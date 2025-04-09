2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia LB Smael Mondon Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr.

No. 2 SMAEL MONDON JR., LB, GEORGIA (SENIOR) – 6022, 224 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Smael Mondon Jr. 6022/224 9 3/4 31 3/4 80 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.58 1.52 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’10″ N/A 25*

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

— Has good height and length for the position

— Former safety with good speed and athleticism

— Experienced playing in the box, on the edge, and in the nickel

— Does a good job breaking down as he arrives on the scene

— Shows aggressiveness on outside runs and rallying to screen passes

— Not afraid to take on blocks in the box

— Can work around/through blocks in pursuit of the ball carrier

— Effective on twists and stunts upfront as a blitzer

— Adequate at completing his zone drops and covering space

— Has extensive experience and success as a man coverage defender

— Possesses the profile for a viable core special teamer at the next level

THE BAD

— Is a tad undersized when it comes to mass and play strength

— Can get washed out against bigger blockers against the run

— Subbed out of the defense for bigger, stronger run defenders on occasion

— Doesn’t possess great instincts as he reacts more than reads

— Can be a tad slow with his processing and pursuit

— Effort/speed in pursuit of the football can be hot-and-cold

— Dealt with a foot injury for much of the past two seasons

— Can struggle against quicker route runners and reacting to play action

BIO

— Senior prospect from Dallas, GA

— Born February 13, 2003 (age 22)

— Parents are from the Ivory Coast (Cote D’Ivoire)

— Housing Management & Policy major

— Played quarterback, running back, and wide receiver in high school, along with defense

— 2021 All-American Bowl invite

— Four-star recruit according to Rivals

— Committed to Georgia out of high school and moved to DB

— Played in all 15 games as a reserve defensive back and on special teams in 2021, finishing with 12 tackles

— Moved back to LB in 2022 and started 13 games and had 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss with 1 sack one interception, and one pass deflection

— Played in 13 games with 11 starts in 2023 and had 68 tackles, five tackles for loss with three sacks, and one pass deflection

— Played in 10 games with eight starts in 2024 and had 57 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss with three sacks and three pass deflections

— Missed 4 games in 2024 with a left leg injury and had surgery on a stress fracture in his foot in the spring

— Missed two games in 2022 and 2023 due to injuries

— Coaches All-SEC Second Team (2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Smael Mondon Jr. is a Georgia product who grew up playing at Paulding County High School in Dallas, Georgia, before deciding to stay in-state to play for the Bulldogs in Athens. Mondon was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school and seized the starting job at Georgia as a true sophomore in 2022. He started 36 games the next three years as a leader on the field at the linebacker spot, contributing to the Dawgs’ dominating defense during his time on campus.

When you pop in the tape on Mondon, you see a long, tall, lean defender with the build of a linebacker/safety hybrid. He possesses good play speed and explosiveness, being able to close on the football quickly in pursuit. Watch Mondon work around the block here against Alabama as he pursues the ball carrier to the sideline, making the tackle and keeping the runner from reaching the first-down marker.

Mondon saw extensive time playing in the box and on the edge and even split out at the nickel/star position during his time at Georgia. He does a good job flowing with traffic to the ball carrier as a run defender, working around and through blocks like you see in the clip below against Texas, where he picks up the tackle. In the second clip against the Crimson Tide, we see Mondon close space and break down as a tackler, bringing down QB Jalen Milroe on the QB keeper for a minimal gain.

Mondon uses his speed well as a blitzer, being a problem for opposing defenses when it comes to coming on twists and stunts upfront. He does a great job getting to gaps quickly, like on this clip against Notre Dame below, looping around before the protection can adjust and getting home for the sack.

Mondon is also known for his coverage prowess as a linebacker. He has the athletic profile to complete zone drops, occupy space, and run with receivers in man coverage. Watch this clip against Alabama as Mondon carries the receiver up the seam, running stride-for-stride with the potential target as Milroe decides to tuck and run due to the strong coverage.

While Mondon has his strengths as a prospect, he has some weaknesses in his game. His instincts aren’t the best as he is more reactionary to runs and passes than relying on his eyes to complete his reads. He also can have his effort wane at times in pursuit, playing slower than his testing speed would suggest, like on this rep where the ball carrier gets to the corner with Mondon pulling up early after taking too long to diagnose the play at the mesh point between the quarterback and jet motion man.

CONCLUSION

Smael Mondon Jr. is a good athlete with the pedigree and experience to be a capable player at the next level. He brings position versatility, speed, and coverage ability to make him a viable contributor on passing downs. However, his lack of mass as well as his slower instincts will likely be a bit of a hinderance to him to start his career, making him more of a rotational player in sub packages that needs to cut his teeth on special teams before earning a bigger role on the defensive side of the football.

When coming up with a pro comp for Mondon, Duke Riley came to mind as a similar-sized player with similar athleticism and production coming out of LSU. Riley was drafted in the third round in 2017, but looking back, that was a reach by the Atlanta Falcons. Riley has become a rotational player/spot starter at linebacker while serving as a core special teamer, a similar role I foresee for Mondon at the next level.

Projection: Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: at Alabama (2024) vs Texas (2024) vs Notre Dame (2024)