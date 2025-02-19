2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama TE CJ Dippre

CJ Dippre Scouting Report Draft Profile Alabama

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Alabama TE CJ Dippre.

#81 CJ Dippre/TE Alabama – 6044, 260 pounds (Senior)

Senior Bowl Participant

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
CJ Dippre 6044/260 9 5/8 32 1/2 80
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Has thick, compact frame to be an all-around contributor at the tight end position
– Willing and capable blocker
– Solid technique to block in-line with a wide base, good hand placement, and solid leg drive
– Good blocking in space, fits into and sustains blocks well
– Will turn into a blocker downfield after running his route
– His burst is better than expected for a player his size
– Has good finish as a blocker and with the ball in his hands
– Competes until the whistle with solid competitive toughness; doesn’t take off plays
– Good at feeling out zones and sitting in the open area
– Good overall play strength and solid athletic ability
– Solid hands, especially with the ball placed at or above his frame

The Bad

– Route running needs work, rounds off his breaks and struggles to separate
– Lacks long speed, even relative to the TE position
– Stiff hips
– Just adequate lateral agility
– Trouble securing 50-50 balls in traffic
– Struggles to catch balls below his frame; had multiple double catches on tape
– Struggles to anchor in pass protection

Bio

– Three-star prospect out of Lakeland HS in Scranton, Pa.
– Will be 22 in April
– Played his first two seasons at Maryland before transferring to Alabama for his final two years
– Was a multi-position athlete in high school, including quarterback, tight end, and defensive end
– Also threw discus and played basketball in high school; third-place discus thrower in AA state championship
– Grew up in a weightlifting household with his dad; had a setup in their basement nicknamed “The Iron Church”
– His father, Chris, played college football at UConn and went on to become a competitive powerlifter
– At Maryland (2021, 2022): 33 receptions, 339 yards, 3 TDs
– At Alabama (2023, 2024): 32 receptions, 443 yards
– No notable injury history

Tape Breakdown

The first thing that stands out when watching Dippre’s tape is his ability as a blocker. He can block both in-line with a defensive player right across from him or out in space trying to fit into a block while on the move.

He has good technique with his use of hands and keeps a wide base. He has plenty of power to displace defenders of similar or lesser size.

On the move, he takes good angles and fits into blocks well. He will also turn into a blocker down the field after running his route to help get his teammates extra yards.

Dippre is capable in the passing game, but he wasn’t very productive at Alabama. Part of that was his quarterback situation, but he also isn’t the best route runner. In man-to-man coverage he struggles to create separation with rounded off routes and stiff hips.

He has a good sense against zone defenses to sit in the soft spot and has solid hands at or above his frame. He is also solid at quickly getting up field after getting the ball in his hands and finishes plays well.

Dippre has enough burst and play strength to create some yards after the catch, but his long speed limits his big-play potential.

In traffic, or during 50-50 jump balls, he had a couple drops. One of them in the clip below led to an interception after a double catch gone wrong.

Conclusion

Dippre has good size, and some team will be happy to have him as a blocking tight end with upside to be an all-around contributor. He can block at the line of scrimmage and while moving in space, and he always gives a full effort. His route running needs work, but he has enough athleticism and good enough hands to not be completely one-dimensional in the run game.

Overall, I’d compare him to Purdue’s Payne Durham coming out of the draft a couple years ago.

Projection: Mid-Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: Auburn (2024), Georgia (2024), Missouri (2024)

