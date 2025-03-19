2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana State OL Marcus Wehr

Marcus Wehr Scouting Report Montana State

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Montana State OL Marcus Wehr.

No. 76 Marcus Wehr/OL Montana State – 6025, 298 pounds (R-Senior)

East-West Shrine Bowl Participant

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Marcus Wehr 6025/298 8 3/8 32 3/8 77 3/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Active hands to work inside the pads and fend off d-linemen’s punches
– Play strength to move defenders off the line (especially impressive when you factor in his poor pad level)
– His first step and timing off the snap are good and allow him to make up for his overall lack of athletic ability
– Good leg drive when engaged in blocks to displace defenders
– Solid anchor against power moves in pass protection
– Versatile with tackle and guard experience
– Excels in short areas and winning in a phone booth
– Competitively tough; always gives full effort
– Solid latch strength makes it difficult for defenders to break away from his blocks

THE BAD

– Undersized frame won’t work at tackle in the NFL
– Consistently plays with high pad level; not a natural knee bender
– Gives up his height/leverage advantage with pad level
– Below average athleticism and lateral agility
– Stiff hips that struggle to convert additional power
– Has trouble keeping up with defenders who cross his face
– Center-of-gravity issues; too many reps end on the turf

BIO

– Originally an unrated prospect out of Billings, Mont.
– Joined Montana State as a defensive lineman, working his first two years at DE before switching to OL for his last three seasons
– Spent six years at Montana State, but lost the 2020 season to COVID-19
Season-ending shoulder surgery right before 2021 season
– Undisclosed season-ending injury in Week 7 of 2022 season
– Montana State coach describes him as quiet, with pent-up aggression and one of the smartest players he’s been around
– First-team FCS All-American in 2023 and 2024 at tackle and guard respectively
– Played in FCS Big Sky conference
– All-conference in shot put in high school
– Grew up on a farm, attributes his work ethic to the tough work in the field

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Wehr will need to play guard (or even center) at the next level and Big Sky tape isn’t the easiest to find. Hence, all of these clips will be focused on his 2024 play at right guard.

As mentioned above, his pad level consistently runs high, but he still has the effort and the upper-body strength to be able to drive defenders out of holes. He keeps his legs driving and his first step off the line of scrimmage usually wins him the initial contact.

Although Wehr’s overall athletic ability is lacking, he does a pretty nice job fitting into blocks at the second level. He seems to have a natural feel for the angles to take and how to engage with smaller, quicker players once he gets there.

His latch strength helps him keep defenders in the phone booth where he has the best chance of winning. His use of hands and grip are critical to his success.

Wehr does a good job overall of hand fighting and timing his punches. This helps him anchor against power moves, though that will be put to the test at the next level when defensive linemen have 50-plus pounds on him.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Wehr is a high-effort, farm-strong offensive lineman who has plenty of experience and football IQ. Most of his college experience was at tackle, but his guard tape in 2024 wasn’t too bad for his first year at the position. He may need to learn center to have additional versatility to be worth a roster spot early on in his career. His athletic ability and his overall size will hold him back, but there’s enough there to be worth a late-round pick or a priority free agent signing. He has similar traits to Drake Nugent, who ended up going undrafted out of Michigan last year.

Projection: Late Day 3-Undrafted Free Agent
Depot Draft Grade: 6.1 – 6th-7th Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: North Dakota State (2024), Idaho (2024), New Mexico (2024)

