2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida DL Desmond Watson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson.

No. 21 DESMOND WATSON, DL, FLORIDA (SENIOR)  – 6060, 464 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Desmond Watson 6060/464 N/A 33 1/2* N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.93* 2.05* 5.28* 9.00*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
6’10″* 25* 36*

*Pro Day Numbers

THE GOOD

— Has elite height and size for the position
— Clogs up running lanes with his immense size and strength
— Difficult for offensive linemen to block one-on-one
— Can push blockers back into the pocket with his strength
— Has a powerful long arm to extend and shed blocks
— Shows flashes of quickness off the snap impressive for his size
— Ideal zero-tech in short-yardage situations
— Can be used in jumbo packages on offense for creative play callers

THE BAD

— Extremely limited when it comes to movement skills as an athlete
— Lacks great play speed and quickness
— Isn’t going to run down many plays outside of his reach
— Very limited lateral agility working up and down the line of scrimmage
— Height and bulk make it difficult for him to play with low pad level
— Virtually has no pass rush outside of a straight bull rush
— Will be restrained to playing on early downs as a two-down run plugger

BIO

— Senior prospect from  Plant City, FL
— Four-star recruit according to Rivals
— By his junior year of high school, he weighed 375 pounds
— Wore number 21 to honor his younger brother, who became disabled after suffering a stroke
— Had 158 total tackles, including 113 solo stops, 24.0 sacks, and nine quarterback hurries in high school
— Committed to the Florida Gators out of high school
— Enrolled with UF at 440 pounds; weight has fluctuated from 400 to 464 pounds
— Played a total of 150 snaps in eight games in 2021 and recorded seven tackles and 0.5 sacks
— Started 10-of-13 games in 2022 and had 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery
— Started 12 games in 2023 and recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack
— Played in all 13 games in 2024 and had 20 tackles and a pass breakup

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Florida DL Desmond Watson is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft class for one reason: his size. We know that Watson is currently the heaviest draft prospect in NFL history, tipping the scales at a whopping 464 pounds while standing 6060 with 33 1/2-inch arms. In a league full of “planet theory” players, Watson stands alone as a complete outlier compared to other prospects.

When you pop in the tape on Watson, you see a gargantuan human being that is impossible to miss on the tape. He literally fills up two gaps on the football field and is the ideal player you want to stick in the middle of the line of scrimmage, eating up space on running downs. Watch this rep against Texas A&M where Watson takes on the center and the right guard off the snap of the ball, not moving an inch as he clogs up the middle and allows the rest of the defense to rally to the ball, resulting in the tackle for loss on the play.

While bound by his immense size and girth, Watson does display some impressive athleticism relative to his immense size. He can show quickness off the snap and pursuit of the football, like you see in the clip below against the Aggies. He extends the blocker off his frame and then pursues the ball carrier down the line of scrimmage to get on the tackle.

When Watson gets his arms around you, it’s over. His size and strength make it nearly impossible for ball carriers to break free of his grasp once he breaks through the line and wraps them up. Check out this rep against Tulane where Watson breaks through the line and literally picks up the runner as he approaches the first down marker, walking him away from the line to gain like a parent picking up a small child.

Here’s another example of Watson making grown men look and feel tiny as he wraps up UCF’s ball carrier, rips him off the ground, and swings him down to the turf, suplexing the runner with relative ease for the tackle for loss.

While not a reliable offensive weapon player, Watson has been brought in on occasion as a lead blocker and given the football in short-yardage situations to use his mass and momentum to pick up a first down. Creative play-callers could look to incorporate packages where Watson could be a lead blocker near the goal line, having some fun with the 400+ pounder leading the way up the middle.

While the concept of Watson as an enormous run plugger is fun to consider, there are obviously drawbacks to him being his size. He lacks the speed, quickness, and movement skills to make many plays outside his framework, and his height relative to his size makes it hard for him to play with leverage. He also doesn’t bring much to the table as a pass rusher outside of a straight bull rush, making him a two-down run plugger who needs to play with better leverage to be effective at the next level.

CONCLUSION

Desmond Watson is a massive run plugger of other-worldly size that helps him eat up gaps and take on blockers at the point of attack. He will offer virtually nothing as a pass rusher. Still, his unique size, play strength, and ability to command double teams could make him an intriguing developmental nose tackle for 3-4 base defenses that want their linebackers to run free to the football, taking up both A gaps and freeing up other defenders to make plays.

When coming up with a pro comp for Watson, Terrance Cody came to mind as one of the few comparable players from a size perspective (weighed 354 pounds at the NFL Combine) that also operated as a two-down run plugger in the SEC for Alabama in college. Cody was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and Watson is more of a borderline draftable player, but Watson could have a career arc similar to Cody’s should he land in a system that can maximize his traits.

Pittsburgh could use more bulk on its defensive line, and if it decides to double-dip at the position in the draft, Watson could be a fun developmental piece to groom and possibly see some snaps at nose tackle when he is deemed ready to see action.

Projection: Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)
Games Watched: vs Tulane (2024), vs Texas A&M (2024), vs UCF (2022)

