2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: San Jose State WR Nick Nash

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on San Jose State WR Nick Nash.

No. 3 NICK NASH, WR, SAN JOSE STATE (R-SENIOR) – 6024, 203 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Nick Nash 6024/203 8 3/4 31 76 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4/57 N/A 1/54 N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’3″ 34.0 N/A

THE GOOD

— Has the height and length you look for at the position

— Is a glider in the open field, taking long strides to build up speed

— Accelerates quickly off the line, getting to top speed quickly

— Expects the ball to come his way as a pass catcher

— Can make plays all over the field, going deep, running intermediate, or in the short game

— Has the vertical leap and height to be a viable contested-catch specialist

— Aggressive demeanor when the ball is in the air, thinking it’s his at all times

— Displays good body control when in the air/along the sideline

— Has strong, soft hands at the catch point

— Former quarterback background helps him dissect defenses

— Displays promise as a route runner and can generate separation from coverage

— Quarterback background gives him skill set to be used on trick plays

THE BAD

— Slightly undersized hands

—Could stand to put more bulk on his frame

— Lacks ideal long speed and quickness

— Can round off his routes and rely on getting into the defender’s chest on breaks

— Will absorb passes into his chest at times rather than catching them cleanly

— Lacks suddenness and quickness to be a true YAC threat

— Needs more consistent want-to as a run blocker

BIO

— Six-year senior prospect from Irvine, CA

— Business administration major

— His dad, Kenny Nash, was a wide receiver for San Jose State in 1985-1986

— Enjoys longboard surfing as a hobby

— Also played left field in baseball as a prep athlete

— Committed to San Jose State out of high school as a quarterback

— Two-star recruit according to Rivals

— Played in six games in 2019 and completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, along with 255 rushing yards and three scores

— Played in all eight games in a Covid-shortened 2020 season and threw for 213 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, also rushed for 204 yards and a score

— Played in all 12 games in 2021 and threw for 971 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing for 385 yards and a score

— Moved from quarterback to wide receiver prior to the 2022 season

— Caught six passes for 62 yards and one touchdown

— Became a full-time starter in 2023 and had 48 receptions for 728 yards and eight touchdowns

— Started 12 games in 2024 and had 104 receptions for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns; also completed two passes for 42 yards and two scores

— Won the receiving triple crown in the FBS in 2022

— First-Team All-American (2024), All-Mountain West First Team (2024), Team Captain (2024), All-Mountain West Second Team (2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Nick Nash had to bide his time in college and go through a position switch to get his opportunity to shine and get a shot to play in the NFL. Nash started as a dual-threat quarterback and committed to San Jose State in that role. However, after three seasons with limited playing time, Nash moved to wide receiver, where he broke out as a six-year senior, winning the wide receiver triple crown in FBS football by posting the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns of any wideout in the country.

When you pop in the tape on Nash, you see a long, lean pass catcher that primarily operates out of the slot. He has good length, great leaping ability, and impressive body control, making him a legitimate threat in the red zone. Watch the clips below of Nash going above the rim and making plays for scores against Washington State and Boise State, the latter of which he manages to make over a defender in coverage while toe-tapping his feet down in-bounds for the touchdown.

Nash has the size and competitive demeanor to play through contact as a pass catcher, seeing the ball as his every time it’s up in the air. This makes him a solid deep threat, as you can see in the clip below, getting a step of separation down the seam but managing to stop and come back to the ball and win at the catch point, setting up San Jose State in the red zone. In the second clip, watch as Nash runs the slot fade to the end zone, locating the ball and coming down with the touchdown overtop of the defensive back in coverage.

Nash can also win in the intermediate quadrants of the field against coverage, either out-muscling defenders for the ball or using a combination of his route running and body control to shield off defenders from the ball. Watch the clips below of Nash making the catch in traffic, turning upfield in the first clip to pick up additional yardage while securing the catch in the second clip with a defender attempting to knock the ball out.

While Nash doesn’t have great long speed or sudden quickness, he is a long strider who quickly gets up to top speed coming off the line or with the ball in his hands. Check out this slant that Nash catches over the middle and takes upfield, ripping off an explosive play into enemy territory before getting chased down from behind.

CONCLUSION

Nick Nash is a jump ball specialist who knows how to win in the air as a pass catcher. He has worked on his game to be a more well-rounded target. He needs to continue working on his route running and lacks ideal athleticism, but he does plenty of the little things well and should be able to contribute as a depth piece at worst, with the chance of becoming a starter in this league down the road as he continues to get familiar with the position.

When coming up with a pro comp for Nash, Isaiah Hodgins came to mind as a similar-style player who is taller but lacks top-end athleticism. Still, he’s solid at the catch point and can win in the slot as an intermediate threat, much like Hodgins. Another possible comp for Nash is Mohamed Sanu, another former quarterback-turned-wide receiver with a similar play style/athleticism that could be a high-end projection for Nash’s NFL career.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)

Games Watched: at Oregon State (2024), at Washington State (2024), vs Boise State (2024)