2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout

Upton Stout Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout.

#21 Upton Stout/CB Western Kentucky – 5082, 178 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Upton Stout 5082/178 9 30 1/2 73 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Decent length relative to frame
– Alpha and fierce personality, plays bigger than size and doesn’t back down from competition
– Aggressive downhill player always eager to be around the ball
– Willing to press and mix it up with receivers
– Forceful tackler who rips players down when able to wrap, isn’t drag-down stopper
– Smooth in pedal with fluid turn
– High-effort player who runs down the ball from all over the field, true hearts and smarts type
– Versatile and moved around the defense, comfortable in man or zone
– Active communicator, verbally and non-verbally
– Good snap timing on blitzes/run blitzes
– Varied scheme that gave him different assignments
– Held own against top-end competition (Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison in 2023)
– Splash playmaker and lived in backfield in 2024
– Has some special teams background (21 snaps on punt return, 12 on kick return in 2024 per PFF)

The Bad

– Severely undersized in height and weight, looks JV on a varsity field
– Frame makes him a short-strider
– Easily controlled by WR stalk blocks in run game, difficulty disengaging and gets pushed around
– Tends to throw shoulder and dive low in run game/perimeter throws and falls off due to frame
– Lacks top-end speed to run with fast wideouts
– Hefty amount of career penalties
– Size makes him scheme-limited
– Willing blitzer but gets beat up by running backs
– Needs to improve downhill angles
– Likely older prospect than ideal

Bio

– Three-year starter for Hilltoppers
– Appeared in 45 career games, spending 2020-2021 at North Texas and 2022-2024 at Western Kentucky
– Career: 166 tackles (10.5 TFL) 15 PDs and 6 INTs (two pick-sixes), 1.5 sacks, 1 FF
– 2024: 52 tackles (7.5 TFL) 1 INT, 1 sack, named first-team All-Conference USA
– PFF: 355 slot snaps, 71 wide snaps, 99 box snaps in 2024
– 15 career penalties (12 in three years with WKU)
– 41 tackles across two seasons at North Texas
– Two-star recruit from Houston, Texas, chose North Texas over UTSA, Wyoming, South Alabama, and a handful of other mid-major schools
– Planned to transfer from North Texas to Montana State but committed to Western Kentucky day he visited school; town was hit by EF3 tornado same night
– Entered transfer portal after 2023 season and heavily recruited by big-time schools, including taking visit to Michigan, but opted to return to WKU for final year
– Part of track & field team in high school, competed in hurdles and relays
– Won multiple state championships and forced key fumble in 2019 game
– Started own clothing line “Lazy Wayz” while at WKU; highly involved and even painted designs in a closest in his house and wants to focus on clothing brand full-time after football
– Missed five games in 2023 due to shoulder injury

Tape Breakdown

Upton Stout went from being a light recruit out of high school to coming razor close to becoming a Michigan Wolverine in 2024 to replace slot corner Mike Sainristil, who went on to shine with the Washington Commanders as a rookie. But Stout turned down the chance to go to Ann Arbor or any other school calling his name, partially because he didn’t want to spend two years at a new program. His plan was to declare after 2024, a vision he followed through on after this season.

Stout is small but play big. He’s alpha, he’s confident, and he’s fearless. He’s not shy of being around the ball or coming downhill to play the run. In the open field, he’s an effective and violent throw-down tackler.

He may get knocked for playing against lesser competition but his school annually faced power programs. In 2023, Stout went against Ohio State. It was a blowout loss but Stout held his own, facing Marvin Harrison Jr. for most of the day (the touchdown Harrison scored didn’t come against him). Harrison was rarely targeted with Stout covering him and Stout had good reps, like this one. RCB, top of the screen here.

He’s versatile and moved around the Hilltoppers’ defense. Stout was a primary outside corner in 2023 before moving to the slot 2024. Overall though, he’s worked in the slot, out wide at both spots, while playing deep half safety and down in the box.

His effort is infectious and he ran down the ball every chance he could. Didn’t always mean he got there or saved the touchdown, his short-strides are like a duck paddling under water and the lack of long speed is evident, but the guy plays with heart.

I like his communication. He looks to have a good football IQ and was always talking on the field, something the Steelers’ defense needs more of in 2025. It’s small but at the same time, it’s big.

Negatively, the lack of size is obvious. While Stout plays big, he gets pushed around in the run game when receivers stalk block him. Routinely taken from A to B.

And the same here against Ohio State, bottom of the screen at LCB and getting carried into the end zone.

In coverage, he wasn’t always tested but he’s going to struggle to match up on the outside against big receivers. And in today’s NFL, slot receivers aren’t always small, either. Teams will go after him an though Stout has the confidence to battle, he’s going to take lumps. There’s no getting around that.

Conclusion

Overall, Upton Stout is an undersized but versatile defensive back with tons of swagger. He made splash plays and battled hard in all his matchups. There’s no doubt he’ll enter the NFL with a chip on his shoulder.

Ideally, he’s the next Nickell Roby-Coleman or Amik Robertson but that’s best-case scenario. My first thought watching the tape was Ugo Amadi but he was 20 pounds heavier. I’ll land on a comp of K’Waun Williams instead, who made plays in the backfield with 23 career TFL and eight sacks. Special teams will be key for Stout to carve out a role but he’s got the right hair-on-fire attitude to make plays there.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: at Ohio State (2023), at Washington (2023), at Alabama (2024), at Liberty (2024), at Jacksonville State (2024)

