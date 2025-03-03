2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ole Miss WR Antwane Wells Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ole Miss wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr.

#3 ANTWANE WELLS JR/WR OLE MISS – 6002, 203 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Shrine Bowl/Combine

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Antwane Wells Jr. 6002/203 8 3/8 32 76 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Had a solid Shrine Bowl week

– Really strong hands and a good catch radius to bring in tough catches

– Good size falling in the 51st percentile for height and 69th percentile for weight

– Willing blocker for his teammates

– Through my interview with him at the Shrine Bowl, came off as a hard worker with solid character

– Really solid game speed that allows him to take the top off a defense

– Understands body leverage to make plays after the catch, which is why South Carolina loved to use him on screens

– Big-play ability every time he touches the ball as seen by his 19.8 yards per catch in 2024

– Great body control toward the sideline

– Demands constant attention due to being a threat every play

The Bad

– Older rookie prospect who will be 24 years old during his first season

– Hardly used in Ole Miss’ offense his final year in 2024, fourth on the team in catches and receiving yards

– Has room to grow as a route runner due to having inconsistent separation

– Moves a little stiff at times that limits his production

– Inconsistent production in college and never lived up to what he showed at James Madison in 2021

– Needs to improve as a contested catcher due to playing bigger than his frame

– Should improve release package off the line

Bio

– 23 years old (April 2, 2001)

– 19 games played for James Madison from 2020 to 2021, 16 games played for South Carolina from 2022 to 2023, and 13 games played for Ole Miss in 2024

– 223 offensive touches, 3,371 total yards, 35 touchdowns, and 15.7 yards per catch in his college career

– 33 offensive touches, 557 total yards, 6 touchdowns, and 19.8 yards per catch in 2024; 2023 nagging foot fracture limited him to 3 games

– Zero-star WR in his 2020 high school class from Highland Springs, Va.

– After graduating from high school in 2019 he spent a year at Fork Union Military Academy to get his grades up

– Walked onto James Madison’s football team

– Tied for the single-season reception record (83) in James Madison school history and holds both of the program records for most single-season receiving yards (1,250) and single-season receiving touchdowns (18)

– Was the fourth overall transfer wide receiver in the 2024 cycle behind only Isaiah Bond, Evan Stewart, and London Humphreys

– Has had a handful of nicknames, which started with ‘Mack Truck’ when he was a fullback in pee-wee football then to ‘Juice Man’ when he would run jet sweeps and bring the juice to the offense; mom also calls him ‘Dippy’ because he would dip his hand in peanut butter and jelly to put it in his hair growing up

– Had 36 catches for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in high school; helped Highland Springs to two state championships in 2017 and 2018 as part of its four straight Class 5 titles

Tape Breakdown

Antwane “Juice” Wells put on a show during Shrine Bowl week. This one-on-one rep against West Virginia defensive back Garnett Hollis was my favorite of the week. Wells can sometimes struggle with consistent separation unless he relies on his raw speed to blow past defenders. On this play, he runs an out route against Hollis, who is playing straight up. Wells gains an outside release with a quick jab inside and minimal hand fighting. Though Hollis stays tight in coverage, Wells still manages to haul in the pass using only his left hand. A really solid play that is consistent with what you see with Wells in an actual game.

Ole Miss WR Antwane Juice Wells has real talent pic.twitter.com/bexFYa7fLv — Steven (@Steven_Pavelka) January 29, 2025

Building on the last clip, here’s a similar play from the 2024 Wake Forest game. Wells is lined up on the far left, running a stutter-and-go route. The stutter step draws in the Wake Forest defender, allowing Wells to use his acceleration to gain a step. Quarterback Jaxson Dart places the ball where only Wells can reach it, forcing him to make a full-extension, left-handed grab for the touchdown—and he does just that. During my interview with Wells, he told me that while recovering from injury in the 2023 season, he spent countless hours on the JUGS machine to strengthen his hands. That work has clearly paid off, allowing him to make catches like this consistently.

The thing that surprised me from watching Wells’ film that you couldn’t see at the Shrine Bowl was his willingness as a blocker. This South Carolina game against Clemson from 2022 showed a great example of what Wells is capable of. Wells is lined up as the inside receiver on the left of the screen with Clemson’s No. 22 Trenton Simpson on him. Despite having a 240-pound linebacker on him, Wells blocks Simpson to the ground to allow his teammate as much running room as possible.

Shortly after burying Simpson, Wells shows what he can do as a deep threat. Wells is lined up as the top receiver in the stack on the right side of the offense tasked with a flag route. He brings the route in a little more toward center field to give himself more running room and it works in his favor. It draws the Clemson defender in and a few steps behind Wells when he makes his break toward the sideline. Wells is able to haul in this deep pass with a straight hands catch and outrun safety Andrew Mukuba on his way to the end zone. On this play, Wells showed off his ability to win downfield and continues to show true hands catches.

One aspect that was painfully obvious watching Wells’ film was South Carolina’s eagerness to use him in screens over and over again. Against Clemson alone in 2022 they ran about four screens to Wells in the second half of the game. But there is a reason for this. Wells has a knack for making plays after the catch. Here you can see that in action against Georgia and Kentucky. This adds more depth to Wells’ game and makes him more than just a deep threat. He is a talent who one play can take the top off a defense and the next take a screen 40 yards to the house.

Conclusion

While attending the Shrine Bowl, Juice Wells was someone I really wanted to talk to so I could discuss his injury in 2023 and his limited usage in 2024. Through that conversation, I walked away with the understanding that Wells is a hard-working guy who is determined to succeed in the NFL. After being a walk-on at James Madison and not heavily recruited out of high school, he has played with a chip on his shoulder at every school he has been.

He is a talented receiver who has a very high ceiling if he can work on some aspects of his game. Some of his strengths include his speed to take the top off a defense, his yards-after-the-catch ability, and his strong hands. While his weaknesses include older age, inconsistencies as a route runner, and some stiffness in how he moves, his ceiling is very high for the spot that he is projected to be drafted.

My pro comparison for Wells is Kendrick Bourne. Both with similar frames and play styles, and I think Wells could have a similar career arc. Wells’ explosive 2021 year at James Madison is comparable to Bourne’s 2017 where he had 79 catches for 1,201 yards, and seven touchdowns. Despite this and the talent Bourne showed at Eastern Washington, he went undrafted and had to fight for a roster spot. Even though Wells has shown more than enough, in my opinion, to be drafted, the reality is he may not be due to the inconsistencies in his game. That being said, Wells is used to being doubted and having to make his own path, which I can definitely see happening in the professional level.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – 4th Round (Rotational Player)

Games Watched: Shrine Bowl (2025), Wake Forest (2024), Georgia (2023), Clemson (2022), Kentucky (2022)