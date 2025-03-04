2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Carolina CB Alijah Huzzie

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on North Carolina CB Alijah Huzzie.

#28 ALIJAH HUZZIE/CB NORTH CAROLINA – 5092, 194 POUNDS (Grad Student)

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Alijah Huzzie 5092/194 8 5/8 29 5/8 72 7/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Was a Shrine Bowl stand-out

– Good weight for the position that falls in the 72nd percentile

– Is a great punt returner while at North Carolina, returned 19 punts for 265 yards (13.9 yards per return) and two touchdowns

– Great ability to create turnovers; from 2020 to 2024, he got 16 interceptions and two forced fumbles

– Has experience playing in the slot and on the boundary with being successful at both spots

– Shows the ability to play sticky man coverage, especially in the short and intermediate game

– Personally had a great interview and multiple interactions with him at the Shrine Bowl that showed his down-to-earth character

– Not afraid of contact and a willing tackler

– Has shown in games like Duke to be completely lockdown

– Great pedal and quickness to break on balls

The Bad

– Older age rookie prospect at already 24 years old

– Below-average height that falls in the 16th percentile

– Aggressive tackling style and desire to attempt to punch the ball out creates missed tackles

– Gets a bit handsy, which may lead to penalties

– A lot of his interceptions come in garbage time when the game is essentially over or are throws that are not catchable by the receiver

– Question his ability to keep up with receivers down the field consistently

– Worry about ceiling due to height, age, and being labeled as a guy who can’t play outside

Bio

– 24 years old (January 16th, 2001)

– 34 games played for East Tennessee State from 2019 to 2022, 16 games played for North Carolina from 2023 to 2024

– 261 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 16 interceptions, and 44 pass deflections in his college career

– 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception, and eight pass deflections in 2024

– 2025 hyperextended knee injury at the Shrine Bowl caused him to leave early, 2023 fractured fibula against Clemson

– Zero-star Athlete in his 2019 high school class from Franklin, GA

– Initially, he did not want to play college football because he wanted to play college basketball at schools like Huntingdon College

– Earned the nickname “Huzzie Island”

– Cousin, Will, plays football at ETSU and cousin, Qua Huzzie, played football at Kentucky

– During my interview with him, he stated that he loves being a punt returner, believes that he can make a career out of it in the NFL

– Is a visual learner and said his favorite coaching style is one that will tell him what to do while also showing him how to do it

– 2022 First-team FCS All-American

Tape Breakdown

Alijah Huzzie has earned the “Huzzie Island” title for a reason. He has games like these fairly often, where he can just lock down players for an entire game. This game in 2024 against Duke was my favorite. You can see how sticky he is in man coverage, especially in the short to intermediate game. His ability to play the receiver’s hands and find the ball is extremely nuanced, as is his ability to quickly stop to break on the ball.

Someone needs to take a chance on Alijah Huzzie. He has real TALENT pic.twitter.com/PWBFUSNGc5 — Steven (@Steven_Pavelka) March 1, 2025

All of this showed up at the Shrine Bowl, where everyone took notice of his stellar play. As someone who questions Huzzie’s ability to carry routes deep consistently, he did a nice job showing that off to everyone at the Shrine Bowl. Here against Colorado receiver LaJohntay Wester, you can see Huzzie’s patience at the start before keeping up with Wester all the way down the field and finding the ball in the air.

Even though many people, myself included, highlight Huzzie’s interception numbers, I wonder how much of that will translate into the NFL since it seems to be a lot of being in the right place at the right time. A handful of his interceptions came either when the game was essentially over, as seen here against Mississippi State in 2022, or were uncatchable passes for the receiver that Huzzie capitalized on, which can be seen in the 2023 Pittsburgh game.

That being said, it is still worth applauding Huzzie for taking advantage of offensive mishaps. Here against Mississippi State, it seems that a miscommunication between the quarterback and receiver allowed Huzzie to make an impressive adjustment for the interception.

Huzzie believes he can make a career in the NFL out of being a punt returner. At North Carolina, he had two touchdowns off punt returns. You can see Huzzie’s ability to make something out of nothing in these plays. His most impressive trait as a returner is the confidence to split two guys and run in between them. It doesn’t seem he can just simply outrun everyone, so he relies on his shiftiness and vision to get him in the endzone.

This is my favorite return of Huzzie’s career. Duke does a great job attempting to down North Carolina inside the five-yard-line, but Huzzie has a different plan. He picks up the bouncing ball at the three-yard line and attempts to return it as much as possible. He breaks a few tackles and even draws a face mask penalty before going out at the 24-yard line. The confidence to do this is impressive.

Conclusion

Alijah Huzzie is one of my personal favorite players in this year’s class just because of the nature of my interview with him and seeing that same sentiment from everyone else who has interacted with him. There is no doubt in my mind that he will bring positive energy into an NFL locker room right away.

As for his on-the-field play, he projects as a guy who can add an immediate impact as a special teamer and a rotational nickel defensive back. I truly believe from his film that he has the ceiling to be an impact player as a corner who sees a lot of snaps. However, that will be held back by his age, size, and recent lower body injuries. He has great film from both East Tennessee State and North Carolina. It just takes one team to take a chance on him and allow him to see the field often enough to make an impact.

My pro comparison for Huzzie is Brandon Flowers. While Huzzie isn’t as desired coming out of the draft as Flowers was in 2008, their playstyles and frames are pretty similar. Flowers didn’t have the returning ability that Huzzie does but played with impressive physicality despite being undersized. They both also have a knack for creating turnovers. Flowers had 11 forced turnovers from 2004 to 2007 at Virginia Tech, which included two pick-sixes.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – 5th Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: Shrine Bowl (2025), Duke (2024), Georgia Tech (2024), Pittsburgh (2023), Mississippi State (2022)