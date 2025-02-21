2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida DL Cam’Ron Jackson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida DL Cam’Ron Jackson.

NO. 99 CAM’RON JACKSON, DL, FLORIDA (R-SENIOR) – 6064 339 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cam’Ron Jackson 6064, 339 9 3/4 34 1/4 83 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Enormous frame with the height, length, and size you desire at the position

— Play strength flashes with ability to throw blockers around

— Big presence and does a good job to eat up gaps in the middle

— Long arms are effective in the stab/long arm to drive back blockers

— Can stack and shed blocks while working horizontally down the line

— Bull rush is effective when keeping his pad level low

— Long arms and height aid in ability to knock down passes

— Isn’t going to miss many tackles when he has his hands on a ball carrier

THE BAD

— Lacks great play speed and explosiveness

— Can be slow getting out of his stance

— Allows blockers into his chest far too often

— Constantly needs to work to keep his pad level down

— Big surface area causes him to lose the leverage game on occasion

— Doesn’t bring much as a pass rusher

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Haynesville, La.

— Three-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Committed to LSU out of high school but flipped to Memphis

— Is a big fan of Avatar The Last Airbender

— Saw action in nine games in 2020 for Memphis, making one tackle

— Played in 12 games in 2021 and totaled nine tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks

— Played in 13 games in 2022 and posted 41 total tackles (19 solo), three tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection

— Transfered to Florida before the 2023 season

— Played in 11 games in 2023 and posted 32 total tackles (17 solo), one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections

— Played in 12 games in 2024 and posted 37 total tackles (13 solo), four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass deflections

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Cam’Ron Jackson is hard to miss as he’s one of those guys you notice coming off the bus. The 6064, 339-pounder is a behemoth in the middle of the defense, using his combination of size, length, and height to plug the A-gaps against the run. Watch the clips below against Tennessee from 2023 of Jackson manning the middle. He works off blocks to get in on the tackle, using his length and size to outmuscle blockers and get to the ball.

When Jackson is playing with leverage and gets his hands inside the blocker’s chest, he easily wins the rep and can stack and shed to make plays on the runner who approaches his gap. Watch the clip below of Jackson shedding the block by the center, wrapping up the running back and suplexing him to the ground.

Jackson lacks the quickness and hand usage to be a productive pass rusher on the interior. However, he has the length and strength to pressure the quarterback with his long arm/bull rush, pushing back his opponent into the lap of the quarterback. Below against Miami Jackson puts an arm into the center’s chest before he hits him with a slap to get into QB Cam Ward’s face before he releases the pass.

While Jackson may not be the best pass rusher as an interior defensive lineman, he does do a good job of getting his hands up in passing lanes, knocking down balls like in the clip below against Kentucky.

While Jackson’s sheer size and height have their benefits, they also have drawbacks. He can be slow on his get-off and he constantly struggles with leverage because he is so tall, exposing his chest to blockers and allowing them to uproot him and neutralize him. We that see on the clip below as the Kentucky right guard gets under Jackson’s shoulder pads and tosses him out of the way.

CONCLUSION

Cam’Ron Jackson is a developmental, two-down run plugger who operates best sitting in the middle of the defense at zero-tech, eating gaps while giving the opposition a literal handful. He needs to continue to work on his leverage and hand usage to be an effective starter in the league and likely will get relegated to early run downs due to his lack of pass-rush upside. Still, Jackson’s traits are tantalizing, and some team will take him on Day 3 in hopes of maximizing those traits.

When coming up with a pro comp for Jackson, Daniel McCullers came to mind as a very similarly built defensive lineman. The 6-7, 35-pound McCullers had the size, height, and length to match Jackson in the middle of the defense as a zero-tech. Jackson appears to be more mobile than McCullers from a pass-rush perspective, but I expect Jackson to have a similar impact in the league as a reserve/rotational player.

The Steelers have DL Keeanu Benton seeing a lot of time at nose tackle, but they could use more depth and a guy to push DL Montravius Adams. Jackson won’t be considered until later in the draft, but he does have the size that Pittsburgh finds attractive in its defensive linemen.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: vs Miami (2024), vs Kentucky (2024), vs Tennessee (2024), Senior Bowl