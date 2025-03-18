2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Sacramento State IOL Jackson Slater

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Sacramento State IOL Jackson Slater.

No. 76 JACKSON SLATER, IOL, SACRAMENTO STATE (SENIOR) – 6030, 311 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jackson Slater 6030/311 10 32 78 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.01 1.78 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’0″ 28.5 31

THE GOOD

— Possesses a strong, stout frame

— Shows good athleticism on pulls and when climbing to the second level

— Fluid mover in space and operates well moving laterally

— Plays with good core strength to absorb the opponent’s rush

— Digs his feet into the ground to neutralize bull rushes

— Operates well on double team blocks with the center or tackle

— Displays good awareness on twist and stunt pickups

— Does a good job hitting and resetting his hands

— Keeps his head on a swivel, constantly looking for work

— Plays with a motor and an edge on the field

— Locker room guy with great character

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal length and height to overcome opponents

— Will drop his head and lunges into blocks when feet aren’t underneath him

— Isn’t the quickest to adjust to defenders moving in front of him at the second level

— A little more tight of an athlete due to bulk on his relative frame

BIO

— Senior prospect from Bellevue, WA

— Business major

— Played tackle, guard, and center in high school

— Also competed in baseball, basketball, and track and field

— Two-star recruit according to Rivals

— Committed to Sacramento State out of high school

— Has a sponsorship deal with Celebrity Goat Cheese through Costco

— Started the final nine games at left guard in 2021

— Started 11 games at left guard and two at left tackle in 2022

— Started all 13 games at left guard in 2023

— Started nine games at left guard in 2024 before missing time with a knee injury

— First Team All-America (2024), First Team All-Big Sky (2022-2024), Third Team All-American (2022)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Sacramento State IOL Jackson Slater was a standout at the Senior Bowl. A small-school prospect, Slater more than held his own against the competition. Slater’s invite to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine came after an impressive run during his time at Sacramento State, where he started 44 games and played over 3,200 offensive snaps. He became a two-time FCS All-American and a three-time All-Big Sky selection.

When you plug in the tape on Slater, you see a strong, stout blocker that can stop opposing defenders in their tracks. He flashed in the team portion of practice down in Mobile as well as in the 1-on-1s, giving guys like Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen tough battles like in the clips below, using his hands and feet to stay in front of the hopeful first-round pick and keep the pocket clean against the rush.

What stands out about Slater is his awareness on the field. He has a feel for pass protection as he analyzes the field for work. Watch the clips below of Slater doing a great job of passing off defenders on stunts, picking up the twisting defender coming his way with more balance and patience to pick up his assignment.

Slater has a strong, dense frame with good leverage, generating a strong push upfront as a blocker. He pairs with the tackle or center on double teams, where they can work up to the second level and pick up the linebacker or safety in the box. Watch this clip below of Slater working with the tackle on the double team. The left tackle whiffs on his block, but Slater does a good job pushing his defender out of the play.

Slater is also fairly mobile and can make blocks out in space, being an effective puller from the guard spot. Watch the clip below against San Jose State as Slater pulls from left to right, picking up the linebacker on the edge, and manages to spring the runner into the second level of the defense.

Slater can also work laterally down the line of scrimmage in a more zone-blocking style, flowing with traffic and making blocks, like in the misdirection play below. He and the rest of the offensive line sell the jet sweep as the quarterback keeps the ball and takes off in the opposite direction.

CONCLUSION

Jackson Slater is a proven blocker who can play in various blocking schemes at the next level. He has the baseline strength, athleticism, and mental framework to do just about anything asked of him. He lacks ideal measurables and top-end lateral quickness, which caps his upside against NFL competition. Still, he has shown that he can be a quality player against some of the top prospects down in Mobile and should be able to secure a spot on a roster as he continues to develop into a hopeful starter down the road.

When developing a pro comp for Slater, Dylan Parham came to mind as a similar-style blocker with nearly identical measurements and good athleticism for the position despite being considered a tad undersized. Parham went in the third round back in 2022, and I foresee Slater going somewhere in the middle rounds in this year’s draft.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)

Games Watched: at Idaho State University (2024), vs San Jose State (2024), Senior Bowl