2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Southern Arkansas CB Melvin Smith, Jr.

Posted on
Melvin Smith Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Southern Arkansas defensive back Melvin Smith, Jr.

#24 MELVIN SMITH JR, CB, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS (SR) – 5104, 185 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Melvin Smith, Jr 5104/185 8 7/8 31 73 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Solid size and good speed
— Impressive ball skills and production
— Patience and footwork to match in press
— Easy speed to run with deep routes
— Good click and close on throws in front of him
— Can turn interceptions into touchdowns
— Willing run defender and good tackler near the line of scrimmage
— Experience as a kick returner

The Bad

— Opens hips to soon in off coverage, loses sight of the receiver
— Narrow stance in press leading to getting off balance
— Didn’t see independent hands when jamming receivers
— In the deep zone, allows a lot of space in front of him
— Late breaking down in space when tackling
— Play strength is adequate
— Bends at waist rather than knees when tackling losing hit power
— Disengaging from blocks
— Jump from Division II to NFL

Bio

— Career: 168 tackles, 110 solo, 6.5 TFL, 9 INT, 2 TD, 46 PBU, 1 FF
— 2024: 38 tackles, 21 solo, 1 TFL, 5 INT, 2TD, 11 PBU
— Kick Return career – 25 KR for 532 yards, 21.3 YPR, 1 TD
— 2024 Second team Division II All-American
— 2023 First team Division II All-American
— 2023, 2024 GAC First Team
— Four-year starter
— Senior Bowl invitee

Tape Breakdown

Melvin Smith, Jr., is a defensive back who played outside and in the slot on both sides of the field. In prevent defense situations, he was also used at safety. He is an active communicator and was used in all types of coverage. He is of solid height, weight, length, and hand size. Additionally, he has experience as a kick returner.

In press coverage, he uses good patience and footwork to match receivers off the line of scrimmage. He has fluid hips and good speed to run with the deep route. He has a smooth backpedal with good pad level and a good change of direction coming downhill. In zone coverage, he plays with eyes in the backfield and displays solid awareness when passing off receivers in his area. In the deep zone, he gets good depth and has good range.

Good change of direction and acceleration allow him to click and close on the ball quickly.

His ball skills and ball production are very good. He puts himself in a good position in man or zone coverage to make a play on the ball. His hands are good for holding on to interceptions, and he can also take it the distance. As a blitzer, he displays good timing and acceleration.

Sticky man coverage allows him opportunities to make plays on the ball.

As a run defender, he is solid as the force player and is willing to take on pulling linemen. He has good hand placement and shows good effort to get off of blocks. Near the line of scrimmage, he is a willing run defender and a good wrap tackler.

In off-coverage, he opens his hip too soon and will lose sight of the receiver. His feet are narrow in press, which can lead to being off balance. He didn’t jam receiver often, but when he did, it was only a two-handed jam. When playing in the deep zone, he gives up a lot of space in front of him.

When tackling in space, he is late to break down and come to balance, leading to missed tackles. Additionally, when tackling, he will bend at the waist rather than the knees, which will hinder his stopping power. He has adequate play strength to disengage from blockers.

When he doesn’t come to balance, he struggles with tackling.

Conclusion

Overall, Smith Jr. has solid size and length and is a good competitor and athlete. He has experience in man and zone coverages lining up inside, outside, and at the safety position. He has good footwork and patience with the speed to match receivers deep. In zone, he plays with his eyes in the backfield and gets downhill quickly. His ball skills are very good, and he has the hands to pull in the interceptions. He is a willing run supporter and is a good tackler near the line of scrimmage.

Areas to improve include the timing of his hips in off-coverage, balance in the press, and using independent hands to jam the receiver. Improving his tacking technique and timing when coming to balance in space will help him going forward.

Defenses are always looking for playmakers. With nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups in the last two years alone, teams will take notice. Getting the invite to the Senior Bowl got a lot of eyes on him, which will help in the evaluation process. His versatility is a bonus as well, but his best fit may be in the slot, using his speed and athleticism to cover and blitz, as well as his willingness to run defend.

Division II has provided quality defensive backs in recent years, including Kenny Moore II, Jonathan Owens, and Kadar Kohou. As a player comp, I’m going to go with Javaris Davis. He has similar speed, ball skills, and athleticism to play man coverage with room to improve in off coverage and when tackling.

Projection: UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)
Games Watched: 2024 – Vs East Central, vs Ouachita Baptist, At Arkansas Tech, vs Northwestern Oklahoma, At Arkansas-Monticello

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top