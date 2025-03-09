2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

#5 JIMMY HORN JR/WR COLORADO – 5081, 174 POUNDS (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jimmy Horn Jr. 5081/174 8 3/4 30 3/8 74 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.46 1.54 4.41 N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’8″ 38 N/A

The Good

– Adds value as a returner where in college he returned 33 kicks for 716 yards and a touchdown and also fielded 14 punts for 90 yards

– Above-average combine with his relative athletic score falling in the 61st percentile highlighted by his 92nd percentile broad jump, 87th percentile vertical jump, and 84th percentile 40 time

– Able to create separation on short routes out of the slot with his twitchiness

– Shows good physicality for his size with the hits he is willing to take and the ability to throw a block

– Very explosive off the line which makes it hard for defensive backs to keep up down the field

– Able to use him in a variety of trick plays like Colorado did

– Flashes good ability with the ball in his hands to make swift side-cuts and not lose top speed

– Uses both hands and body catches depending on the situation for what fits best

– Solid overall route tree by being used in all areas of the field

– Shows to be a security blanket for the quarterback

The Bad

– Very below-average frame with weight falling in the 10th percentile and height falling in the 0.6th percentile

– Disappointing agility testing at the combine with falling in the 26th percentile for the shuttle and not participating in the 3-cone drill

– Does not offer much yards after the catch ability

– Struggles in contested catching situations

– Needs to have a better feel for where to sit in zone coverage as he will get complacent sitting next to a defender

– Very mediocre production in college with a disappointing 2024 season only having two games over 45 yards and only scoring once all season

– Can do better at re-routing in a broken down play to make an easier throw on his quarterback

Bio

– 22 years old (September 12th, 2002)

– 23 games played for South Florida from 2021 to 2022, 23 games played for Colorado from 2023 to 2024

– 179 offensive touches, 2,095 scrimmage yards, 12 scrimmage touchdowns, and 12.1 yards per catch in his college career

– 38 offensive touches, 444 scrimmage yards, 1 scrimmage touchdown, and 11.9 yards per catch in 2024

– 2024 lower body injury vs Texas Tech

– Three-star WR in his 2021 high school class from Sanford, FL

– Was a three sport athlete in high school playing football, basketball, and track

– In his senior year of high school he had 42 receptions for 736 yards and nine touchdowns and added 29 rushes for 196 yards and three touchdowns

– As a standout in track and field, won four medals at the 2021 Florida Class 8A State Track and Field Championships

– In 2024 with LaJohntay Wester the two became the first Colorado pair to each have a game with at least 175 receiving yards in the same season

– His father, Jimmy Horn Sr., played football at Bethune-Cookman University but is unable to watch his son play as he is serving time in prison for multiple drug related charges and has been doing so since 2021

– One of only two Colorado players in 2022 to start every game with the other being Jack Bailey

– 2022 First-team All-AAC

Tape Breakdown

Jimmy Horn got the short end of the stick a lot of the time last year at Colorado. While his lack of production was noticeable, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t open. There were a ton of plays like this one where Horn created separation but was not the first read in the progression. This would lead Shedeur Sanders to force someone like Travis Hunter the ball more often than waiting and hitting an open Horn. Horn shows great explosiveness off the line and elite twitch in the short route running game which is the reason he can get open so often in that facet.

When Horn does get thrown to, good things generally happen. I thought this was an impressive catch where he is able to high-point the ball for a true hands catch before exploding and looking for some extra yards after the catch. This play would have been even better if Horn was able to stay in bounds but he ultimately steps out. That was one aspect that disappointed me about Horn’s film, he never showed that he could consistently gain yards efficiently after the catch. For someone that lacks the ideal size, yards after the catch is a trait that most general managers would like to see.

This was what I wanted to see more from Horn, the ability to get open deep and use that speed to take it all the way. This was his best game very easily as he had career highs in yards (198) and yards per catch (28.3). In this game, he showed the ability to get open deep and make plays with the ball in his hands. This play specifically is nothing crazy special. But it shows the ability to make a guy miss at about the 36-yard-line and blow past everyone for the score which is what he needs to do in the NFL in order to make a career for himself.

One thing that will be intriguing to watch as Horn enters the NFL is if teams will attempt to use him in a trick play since he was used in those at Colorado. The first play is a direct snap to Horn who hands the ball off to Sanders while Horn releases out for a route in the flat. Sanders will eventually throw the ball back to Horn in the flat for a gain of about two yards. While this play specifically wasn’t too effective, it could work better on the goal line where all the offense needs is that two yards to score. The second play is a typical double pass to Horn who throws the ball to Dylan Edwards for the 30-yard touchdown. If Horn gets drafted to a team with a creative offensive play caller, I expect to see at least one trick play get called for Horn eventually.

The one thing that started to worry me as I watched Horn play was all of the hard hits that he would take. For someone of his size, you start to worry about durability. Horn already missed a few games in 2024 due to a lower body injury against Texas Tech and if these are the hits he starts taking in the NFL when players are stronger, it could turn into an issue. As a general manager, that could be a factor you take into account when considering if you want to draft Horn or another receiver.

Conclusion

It is easy to see why Deion Sanders is such a fan of Jimmy Horn. The traits he possesses can turn him into a deadly slot receiver in the NFL if he is developed more. He has great speed and can jump higher than most at his position. He has the ability to separate at all levels of the field which can make him a dangerous player. This is all with the story of him working his way to the NFL while overcoming the hardship of his father being in prison for the last few years. The glaring negative is his size which is well below average for his position. In order to get people to overlook the size, Horn had to have had a dominant combine or great college production. However, Horn had neither of those which is ultimately hurting his stock.

My pro comparison for Horn is Demario Douglas. Like Horn, Douglas is a very undersized receiver who adds value as a returner and an okay combine. Douglas produced a little better coming out of Liberty but Horn faced harder opponents in his respected conference. Like Douglas, I think Horn will be a late day 3 pick who has the potential to have a great camp and fight his way up the depth chart.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: Shrine Bowl (2025), North Dakota State (2024), UCF (2024), BYU (2024), Utah (2023)