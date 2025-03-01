2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State LB Cody Simon

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State LB Cody Simon.

No. 0 CODY SIMON, LB, OHIO STATE (R-SENIOR) – 6020, 229 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cody Simon 6020, 229 9 3/4 31 1/4 N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good size and height for the position

— Possesses the speed and explosiveness to run sideline-to-sideline

— Plays with great effort in pursuit of the football

— Comes downhill strong to fill gaps against the run

— Quick to tackle at the catch in coverage

— Effective blitzer off the edge and up the middle

— Size makes him a handful for running backs to block in pass protection

— Plays with his head on a swivel while going through his keys

— Has special teams experience

— Capable of dropping into zone coverage

— Broke out with over 100 tackles, seven sacks, and seven pass deflections in 2024

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal lateral agility and quickness

— Needs to do a better job working around blocks

— Will often get stuck on blocks

— Stack and shed needs to be more consistent

— Will overrun plays due to lack of breakdown

— Not best suited for man coverage

— 2024 is an outlier compared to previous seasons

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Jersey City, N.J.

— Four-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Finance major

— Is a partner with Marathon Gas Stations through NIL

— Played in five games as a true freshman on special teams and made four total tackles

— Saw action in 12 games in 2021 and made 54 total tackles (21 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass deflection

— Saw action in 12 games in 2022 and made 32 total tackles (16 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection

— Played in 13 games in 2023 and made 57 total tackles (24 solo), three tackles for loss, and two pass deflections

— Started 15 games in 2024 and made 112 total tackles (51 solo), 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven pass defections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery

— First-team All-Big Ten (2024) OSU Scholar-Athlete (2020-2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ohio State LB Cody Simon had a season to remember for the Buckeyes, breaking out in a big way during the team’s national championship run. Simon racked up triple-digit tackles, seven sacks, and 13 tackles for loss, living in opponents’ backfields while leading a talented Buckeyes defense to a CFP title.

When you pop in the tape on Simon, you see a big, long linebacker who has the speed and burst to track down ball carriers to the outside. He flows well to the football and gives great effort in pursuit, as seen in the clip below. Keeping his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage until he works down the line, he makes the tackle on the Oregon runner for no gain on the play.

Simon is an ideal downhill thumper at linebacker, having the size and stopping power to be a secure tackler. Watch this clip below against Penn State as Simon fills the gap and stops the runner right in his tracks.

Simon does a good job rushing to the ball carrier and showing urgency in his pursuit, presenting him plenty of opportunities to rack up tackles for loss. Look at the clips below against Nebraska, where Simon dropped the running back in the backfield for a loss on the plays. The first clip shows him rallying to the ball after a dump-off pass, and the second shows him stuffing a run up the middle.

Simon is a sound tackler who will take out the motors of ball carriers both against the run and tackling at the catch. Watch this rep below as Simon drops back into coverage. He jams the tight end before peeling off to tackle the running back coming out of the backfield, making contact shortly after the back catches the ball to prevent any YAC.

Simon is effective as a blitzer both off the edge and up the middle, using his combination of size and speed to rush the passer. Watch this clip below against the Nittany Lions. Simon rallies quickly to the football as a blitzer, getting to the quarterback in the pocket quickly to get the sack.

While Simon is strong coming downhill and working toward the sidelines as a run-and-chase linebacker, his lateral quickness is lacking at the position. He doesn’t have the quickest feet and can be faked out in the open field, as you can see below. TE Tyler Warren runs right past Simon as he hesitates before taking his angle, ultimately missing the diving tackle attempt.

Simon also struggles with fighting off blocks sometimes, needing to do a better job at stacking and shedding to make more plays consistently. Watch this against Penn State, where Simon stretches the play out to the sideline but remains locked on the block for the entire rep. He eventually gets double-teamed but still gets tossed to the ground as he fails to fight through/around the block.

CONCLUSION

Cody Simon is a great leader and locker-room guy who developed into a quality starter for Ohio State. He shows that he can play his best ball when freed up to blitz or pursue the ball unblocked. His coverage skills, as well as his ability to stack and shed/evade blocks, will be key to his either becoming a starter down the road or staying more of a backup/special teamer at the next level.

When coming up with a pro comp for Simon, fellow former Ohio State Buckeye Malik Harrison came to mind. He is another big, tall, off-ball linebacker who lacks great movement skills in coverage and laterally. Harrison is a capable downhill thumper who brings some special teams value to the Baltimore Ravens.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 Backup/Special Teamer (5th round)

Games Watched: at Penn State (2024), vs Oregon (2024), vs Nebraska (2024)