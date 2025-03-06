2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins.

NO. 11 JORDAN WATKINS, WR, OLE MISS (R-SENIOR) – 5112, 196 POUNDS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jordan Watkins 5112/196 9 1/8 29 3/8 72 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.37 1.53 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’11” 36.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Has decent size and bulk for his height

— Displays good play speed and explosiveness on tape

— Has seen time both out wide and in the slot

— Compact frame gives him play strength to break tackles

— Will play through contested coverage and fights off press coverage

— Does a good job getting inside/outside releases

— Viable red-zone threat with good body control

— Will stack defenders vertically, getting them on his hips before declaring his break

— Can be elusive after the catch, making him a YAC threat

— Has contributed as a punt returner throughout his career

— Willing blocker in the run game

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal height and length for the position

— Benefitted from blown coverages on many of his big plays

— Doesn’t have that rare speed and can take a bit to get going

— Will occasionally round off his routes

— Lacks ideal length to catch balls just out of his reach

— May get relegated to the slot at the next level

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Louisville, Ky.

— Born February 15, 2002 (age 23)

— Multi-Disciplinary Studies major

— Also was a standout on the track and field team

— Three-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Initially committed to Kentucky before flipping to Louisville

— Is a proud sponsor of Shadrachs Coffee in Oxford

— Played in eight games in 2020 and caught eight passes for 57 yards; returned 11 kicks for 198 yards

— Played in 12 games in 2021 and caught 35 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns; returned eight punts for 85 yards

— Transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2022 season

— Played in 13 games in 2022 and caught 40 passes for 449 yards and two touchdowns; returned 13 punts for 68 yards

— Played in 13 games in 2023 and caught 53 passes for 741 yards and three touchdowns; returned 12 punts for 114 yards and a score

— Played in 12 games in 2024 and caught 49 passes for 906 yards and nine touchdowns

— CFN All-SEC honorable mention (2023-24)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jordan Watkins grew up in Louisville, Ky., and stayed home to start college, playing his first two seasons with the Cardinals. Watkins opted for a change of scenery in 2022, transferring to Oxford to play for the Ole Miss Rebels where he got to be part of a dynamic passing offense with Jaxson Dart under center.

When you pop in the tape on Watkins, you see a smaller yet compact pass catcher who turned in multiple splash plays this past season for the Rebels. Nearly a third of his production this past season came in one game against Arkansas where Watkins went off for eight receptions for 254 yards and five touchdowns.

As you can see in the clip above, Watkins can win down the field as a deep threat. With 4.37 40 speed to stack defenders vertically, he also has the route-running prowess to stem his routes and get separation down the field. Watkins also killed the Razorbacks near the red zone, showing off his body control in contested-catch situations like you see in the clip below, hauling in the back-shoulder fade for the score in tight coverage.

Watkins does a good job getting inside/outside releases against man coverage, and when he catches the ball with room to run, he becomes a running back. Watch this play below against Duke in the bowl game. Watkins uses an inside release to get open for the catch and then proceeds to juke out the defender coming from over top. With plenty of green grass to work with, he trots into the end zone for the score.

Watkins does a good job of working vertically down the field as a deep threat, but his lack of length can hurt him with passes just out of his reach. Watch this play against Wake Forest where Watkins does a good job of selling the inside break before shooting vertically down the field. He gets a step on the coverage but just misses the pass that falls outside his reach. The defender should have been called for pass interference on the play as he tripped up Watkins before the ball arrived, but with just a little more length, Watkins would’ve reeled in the deep bomb.

Watkins also benefitted greatly from Ole Miss’ scheme, as plenty of his splash plays occurred when he was wide open like after this coverage bust against the Razorbacks. He likely won’t see the same wide-open catch opportunities in the league, having padded his stats with plenty of coverage busts this past season.

Watkins is smaller in stature, but he’s pretty dense for his size. That makes him a viable run-after-the-catch threat as well as a capable and willing blocker. He needs to be more consistent getting a body on a man, but he shows the want to like on this clip below against Wake Forest. Leading the way on the jet motion, he gets a body on a man to spring the runner into the second level of the defense.

CONCLUSION

Jordan Watkins is a slightly undersized receiver who may get relegated to the slot at the next level, but he saved the best for last with an impressive performance in 2024. He can win deep and shows good body control and hand-eye coordination in combative-catch situations, making him a viable option in the slot as well in four-receiver sets. He will have to prove he can consistently generate separation at the next level as well as show he can contribute on special teams to make a roster.

When coming up with a pro comp for Watkins, Devin Duvernay comes to mind as a similar-style player coming out of Texas who had nearly the same size, speed, and skill set. Duvernay was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but that was a bit of a reach in hindsight, and I project Watkins to go somewhere near the middle to end of Day 3.

The Steelers had an informal interview with Watkins at the NFL Combine, but they will likely target the position earlier in the draft, meaning they would likely need to double dip at wideout if they want to bring Watkins in as a draft pick.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: at Arkansas (2024) vs Duke (2024), at Wake Forest (2024)