2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas C Jake Majors

Posted on
Jake Majors Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas center Jake Majors.

NO. 65 Jake Majors/C Texas – 6’3 315 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jake Majors 6’3/315 N/A N/A  N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Great size and bulk, big for the position
– Uses size well to hold point of attack in run game, doesn’t get overwhelmed or shoved back
– Shows quickness off the football, good burst/snap
– Effective of back blocks on gap/play-action
– Active eyes and IDs rushes and blitzes well
– Strong combo blocker, able to help at first level, climb to second level, and stick
– Plays with wide base and light feet
– Shows mean streak and desire to finish blocks
– Good knee bend in pass pro, doesn’t play tall
– Nearly unparalleled starting experience
– Asked to pull as part of offense
– Durable and available with little injury history, showed toughness playing through pain when hurt

The Bad

– Doesn’t generate movement on base blocks in run game, can stalemate but not displace
– Plays top-heavy in run game, shows forward body lean, and can fall off blocks and lose balance
– Struggles to keep shoulders squad in pass protection, vulnerable to the inside and opens the gate
– Able to get into space as a puller but struggles to hit moving targets and consistently whiffs
– Lacks standout, defining trait

Bio

– Turned 23 in January 2025
– 56 career starts for Longhorns (school record)
– Left-handed snapper
– 2024 finalist for NCAA’s top o-lineman and William V. Campbell Award (Academic Heisman)
– Exclusively a center for his entire career, never logged time at another spot (3,820 offensive snaps)
– Four-star recruit from Prosper, Texas, chose Texas over Oklahoma, USC, Wisconsin and several other big schools
– Played left tackle in high school; once caught a 5-yard touchdown pass
Mother and father are both nurses (father is director of nursing at Texas hospital), with dad working through pandemic; dad also served as a firefighter in the Air Force and served in Desert Storm and also beat cancer in his leg in 2017
– Family built gym in garage during the pandemic; mother served as Jake’s spotter on bench press
– Left 2024 Clemson game early after taking a blindside block and suffered high ankle sprain early in 2023 game against Oklahoma; initial reports indicated he’d miss multiple weeks but didn’t miss a game and returned two weeks later

Tape Breakdown

Jake Majors was a big-time high school recruit who stayed local and shifted from a high school left tackle to center. He started in 2020 and never looked back, amassing a school-record 56 starts and nearly 4,000 offensive snaps. You won’t find prospects more experienced than him.

Majors is a big body who looks the part. Some centers feel undersized and overpowered, but not him. He has bulk and functional strength. There’s burst off the ball, too, and Majors is effective on back blocks with the adjacent guard pulling. But he really shines on combination blocks, helping at the first level and climbing to the linebacker.

His experience has him prepared for rushes and blitzes, playing with active eyes and looking for work when uncovered.

Negatively, he only stalemates as a run blocker and struggles to generate consistent movement. While this task is tough, he had his hands full with Michigan DT Kenneth Grant early in the year, struggling to displace him in the run game on base blocks.

In pass pro, Majors’ technique is worse than you’d expect from someone of his experience. He has trouble staying square and gives a soft inside shoulder.

Conclusion

Overall, Jake Majors is a highly experienced center with a good football IQ and solid size. But he isn’t dominant in run or pass blocking and has warts in both areas. A lack of experience at guard will also affect his draft stock, though Majors probably has the aptitude to learn the position. He’s a backup, not a starter, and my comp is Nick Easton.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: at Michigan (2024), vs Georgia (2024), at Texas A&M (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top