. A Penn State defender sniffs it out and tries to get in the way. Brosmer pump fakes the defender and loses his balance to the point that he starts falling over. If Brosmer stays on his feet, there is a chance he can layer the ball over the defender’s head for a completion.

On the second play Brosmer has a lapse in judgement and just throws the ball to the Penn State defender for an interception. One can attribute this to him panicking under pressure since the rush started to get to him, but it really is a head-scratching play. Brosmer had time to throw this ball toward the sideline instead of in the middle of the field.



Conclusion

Max Brosmer was a pleasant surprise at the Shrine Bowl practice due to the otherwise mediocre options. However, when I turned on his tape, I saw a lot more consistent inconsistencies in his game. His tendency to crumble under pressure is concerning and needs to be fixed if he wants to have a long NFL career. Another concern is his extensive lower-body injury history that seemingly prevents him from making plays with his legs.

That said, Brosmer has shown enough flashes to be the first Minnesota quarterback drafted since 1972. His comfortability in a clean pocket along with his confidence to take charge of an offense is what every team wants. He is a very polished player who has some kinks that need to be smoothed out for him to be a reliable No. 2 option.

My pro comparison for Brosmer is Brian Hoyer. They have similar stature and skill sets coming out of college with numbers that are not eye-popping. I think Brosmer has the ability to stay in the league for a long time as a primary backup if he becomes more consistent.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.1 MED (6th-7th Round – End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: Shrine Bowl (2025), UCLA (2024), Penn State (2024), Iowa (2024)