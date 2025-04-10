2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: West Virginia DB Aubrey Burks

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on West Virginia DB Aubrey Burks.

No. 2 Aubrey Burks/DB West Virginia – 5112, 209 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Aubrey Burks 5112/209 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Aggressive downhill player who seeks contact

– Slot/safety versatility

– Used in a variety of roles and assignments (blitzing, box, over tight end, slot, post safety)

– Shows good closing speed

– Productive when healthy and capable of making impact plays

– Good starting experience

– Regarded as smart player with good football IQ

The Bad

– Average frame

– Aims too low as a tackler and prone to missing while falling off bigger bodies

– Checkered medical history and struggled to stay on the field

– Appears to have average athletic testing

– Play went quiet for long stretches of time

– Trouble matching and finishing in coverage

Bio

– Turned 23 in March 2025

– 2.5-year starter at safety

– Career: 129 tackles (10 TFL), 9 PDs, 3 INTs, 2.5 sacks, 2 FFs

– 2024: 13 tackles (1.5 TFL) across six games

– Had 66 tackles (4.5 TFL) and 1 INT in 2022

– Played “spear” position in 2024 for WVU, slot/box role

– 2023 alignment: 402 FS snaps, 174 slot corner snaps, 120 box snaps

– Three-star recruit from Auburndale, Florida; chose WVU over South Florida, Georgia Tech, Pitt, and several other schools

– Initially committed to Indiana before decommitting to WVU

– Limited to five games senior year of HS due to unknown injury

– Suffered season-ending injury in 2021 while at WVU

– Taken to hospital after 2023 neck/head injury that initially left him motionless and in neck brace; later diagnosed with only a concussion and missed one game

– Suffered “upper body” injury in 2024 against Kansas that left him in neck brace

– Had season-ending surgery in 2024 for unknown injury; head coach said he had “multiple things”

– Had 63 tackles (17 TFL) 4 FFs, 2 INTs junior year of high school

Tape Breakdown

Florida’s Aubrey Burks took the ol’ country roads to West Virginia, enjoying a good start to his career before its end was marred by injury. When he was healthy, he was a capable playmaker. Cut-up of his impact, whether it was charging downhill behind the line of scrimmage, picking off passes, or forcing fumbles. He did a bit of everything.

He was trusted to play the “Spear” role in WVU’s defense for 2024, which put him closer to the line of scrimmage. Coaches praised his high football IQ, which helped him overcome his athletic limitations.

But Burks tends to aim and miss low. Per PFF, his missed tackle rates were high in his final two years. In 2023, they sat at 25.5 percent, and in 2024’s limited sample size, 21.1 percent. This aligns with the film.

Athletically, he’s average to below and would struggle in space at the next level. His game also went quiet for stretches, and his teammates were simply more involved. Anthony Wilson Jr. popped a lot more on tape than Burks did, and I spent as much time watching him instead (Wilson is also draft-eligible and worthy of at least a tryout).

But Burks’ medicals are the big concern. Hurt in high school and throughout college, he suffered head/neck/spine injuries—or at least initial concerns of one—twice in his career. He also underwent surgery for an unknown issue to close out his career. Little has been written about him since the season ended, and it’s honestly fair to wonder if he’s even continuing a football career.

Conclusion

Overall, Aubrey Burks flashed on tape and filled the stat sheet in 2022 and 2023. But an injury-shortened 2024 that only adds to his medical history with below-average athleticism is a tough sell. If he’s healthy and continuing a football career, he’s worth looking at in camp for his past production and football IQ. But nothing more than that. It’s even tough making an NFL comparison, and I’ll make an easy one with ex-Mountaineer and ex-Steeler Dravon Askew-Henry, who has spent more time in spring leagues than the NFL.

Projection: Undrafted-Tryout

Depot Draft Grade: 5.3MED – Camp Invite (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: vs BYU (2023), vs Pitt (2023), vs Penn State (2024), at Pitt (2024)