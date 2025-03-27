2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Northern Illinois RB Antario Brown

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Northern Illinois running back Antario Brown.

#1 ANTARIO BROWN, RB, NORTHERN ILLINOIS (SR) – 5101, 214 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Antario Brown 5101/214 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A 16

The Good

— Good size and speed

— Experience in multiple running schemes

— Good vision and solid patience in the backfield

— Knows how to press the gap to manipulate defenders

— Quick feet, good burst, and acceleration to hit gaps quickly

— When squared up, finishes forward on his runs

— Can make one miss and has good contact balance

— Has enough speed to bounce runs outside

— Soft hands and can add yards after the catch

The Bad

— Fractured hip in November 2024

— Unsuccessful on outside zone runs

— Doesn’t always allow pullers to make their blocks before committing

— Pad level overall is adequate; runs high

— Had four fumbles in 2024

— Doesn’t move the pile like you might expect

— Came out on passing downs

— Route tree is limited

— Pass pro technique needs work

Bio

— Career: 518 carries, 3,090 yards, 6.0 YPC, 26 TD; 21 receptions, 263 yards, 12.5 YPR, 2 TD

— 2024: 115 carries, 567 yards, 4.9 YPC, 4 TD; 8 receptions, 204 yards, 25.5 YPR, 1 TD

— 40 games in 4 seasons

— Fractured hip versus Western Michigan in November 2024

— 2023 – first team All-MAC

— Ninth player in school history to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards

— Averaged 77.3 yards per game with nine 100-yard rushing games.

— In high school, set the school record for yards in a game with 399

— Owns his high school record in the 100 meters (10.9 seconds)

—Birthday 12/29/2002 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Antario Brown is running back with good size and speed and a good build with a thick lower half. Playing for the Huskies, they ran a varied running attack, mostly shotgun/pistol formations, and used him as the wildcat quarterback. Occasionally, he also lined up on the wing and split out wide. His final season was cut short in November by a fracture in his hip.

As a runner, he displays good vision and solid patience while waiting for the play to develop. He is well balanced, keeping his quick feet underneath him to enable him to make quick cuts. He uses his lead blockers well on power runs, knows how to press gaps, and can pick his way through the traffic. On zone runs, he again shows patience to find the correct gap. He has a good burst and acceleration to hit the hole, and when he is squared up, he consistently finishes forward.

He has solid contact balance, can break arm tackles, and add extra yards moving downhill. He has solid lateral quickness and can use head/shoulder fakes to make the first man miss. His speed is good for bouncing plays outside to get the corner.

He wasn’t often used as a receiver and even came out in third-and-long situations. That wasn’t due to his receiving ability. He displayed soft hands when making the catch on swings, stops, slants, and the wheel route. After the catch, he squares up quickly, can make a man miss, and is solid, adding yards after the catch.

Again, in pass protection, he wasn’t used often but showed good mental processing and positioning to take on rushers. He is willing to step up versus rushers and chip on the edge.

Uncharacteristically, he had four fumbles in 2024 after just one in his previous seasons. He did not have consistent success on outside zone runs. The team struggled to block that scheme, and he was often tackled from behind. Overall, his pad level is adequate, standing a bit high rather than consistently behind his pads and doesn’t move the pile like you might expect. He can get a little quick on power runs, now allowing the pullers to do their job. His route tree was limited, and he came out on passing downs. In pass protection, his technique and pad level are adequate.

Conclusion

Overall, Brown has good size, speed, and experience in various running schemes. He has good vision and solid patience to let his blocks develop and makes good gap decisions. Playing with good balance, he uses quick feet and mental processing to press gaps and set up blocks. His burst and acceleration are good, and he finishes forward when squared up. He can make a guy miss or add yards after contact and has the speed to bounce outside. As a receiver, he has soft hands and creates after the catch.

Areas to improve include his ball security, patience in allowing pullers to do their job, and playing with a better pad level. Adding to his route tree and improving his pass blocking would also be beneficial.

Brown is a player I didn’t know much about, but he has a good skill set and the size to be a lead back. The biggest issue right now is the hip injury. He didn’t do any run testing at his pro day, but there is a report that he will be a full attendee at the Chicago Bears local pro day in April.

He has some scheme flexibility, but the best option would be a power/gap scheme with some inside zone mixed in. He can be part of a group to start with the potential to become the starter.

As a player comp, the first player that came to mind based on his build and running style was a bigger Maurice Jones-Drew. But I am going to go with Cameron Artis-Payne. He was patient with good feet, better running downhill, and had good burst but had similar times of impatience and needed to improve in pass protection.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3INJ – End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – At Boston College, Vs Arkansas State; 2024 – At Notre Dame, vs Buffalo, At N.C. State