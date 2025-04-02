2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kansas OT Logan Brown

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on the Kansas offensive tackle Logan Brown.

#52 LOGAN BROWN, OT, KANSAS (rSR) – 6063, 311 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Logan Brown 6063/311 10 33 7/8 84 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.18 1.75 4.51 7.75 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’3” 32 26

The Good

— Very good height with good weight, length, and hand size

— Impressive athleticism and mobility

— Good hand placement and refits as needed

— Very good hand strength to latch on to defenders

— Agility to mirror up the arc

— Good quick set to neutralize rushers

— Likes the snatch and trap technique

— Effective push and leg drive on drive blocks

— Mobility to pull and get out on screens

— Plays to the whistle and finishes his blocks

— Room to add play strength

The Bad

— Inconsistent set points as a pass blocker

— Gets too wide, allowing inside lane to rushers

— Pad level is high

— Punch timing is adequate versus rushers

— Spin moves leave him reaching/grabbing

— Adequate getting head across on reach blocks

— Rushes at the second level leading to hooks and grabs of linebackers

— Needs to identify target more quickly on pulls/screens

Bio

— Career: 40 games/14 starts

— 2024: 12 games/11 starts

— Second team All-Big 12 in 2024

— Per PFF, zero sacks allowed in 300 pass plays

— Senior Bowl invitee

— 2019: 2022 at Wisconsin; 2023-2024 at Kansas

— Dismissed from Wisconsin for striking a teammate

— He is a Type 1 diabetic

— 2020 Academic All-Big Ten

— In high school, he was an All-American Bowl selection and 5-star recruit

— Won consecutive Division 1 state championships in the shot put in high

— Sister, Jessica, played volleyball at Western Michigan

— Birthday April 17

Tape Breakdown

Logan Brown is a sixth-year offensive lineman with very good height and weight. He has very good athleticism, along with good length and hand size. He didn’t become a starter until his final season and played primarily on the right side, with one start coming at the left tackle.

In pass protection, he is a smooth mover in his pass sets, has good hand placement with his punch, and has very good hand strength to lock onto defenders. His mobility and lateral agility are good, which allows him to mirror defenders up the arc. His quick sets are effective, allowing him to engage earlier and sustain his block. He likes to use the snatch and trap technique, which is effective. When uncovered, he looks for work and will assist teammates, and he displays improved awareness of twists and stunts.

Great effort here. He goes for the backside cut block but misses. He then barrel rolls, reengages the defender, and drives him 10 yards downfield.

As a run blocker, he has good snap quickness and mobility and works to refit his hands as needed. He positions himself well on base blocks to wall defenders off outside. On down and double team blocks, he uses good quickness and leg drive to move defenders, and he finishes blocks well as the post on combo blocks. On the backside of plays, he has a solid cut block and is good at blocking the man on the end of the line. He displays good mobility to pull in either direction or get out on screens. He has a touch of a nasty streak in him, blocking to the whistle and adding an extra shove at the end.

Many blocks are finished with him torquing a defender to the ground.

Sustaining blocks and playing to the whistle.

A couple of examples of his mobility on these plays.

In his pass sets, he is inconsistent in his set point and gets too wide, allowing space inside of him. His punch strength is adequate, and he plays with adequate pad level. Spin moves give him trouble, leading him to grab or wrap his arms around rushers. His anchor is inconsistent due to pad level. On reach blocks, he is adequate at getting his head across the face of the defender. When climbing to the second level, he is too aggressive, allowing linebackers to sidestep him, leading to him hooking or grabbing them. He needs to identify his block quicker when turning the corner on pulls.

Getting wide and leaving the B-gap open.

Coming in hot on the second level and had to hook the linebacker.

Conclusion

Overall, Brown is a lineman with good size and length who plays primarily on the right side. He is athletic, a smooth mover, and has good hand placement. His mobility and lateral agility effectively mirror rushers, and his quick set allows him to engage more quickly. He likes to use the snatch and trap technique. As a run blocker, he moves very well, refits his hands, and positions himself well. He gets a good push on down, double and combo blocks, as well as wall off/hinge blocks. Capable of pulling in either direction, he blocks to the whistle and finishes blocks.

Areas to improve include lowering his pad level, being more consistent in his pass sets, and improving the timing of his punch. Improving his anchor and reaction to spin moves will help him as a pass blocker. Identifying his block on the move and playing under control at the second level will help him as a run blocker.

Brown was highly recruited but had some injuries in his freshman year and a disciplinary issue that slowed his progress. Physically, he has all the tools. He’s an older prospect, but if he can put it all together quickly, someone could get a bargain. Additionally, he should have some positional flexibility with his athleticism to play tackle or guard. He can be a reserve lineman initially with the potential to start in a year or two and fit best in a zone scheme but has scheme diversity.

For a comp, I’m going with T.J. Clemmings. He, too, was long and athletic with good snap quickness. He moved well, likes to torque defenders to the ground, and finishes his blocks.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)

Games Watched: 2024 – Vs TCU, At Kansas State, Vs Iowa State, Vs Colorado