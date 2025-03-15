2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

KeAndre Lambert Smith Scouting Report

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

#5 KeAndre Lambert-Smith/WR Auburn – 6006, 190 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
KeAndre Lambert 6006/190 9 1/8 32 5/8 78 5/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.37 1.53 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’4″ 34.5 N/A

The Good

– Good, fluid mobility
– Impressive contested catch ability
– Has the long speed to beat defense over the top
– Good ball-tracking skills
– Displays good body control and timing running comebacks and curls
– Very good hands
– Uses good shiftiness to avoid defenders attempting to create collisions
– Shows bend coming out of routes
– Solid route runner at all 3 levels
– Does well vs. non-physical press using shifty releases to avoid contact
– Helps QB in a scramble drill
– Decent YAC ability

The Bad

– Average athletic ability
– Does not display great explosiveness out of stance
– Not great burst out of in-breaking routes, can lose speed
– Concerns about translation athletically to the NFL
– Average play strength
– Gets jammed by physical press-man coverage
– Does not run a full route tree
– Has skill to block but needs to show a more consistent effort

Bio

– Started 12 games in one year at Auburn (2024) after transferring from Penn State, where he started 38 games across four years (2020-2023)
– 2024: 50 catches for 981 yards and 8 touchdowns
– Received Second Team All-SEC Honors
– Named Phil Steele Preseason All-SEC Third Team
– 2023: 53 receptions for 673 yards and 4 touchdowns
– Named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
– Four-star prospect out of Maury High School in Virginia
– Ranked the No. 22 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 recruit in Virginia
– Led his team to a perfect 16-0 record and its first state championship game in 80 years his senior season
– Recorded over 1500 yards and 26 touchdowns in that same season
– Selected to the All-American Bowl and earned All-State accolades twice
– Nephew of Kam Chancellor, a two-time All-Pro safety and Super Bowl Champion with the Seattle Seahawks

Tape Breakdown

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has had a productive career as a college receiver, racking up a lot of yards and touchdowns with some conference honors as well. The first thing that stands out when watching his film is how he effectively times up comeback and curl routes based on the cornerback’s leverage and when they are flipping their hips. He knows exactly when to break off his route and has good bend and footwork to get himself open effectively. He is effective in quick game because of this skill and has secure hands to make catches, even when the cornerback breaks on him and tries to disrupt him at the catch point.

Unfortunately, most of the routes he runs are these comeback and curls, and he needs to desperately expand his route tree when in the NFL to make an impact. These are mostly the only quick game routes he runs, which is problematic when you are pigeonholed into a role that little.

Another skill that Lambert-Smith possesses is running fade and go routes, where he displays good long speed beating the defense over the top. Vs press-man, he uses a shifty release to get by the cornerback and then seems to gain speed as the play develops. This allows him to beat defenses over the top, and he uses his good ball-tracking skills and contested catch ability to make game-changing plays.

When running intermediate and deep routes, I like Lambert-Smith’s balance in avoiding collisions down the field. It is a shame that his role was so limited at Auburn because he does many things well down the field. He has a good bend and flexibility to avoid playing physically because he knows that is not his strong suit. He is able to run his route how he wants it and not let a defender dictate that. He finishes plays with great hands and concentration down the field, as shown on this play.

Lambert-Smith does a good job using his shiftiness to get open, which can open things up in the red zone. His focus on the cornerback and where his leverage is gets him open at the right times, as he snaps his route at the perfect time. Here, Lambert-Smith is at the top of the screen, and while he is not targeted, he is open for a touchdown because of the shiftiness he displays.

Lambert-Smith’s film is positive because of his route running and catching ability, but what worries me is his athletic ability and play strength. He is not the most explosive receiver, and when NFL cornerbacks are running with him, that speed over the top will not mean as much. Out of his stance, he can stand up high and not give himself a good base so that his entire route can fall apart when he does get contacted. Physical press man is an issue that pops up, and when the cornerback can jam him at the line of scrimmage, he will not win due to his average play strength.

Being a good athlete is a key trait to be a positive receiver, and Lambert-Smith will have to develop himself in that regard, working on his explosiveness out of his stance and when breaking off routes. He can explode when coming back to the ball, but in-breaking routes such as digs show that he can lose speed and have a defender catch up with him. His ability to run a full route tree will determine his role at the next level, as he shows good technique running routes and has the shiftiness to get himself open.

Conclusion

KeAndre-Lambert Smith has an impressive film that showcases his route running, secure hands, and body control to avoid collisions. However, his athletic ability and play strength are average, which makes me worry about how he will transition to the NFL. He will also need to expand his route tree and effort in the run game to be a positive, every-down player of an offense. If he develops, I think he can be a solid wide receiver 3 that plays a specific role in a good offense. My comp for him is Trey Palmer.

Projection: Mid-Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)
Games Watched: vs Oklahoma (2024), at Georgia (2024), at Alabama (2024)

