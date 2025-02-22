2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas C Jake Majors

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas center Jake Majors.

NO. 65 Jake Majors/C Texas – 6’3 315 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jake Majors 6’3/315 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Great size and bulk, big for the position

– Uses size well to hold point of attack in run game, doesn’t get overwhelmed or shoved back

– Shows quickness off the football, good burst/snap

– Effective of back blocks on gap/play-action

– Active eyes and IDs rushes and blitzes well

– Strong combo blocker, able to help at first level, climb to second level, and stick

– Plays with wide base and light feet

– Shows mean streak and desire to finish blocks

– Good knee bend in pass pro, doesn’t play tall

– Nearly unparalleled starting experience

– Asked to pull as part of offense

– Durable and available with little injury history, showed toughness playing through pain when hurt

The Bad

– Doesn’t generate movement on base blocks in run game, can stalemate but not displace

– Plays top-heavy in run game, shows forward body lean, and can fall off blocks and lose balance

– Struggles to keep shoulders squad in pass protection, vulnerable to the inside and opens the gate

– Able to get into space as a puller but struggles to hit moving targets and consistently whiffs

– Lacks standout, defining trait

Bio

– Turned 23 in January 2025

– 56 career starts for Longhorns (school record)

– Left-handed snapper

– 2024 finalist for NCAA’s top o-lineman and William V. Campbell Award (Academic Heisman)

– Exclusively a center for his entire career, never logged time at another spot (3,820 offensive snaps)

– Four-star recruit from Prosper, Texas, chose Texas over Oklahoma, USC, Wisconsin and several other big schools

– Played left tackle in high school; once caught a 5-yard touchdown pass

– Mother and father are both nurses (father is director of nursing at Texas hospital), with dad working through pandemic; dad also served as a firefighter in the Air Force and served in Desert Storm and also beat cancer in his leg in 2017

– Family built gym in garage during the pandemic; mother served as Jake’s spotter on bench press

– Left 2024 Clemson game early after taking a blindside block and suffered high ankle sprain early in 2023 game against Oklahoma; initial reports indicated he’d miss multiple weeks but didn’t miss a game and returned two weeks later

Tape Breakdown

Jake Majors was a big-time high school recruit who stayed local and shifted from a high school left tackle to center. He started in 2020 and never looked back, amassing a school-record 56 starts and nearly 4,000 offensive snaps. You won’t find prospects more experienced than him.

Majors is a big body who looks the part. Some centers feel undersized and overpowered, but not him. He has bulk and functional strength. There’s burst off the ball, too, and Majors is effective on back blocks with the adjacent guard pulling. But he really shines on combination blocks, helping at the first level and climbing to the linebacker.

His experience has him prepared for rushes and blitzes, playing with active eyes and looking for work when uncovered.

Negatively, he only stalemates as a run blocker and struggles to generate consistent movement. While this task is tough, he had his hands full with Michigan DT Kenneth Grant early in the year, struggling to displace him in the run game on base blocks.

In pass pro, Majors’ technique is worse than you’d expect from someone of his experience. He has trouble staying square and gives a soft inside shoulder.

Conclusion

Overall, Jake Majors is a highly experienced center with a good football IQ and solid size. But he isn’t dominant in run or pass blocking and has warts in both areas. A lack of experience at guard will also affect his draft stock, though Majors probably has the aptitude to learn the position. He’s a backup, not a starter, and my comp is Nick Easton.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: at Michigan (2024), vs Georgia (2024), at Texas A&M (2024)