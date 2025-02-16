2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.

NO. 6 DYLAN SAMPSON, RB, TENNESSEE (JUNIOR) – 5110, 201 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Dylan Sampson 5110/210 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good speed and burst for the position

— Possesses the contact balance to stay upright on body shots

— Keeps his legs churning on contact

— Picks up speed once he reaches the second level to pull away from defenders

— Has the vision to find small creases and squeeze through into open space

— Has good lateral agility and footwork to evade defenders in space

— Can put his foot into the ground and cut back to an open gap

— Will bounce runs to the corner when a gap closes or when he sees something open up

— Possesses a strong spin move to get away from tacklers

— Has a nose for the end zone, getting there 35 times in three seasons

— Does a good job following his blocks to get into open space

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal feature back size

— Frame and size lead to him going down when form-tackled

— Pure speed is above average as he takes a bit to get going

— Very unpolished as a pass catcher

— Needs to do a better job securing the catch

— Inconsistent in willingness and technique as a pass protector

BIO

— Junior prospect from Baton Rouge, LA

— Born September 14, 2004 (age 20)

— Information sciences major

— Three-star recruit according to Rivals

— His biggest influence on his playing career is Reggie Bush

— Favorite food is blackened chicken with Cajun fries

— Surpassed Eddie Lacy as Dutchtown High School’s all-time leading rusher

— Committed to the Tennessee Volunteers out of high school

— Played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2022 and had 58 carries for 397 yards and six touchdowns, along with three receptions for 24 yards

— Played in 12 games in 2023 and carried the ball 106 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 17 receptions for 175 yards and a score

— Played in 12 games in 2024 and had 256 carries for 1,485 yards and 22 touchdown,s along with 19 receptions for 141 yards

— Broke the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns in 2024

— First-Team All-SEC (2024), SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Dylan Sampson was born and raised in Louisiana but opted to leave the state for college and attend the University of Tennessee. After two years of serving in a committee backfield, Sampson really shined in 2024, breaking the single-season rushing touchdowns record that had stood for nearly 100 years with 22 scores while racking up 1,485 yards on the ground for the Vols.

When you pop in the tape on Sampson, you see an explosive back that is average in size but plays with good quickness and burst. He has the speed and acceleration to get the corner, as you can see in the first clip below against Louisville, as well as the juice to hit the home run up the middle, as you see in the second clip against Georgia, squeezing through the gap and splitting two defenders as he gets into the open field and takes it the distance.

Sampson runs hard behind his pads, oftentimes playing much stronger than his listed 5-11, 201 pounds would suggest. Watch Sampson take the short-yardage carry in the clip below and run up the middle, initially getting stuffed. However, Sampson keeps his legs churning and finds space to his right, picking up the first down and fighting through additional tackles for the successful run.

Sampson has good contact balance for a runner. He stays upright on most body shots and has a unique way of spinning out of tackle attempts. Watch the clips below of Sampson getting into the open field and spinning out of multiple defenders’ arms, ripping off explosive plays on the ground with his evasiveness.

Sampson has quick feet to change direction in the backfield and the vision to find an open hole and hit it when he sees daylight. Check out this play against Georgia, where Sampson starts by running to his right but then counters back to his left, putting his foot into the ground when he space opens up the middle and drives forward into the end zone for the score.

While Sampson is a proven runner, his work in the passing game needs refinement and reliability. He has only 39 career receptions and needs to improve his vision as a pass catcher, as you can see below, missing the easy check-down pass as it goes right through his hands.

Regarding pass protection, Sampson is also a work in progress. His desire and technique are inconsistent, as sometimes he will square up defenders as a blocker, but in others, he will let defenders run right past him, as you can see in the clips below against the Bulldogs.

CONCLUSION

Dylan Sampson is a proven runner who would fit well in a zone running scheme to get him in open space as he follows his blocks to green grass. His running style should help him fit a committee role to start out in the league with the chance to become more of a feature back with time. However, his upside is capped due to his work as a pass catcher/pass protector, and those areas need to improve for him to become a back that can be relied upon to operate in all fazes of the game.

When coming up with a pro comp for Sampson, Jaylen Wright, his former teammate at Tennessee, comes to mind as a similar-style player with similar size and quickness who was drafted in the fourth round last season. I foresee Sampson going in a similar spot in this year’s draft.

Should the Steelers move on from Najee Harris, they could use another running back, and Sampson would bring more juice to their backfield. However, his lack of size and pass-catching/pass protection could be a concern, as Pittsburgh likes its backs to be able to operate in all phases.

Projection: Late Day Two/Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 Potential Starter/Good Backup (Late 3rd Round/Early 4th Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – vs Louisville, vs Kentucky, at Georgia