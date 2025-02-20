2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU TE Mason Taylor

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU TE Mason Taylor.

#86 Mason Taylor/TE LSU – 6047, 250 pounds (Junior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Mason Taylor 6047/250 9 7/8 32 3/4 78 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Decent vertical speed

– Good athletic ability

– Decent play strength

– Willing blocker

– Great body positioning run blocking

– Holds up blocking well vs weaker rushers and speed rushers

– Gets to second level quickly and blocks well in space

– Decent route runner

– Love the ability to win running deep crossers

– Confident hands when the ball is thrown well

– Good hands and physicality shown at contested catch point

– Decent YAC ability

– Shows ability to sit well vs zone

– QB friendly in a scramble drill

– Good stamina, never comes off the field

– Showed ability to win 1v1 at Senior Bowl, but it is hardly shown on tape

The Bad

– Hands go outside body frame when blocking, which can lead to holding penalties

– Gets overpowered at point-of-attack run-blocking

– Can lose assignment run-blocking

– Catches defenders blocking rather than attacking

– Struggles to win vs powerful rushers

– Needs to adjust to off-target balls mid-air

– Can get knocked off routes by physical defenders

– Can lose speed coming out of sharp breaks

Bio

– Started 37 out of 38 games at tight end for LSU

– Most productive tight end in LSU history with 129 receptions for 1308 yards and 6 touchdowns

– 2024: 55 receptions for 546 yards and 2 touchdowns

– Named Third Team All-SEC (Coaches) in 2024

– Appeared in the 2025 Senior Bowl, where he was one of the top offensive players

– 2023: 36 receptions for 348 yards and 1 touchdown

– Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2023

– Helped assist in Jayden Daniels Heisman trophy campaign

– 2022: 38 receptions for 414 yards and 3 touchdowns

– Received Freshman All-SEC Honors and named to SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2022

– Four-star prospect (Rivals) out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in south Florida

– Seventh-ranked tight end in the nation

– Started at tight end for the 2020 7A Florida State Champion Team

– He is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor

Tape Breakdown

Mason Taylor is a well-rounded player who does all the little things well. His experience is some of the best in this class, as he started almost all his freshman year and never missed time for an injury. He is not an overwhelming athlete but moves smoothly and can be a clear-out option vertically or even a reliable target down the field. He gets out of his stance with a good burst and has reliable hands to go with it. I would like to see him be more physical down the field and sink in his stance, as he can get knocked off his route by a physical defensive back. Taylor is reliable versus zone coverage and is helpful to a scrambling quarterback. He understands zone coverage and where to be to be an open target, which comes from his experience. The thing that Taylor does best is provide a large catch radius running deep crossers. He has the ability not to lose speed running a long, bendy, drawn-out route and has the composure to make a catch and keep his feet in bounds.

While it is not shown on film much, Taylor can win 1v1 routes, as seen at the Senior Bowl. I thought he was the second-best tight end there and was impressed with his route running at 6’4″.

Taylor’s hands are reliable, and he looks confident and ready to get moving with the ball in his hands immediately after the catch. His strong hands secure the ball and tuck it so there is no chance for it to be batted out. On this play, he makes a diving grab to score a big touchdown on the goal line.

Down the field, Taylor needs to work on being physical and adjusting to balls downfield. He can be seen dropping balls that are slightly off-target but catchable. Overall, Taylor does many things well in the passing game but is not extremely impressive in any category.

In the run game, Taylor is reliable but inconsistent. He can win reps down the field with his great body positioning but then can be blown back in the run game. He wins against weaker defenders but can get bullrushed by strong rushers. His hand placement is seen outside the frame of his assignment, which can lead to holding calls.

He is a willing blocker and wants to do the dirty work, but I question if his ability will be consistent and reliable in the NFL. That is not to say that Taylor does not show flashes because there are some reps where he looks like a very good blocker. The key will be doing that consistently to be a 3-down player. The thing that Taylor does best is his body positioning, and he is a wall-off guy rather than a powerful downhill blocker. In this play, he does not give up a TFL, but it is an example of how he can get pushed back versus a bull-rushing defender.

As a pass blocker, Taylor is serviceable but has the same inconsistencies. He can get pushed back vs a stronger rusher and does not react well to good hands. He will not be asked to pass block much, but in a max protection situation, I would want someone who can anchor down and not get beat very quickly, like in this play.

Conclusion

Mason Taylor does a lot of things well, which is good enough to be a starter in the NFL, but he does not do anything great, which lowers his ceiling. He is a hard worker with great experience and will produce to help an offense succeed. He will need to work on his blocking inconsistencies and tap into the ability to win 1v1 to be a great player. My comp for him is Dallas Goedert.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.2 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at South Carolina (2024), at Texas A&M (2024), vs Alabama (2024), vs Oklahoma (2024)