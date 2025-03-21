2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Villanova CB Isas Waxter

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Villanova cornerback Isas Waxter.

NO. 0 ISAS WAXTER, CB, VILLANOVA (R-SENIOR) – 6012, 209 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Isas Waxter 6012/209 9 1/2 31 3/4 78 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.56 1.53 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 35.0 N/A

THE GOOD

— Has the size and length you look for at the position

— Physical corner who takes pride aiding in run support

— Aggressive coming downhill and gives strong pursuit

— Will go after the ball for the strip as a tackler

— Brings physicality as a coverage defender looking to separate ball from man

— Does a good job getting his hands on receivers in press coverage

— Fights off blockers quickly on the boundary

— Has the length and frame to defend well in the red zone

THE BAD

— Lacks great long speed and quickness

— Can be more mechanical coming out of his transitions

— Will get grabby in coverage

— Will come into tackle attempts out of control at times

— Can play tight-hipped in coverage

— Needs to rely more on his feet than his hands when sticking with receivers

BIO

— Senior prospect from Newark, N.J.

— Also competed in track and field as a sprinter

— Zero-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Played in seven games with two starts in 2019 and had 25 tackles (18 solo) and a pass deflection

— His 2020 season was played in the spring of 2021 due to pandemic, and he made seven total tackles with a pass deflection in two games

— Played in all 13 games in 2021 and tallied 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack

— Missed the entire 2022 season due to injury

— Started all 13 games in 2023 and had 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass deflections

— Started all 13 games in 2024 and had 26 total tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections

— FCS All-American (2024), second team All-CAA (2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Isas Waxter is considered one of the best FCS defensive backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. After all, the 6012, 209-pound corner is seasoned from his time at Villanova, having played since 2019 with numerous snaps under his belt.

When you pop in the tape on Waxter, you see a long, filled-out cornerback with aggressive demeanor for the position. He is an aggressive tackler who will run through his opposition in run support as well as in coverage as you can see in the clips below. Waxter shows good effort in pursuit and the mentality of a physical tackler upon contact with the ball.

Waxter forced three fumbles last season and shows an awareness to go after the ball as a tackler. Watch this strip he makes against Stony Brook where he rips it out of the receiver’s hands after the catch.

Waxter is at his best using his size and length to blanket receivers in the red zone or jam them at the line in press coverage, with that physicality showing up in coverage as well. Watch Waxter use his length to defend the pass to the end zone below, getting his hand in the receiver’s hands to prevent the completion.

Waxter has some playmaking skills as a corner, and in 2023 he had three interceptions. He does a good job reading the quarterback’s eyes and making a play on the ball like in the first clip against Delaware where he picks off the pass on the intermediate crosser while in man coverage. In the second clip, we see Waxter cover the left flat in zone coverage, jumping in front of the pass to secure the pick.

CONCLUSION

Isas Waxter is a big, physical cornerback who does well when playing the ball in front of him and in run support but can struggle in his transitions and keeping up with speedier receivers down the field. Several draft analysts have floated bumping Waxter to safety. That may better suit his skill set in the pros, being able to play from top down in pursuit and coverage. If Waxter sticks at corner, his size suggests that he could be a good fit in a Cover 2 scheme unless a defensive coordinator trusts him to stay in phase in press man coverage.

When coming up with a pro comp for Waxter, M.J. Stewart came to mind. A former cornerback, Stewart made the switch to safety, being a more physical player as a tackler but struggling with long speed and quickness. Waxter can come in as a true outside corner but can be moved to safety should it be a better fit for him in the pros.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: vs New Hampshire (2024), at Stony Brook (2024), at Delaware (2023)