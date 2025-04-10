2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley IV

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV.

NO. 24 ULYSSES BENTLEY IV/RB OLE MISS – 5100, 201 POUNDS (SENIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ulysses Bentley IV 5100/201 8 1/2″ 29″ 71 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.62 1.59 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’0″ 32.5″ N/A

*Measurements from NFL Combine

THE GOOD

– Smaller stature helps him keep good bend and pad-level as runner

– Loose hips allow him to change direction quickly

– Great footwork, can put one foot in the ground and cut back quickly

– Open-field speed makes him a home-run threat

– Looks faster on film than his 4.62 40-time suggests

– Elusive as a runner

– Good hands out of the backfield; reliable check down option who can punish defenses playing too soft in coverage

– Experience returning kicks

– Willing blocker who puts in effort in pass protection

– Quick enough to bounce outside when running lanes are clogged

– Consistently solid production through collegiate career

– Strong lower half to help him break tackles

– Scored an 80+ yard TD in three different years in college

THE BAD

– Looks hesitant and indecisive when running up the middle

– Doesn’t seem to have great vision or a feel for setting up his blocks

– Lack of size causes concerns for durability

– Although he gives effort as pass blocker, smaller size makes it harder for him to stand his ground against bigger pass rushers

– Too hesitant to cut back upfield when running sideline-to-sideline

– Older prospect, will turn 25 during rookie year

– Lack of participation in passing game outside of checkdown role

– Suffered a few injuries in college, including turf toe and two torn ligaments in his wrist

BIO

– Birthday: December 30th, 2000

– Hometown: Houston, TX

– Attended C.E. King High School

– Majored in Multi-Disciplinary Studies

– Rated three-star recruit, committed to SMU ahead of 2019 season, had seven carries that year

– Led AAC in 2020 in both carries (170) and rushing yards (913), also had 174 receiving yards and 12 TD’s

– Had 700 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in 2021 across eight starts

– Transferred to Ole Miss for 2022 season, had just 16 carries in six games

– Had 540 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in 2023

– Recorded 419 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in 2024

– Saw the field in 57 games in college, including playing in all 13 in both 2023 and 2024

– Wanted to keep his focus solely on things he can ‘control’ as he struggled to find playing time in crowded backfield in 2024

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ulysses Bentley IV is a fun player to watch. A large part of the reason for that is his constant home-run potential. He scored three 80+ yard touchdowns during his collegiate career, and that explosiveness could earn him a spot on an NFL roster next year.

Bentley was timed at 4.62 on his 40-yard dash, but he looks faster than that on film. It really shows in this play. His strong lower body helps him break tackles, as he does here. Bentley is a player who can break open plays like this, even when it seems like nothing is there initially.

You can see how quick Bentley is once he finds open grass in front of him. Even when running up the middle, if there’s a sliver of open field in front of him, Bentley will make defenses pay.

This is a pretty simple play design, and the offensive line does a terrific job of opening a hole for Bentley. He’s small and quick enough to squeeze through and ends up scoring on the play.

Bentley is great when he makes decisive decisions like that. Unfortunately, that’s not a consistent process for him. His vision isn’t especially impressive, and he gets too hesitant and indecisive when multiple defenders are in front of him.

Here, Bentley has another wide-open hole. He gets hesitant instead of attacking it like he does in the last clip. Two defenders end up in front of him, and instead of using his quickness to try and make them miss or get around the outside, he just absorbs himself into them, ending the play.

Bentley’s quickness is on full display when there’s nobody in front of him.

Bentley catches the ball out of the backfield here. This play really shows his capability as a checkdown option. It does help that nobody is around when he catches the ball, but he still makes a man miss and sheds a tackle en route to a large gain. This explosiveness is the value Bentley brings as a pass-catcher.

As a running back, you’ve got to do more than just catch the ball in the passing game. Despite his size, Bentley has some pop in pass-protection.

Pay attention to Bentley, who’s lined up to the QB’s right, and the defensive lineman in between the right guard and tackle. The defensive lineman loops around the left side of the line. Bentley recognizes him, gets in position, and knocks the lineman to the ground. Despite being significantly smaller, Bentley can still catch defenders off-guard like this.

While he’s able to defend his QB despite his size, sometimes Bentley just doesn’t really have a chance.

Bentley does do something well on this play. He correctly recognizes the blitz and gets into a good position. However, this linebacker is just too fast and strong for Bentley to do much of anything here. He puts in the effort but just isn’t big enough to keep the defender away from his QB.

CONCLUSION

Ulysses Bentley IV is an interesting prospect. When he runs decisively, and there’s any sliver of open field in front of him, he’s hard to stop. He has the footwork and athleticism to make defenders miss and eat up yards in space. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield and occasionally break open plays that look like normal checkdowns. However, he doesn’t have the best vision. That causes him to be hesitant if he doesn’t see an initial opening. His size causes him to struggle in pass-protection when bigger defenders have a running start toward him.

Overall, he does enough things well to earn a spot on an NFL roster. Injuries hurt his playing time in college. Even though he’ll turn 25 next year, his best football is probably ahead of him. His big-play ability should get him a spot somewhere if he can remain healthy. Once there, he’ll need to develop the rest of his game further to have any chance of a sizeable role in the NFL.

Ulysses Bentley IV reminds me of Sincere McCormick, who came out of UTSA a couple of years ago and most recently got some action with the Raiders in 2024. Both are smaller backs but have power in their lower bodies. McCormick was also useful as a pass-catcher in check-down options. Both had limited reps in college, and McCormick also had worries about his vision coming out of college.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.9 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: Furman (2024), Georgia (2024), LSU (2024)