2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Virginia Tech EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Virginia Tech EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

No. 52 Antwaun Powell-Ryland/EDGE Virginia Tech – 6025, 258 pounds. (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Antwaun Powell-Ryland 6025/258 9 5/8 31 1/4 76 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.69 1.64 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 36.5 N/A

THE GOOD

– Put-together frame with solid height/weight

– Above-average get-off and able to threaten tackle’s edges

– Great bend through contact, consistently able to flatten and corner to reach the quarter

– Attacks the football and wants strip/sack, not just the takedown

– Finishes plays with great hit power

– Converts speed to power on his bull, able to jolt and leverage tackles back

– Has enough tools in his toolbelt to win in a variety of ways as a rusher, good hand use

– Plays hard with effort and chase, no matter the situation

– Fluid athlete and versatile, played some off-ball linebacker and occasionally dropped into underneath zone

– Enough size/strength to play the run, holds up well against tight ends

– Elite and highly efficient levels of productivity and came on strong over final two years

– Comfortable playing around defensive formation and moved up and down the line

– Athletic with testing to match

– Good starting experience

The Bad

– Severely lacking length for a pass rusher

– Can get swallowed up by bigger tackles

– Spin move is generally ineffective and relies on it too often as a counter

– Pad level rises in run game and tackles can move him around

– Can be late to key ball against the run

Bio

– Turned 23 in February 2025

– 29 career starts across time with Florida (2020-2022) and Virginia Tech (2023-2024)

– Career: 117 tackles (41 TFL), 30 sacks and nine FFs

– 2024: 43 tackles (19 TFL), 16 sacks (third in NCAA) and three FFs

– Named First-Team All-ACC and Third-Team All-American in 2024

– Three-star recruit from Chesapeake, Virginia (same region as Mike Tomlin); chose Florida over Michigan (took two visits), Virginia, Virginia Tech (too three visits), Oklahoma, and many other big programs

– 4.5 sacks in three years with Florida

– Transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of 2023, surprising many, but explaining he wanted to play closer to home

– Has good relationship with fellow Hokie and Hall of Famer Bruce Smith

– Says he improved leadership and accepting criticism throughout his career

– 2024 Dudley Award winner, named after former Steeler Bill Dudley, as Virginia’s top football player

– Three career four-sack games, six games with at least two sacks

Tape Breakdown

It took a return trip home for Antwaun Powell-Ryland to emerge, recording 9.5 sacks in 2023 before breaking out for 16 of them in 2024. His sacks came in bunches, with a trio of sack performances in 2023 and 2024, all while showing he can rip the football out of a quarterback’s hands to impact the play beyond a sack.

His bend and ability to corner are most impressive. He consistently threatened tackles on the outside, flattening and cornering through contact.

I like the effort and motor he plays with. Watch him still charge hard here on a 4th and 18 against Wake Forest with Virginia Tech up three scores. Powell-Ryland is playing it like the game is on the line. Left defensive end here.

“APR,” as they call him, is athletic and versatile. He can drop into underneath zones, play off-ball rush linebacker, and move around the front.

He’s not just an athlete, and his bull rush is effective. His punch packs a jolt, and he converts speed to power well. LDE here as he goes bull to rip to sack.

Negatively, he’s only average against the run. Offensive tackles beat him up in the run game, and Powell can play tall and high.

Lack of length is an issue, and he can get swallowed up. Though a massive man no matter who he faces, Rutgers’ Hollin Pierce engulfed him for long stretches, though Powell-Ryland won the edge a few times.

Conclusion

Overall, Antwaun Powell-Ryland offers exciting tape and is a bendy and athletic pass rusher. If his arms were longer, he’d be generating plenty more buzz. He presents good mid-round value who could outplay his draft positioning.

My NFL comp is Harold Landry.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: vs Wake Forest (2023), vs Rutgers (2024), at Miami FL (2024), vs Virginia