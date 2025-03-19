2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Southern Arkansas CB Melvin Smith, Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Southern Arkansas defensive back Melvin Smith, Jr.

#24 MELVIN SMITH JR, CB, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS (SR) – 5104, 185 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Melvin Smith, Jr 5104/185 8 7/8 31 73 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Solid size and good speed

— Impressive ball skills and production

— Patience and footwork to match in press

— Easy speed to run with deep routes

— Good click and close on throws in front of him

— Can turn interceptions into touchdowns

— Willing run defender and good tackler near the line of scrimmage

— Experience as a kick returner

The Bad

— Opens hips to soon in off coverage, loses sight of the receiver

— Narrow stance in press leading to getting off balance

— Didn’t see independent hands when jamming receivers

— In the deep zone, allows a lot of space in front of him

— Late breaking down in space when tackling

— Play strength is adequate

— Bends at waist rather than knees when tackling losing hit power

— Disengaging from blocks

— Jump from Division II to NFL

Bio

— Career: 168 tackles, 110 solo, 6.5 TFL, 9 INT, 2 TD, 46 PBU, 1 FF

— 2024: 38 tackles, 21 solo, 1 TFL, 5 INT, 2TD, 11 PBU

— Kick Return career – 25 KR for 532 yards, 21.3 YPR, 1 TD

— 2024 Second team Division II All-American

— 2023 First team Division II All-American

— 2023, 2024 GAC First Team

— Four-year starter

— Senior Bowl invitee

Tape Breakdown

Melvin Smith, Jr., is a defensive back who played outside and in the slot on both sides of the field. In prevent defense situations, he was also used at safety. He is an active communicator and was used in all types of coverage. He is of solid height, weight, length, and hand size. Additionally, he has experience as a kick returner.

In press coverage, he uses good patience and footwork to match receivers off the line of scrimmage. He has fluid hips and good speed to run with the deep route. He has a smooth backpedal with good pad level and a good change of direction coming downhill. In zone coverage, he plays with eyes in the backfield and displays solid awareness when passing off receivers in his area. In the deep zone, he gets good depth and has good range.

Good change of direction and acceleration allow him to click and close on the ball quickly.

His ball skills and ball production are very good. He puts himself in a good position in man or zone coverage to make a play on the ball. His hands are good for holding on to interceptions, and he can also take it the distance. As a blitzer, he displays good timing and acceleration.

Sticky man coverage allows him opportunities to make plays on the ball.

As a run defender, he is solid as the force player and is willing to take on pulling linemen. He has good hand placement and shows good effort to get off of blocks. Near the line of scrimmage, he is a willing run defender and a good wrap tackler.

In off-coverage, he opens his hip too soon and will lose sight of the receiver. His feet are narrow in press, which can lead to being off balance. He didn’t jam receiver often, but when he did, it was only a two-handed jam. When playing in the deep zone, he gives up a lot of space in front of him.

When tackling in space, he is late to break down and come to balance, leading to missed tackles. Additionally, when tackling, he will bend at the waist rather than the knees, which will hinder his stopping power. He has adequate play strength to disengage from blockers.

When he doesn’t come to balance, he struggles with tackling.

Conclusion

Overall, Smith Jr. has solid size and length and is a good competitor and athlete. He has experience in man and zone coverages lining up inside, outside, and at the safety position. He has good footwork and patience with the speed to match receivers deep. In zone, he plays with his eyes in the backfield and gets downhill quickly. His ball skills are very good, and he has the hands to pull in the interceptions. He is a willing run supporter and is a good tackler near the line of scrimmage.

Areas to improve include the timing of his hips in off-coverage, balance in the press, and using independent hands to jam the receiver. Improving his tacking technique and timing when coming to balance in space will help him going forward.

Defenses are always looking for playmakers. With nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups in the last two years alone, teams will take notice. Getting the invite to the Senior Bowl got a lot of eyes on him, which will help in the evaluation process. His versatility is a bonus as well, but his best fit may be in the slot, using his speed and athleticism to cover and blitz, as well as his willingness to run defend.

Division II has provided quality defensive backs in recent years, including Kenny Moore II, Jonathan Owens, and Kadar Kohou. As a player comp, I’m going to go with Javaris Davis. He has similar speed, ball skills, and athleticism to play man coverage with room to improve in off coverage and when tackling.

Projection: UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – Vs East Central, vs Ouachita Baptist, At Arkansas Tech, vs Northwestern Oklahoma, At Arkansas-Monticello