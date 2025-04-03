2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Rice DB Gabriel Taylor

Gabriel Taylor Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Rice defensive back Gabriel Taylor.

No. 26 Gabriel Taylor/DB Rice – 5095, 190 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Gabriel Taylor 5095/190 N/A N/A N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Plays bigger than frame, “little guy” who can hit
– Attacks and drives on the football downhill, fearless mentality and closes space in a hurry
– Contests catch point effectively and routinely broke up the football
– Knows where the sticks are and denies the market
– Explosive break out of his pedal
– Good open field tackler who gets players down
– Nickel/safety versatility
– Takes good angles overall
– Shows enough speed to turn and run in coverage
– Chases ball with conviction and displays good effort
– Productive with stuffed stat sheet and consistent splash plays
– Effective blitzer
– NFL bloodlines and regarded as hard worker
– Excellent starting experience

The Bad

– Undersized without much bulk and limited wingspan
– Prone to falling off bigger ball carriers while aiming low on running backs in open field
– Has to work hands better to defeat blocks in run game to avoid getting overwhelmed given size disadvantage
– Can get boxed out by bigger receivers over the middle
– Limited to interior role at next level
– Good timed speed but may be more quick than fast

Bio

– Four-year starter for Owls
– Turns 24 in September 2025
– Career: 236 tackles (10 TFL) 36 PDs, 10 INTs, 5 FFs, 4 sacks
– 2024: 56 tackles (7 TFL) 9 PDs, 3 sacks, 2 FFs; named to All-AAC Second-Team
– Reportedly ran in high 4.3’s, low 4.4’s during Pro Day
– PFF (2024): 261 slot snaps, 242 box snaps, 144 FS snaps; No. 24 overall safety of season (minimum 20-percent snaps)
– PFF (2023): 281 box snaps, 231 FS snaps, 145 slot snaps
– Primary slot corner in 2021 and 2022
– Two-star recruit from Miami, Florida; reportedly chose Rice over Akron, Coastal Carolina, Rhode Island among others
– Younger brother (by roughly 18 years) of late NFL safety Sean Taylor
– Wore No. 26 in college like his brother, aspires to wear No. 21 for the Commanders like him, too
Honors his brother before every game and regularly watches his NFL highlights on YouTube
– Stopped playing football after 8th grade until senior season of HS while concentrating on basketball; star point guard nominated for McDonalds All-American
– Picked off 10 passes (five returned for touchdown) during senior season of HS
– Tested positive for COVID in summer of 2020 and was isolated for four weeks, losing 20 pounds
Turned down more money to stay at Rice throughout college career, citing desire to honor school commitment and playing for same head coach and same defensive coordinator throughout college

Tape Breakdown

Gabriel Taylor is best known for being the younger brother of the late, great Sean Taylor. But he carved his own path at Rice, a consistent impact player who grew throughout his career and turned down NIL deals to stay with the Owls.

Taylor did everything on the stat sheet. Tackles for loss, sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles. His impact was felt nearly weekly. Here’s just a cut-up of a handful of his big moments.

While smaller and not the violent hitter his brother was, Gabriel Taylor still plays fearlessly and flies downhill to deliver the biggest knocks he can. Overall, he’s a solid tackler who is largely sound while playing with force.

Taylor had a knack for making plays on money downs. Smart and aware of the sticks, he consistently drove on the football. Even in non-third downs, he contests the catch point to separate the player from the ball. Examples.

Negatively, his lack of size is evident and creates limitations for the NFL. That lack of size can also show itself on tape, not always able to corral bigger runners. Here, he bounces off this run by the Navy quarterback. And in the second clip, he gets boxed out by this bigger Texas receiver over the middle.

He’s also prone to getting stuck on blocks in the run game and will need to work his hands better to disengage, knowing he’ll almost always be smaller than the receiver he’s facing. While Taylor ran well, he might be more quick than fast, though I don’t see his speed as an obvious hindrance.

Conclusion

Overall, Gabriel Taylor shouldn’t just be known for being Sean Taylor’s brother. Gabriel can play in his own right and put together a fun highlight reel of impact plays. While he’s ticketed for nickel duties at the NFL level, that’s a starting position in today’s football. To have consistent college experience playing along the interior makes him an easier NFL projection than an outside corner kicking inside for the first time, too.

Taylor isn’t getting much buzz right now, but his tape is good and draftable. Still, he’ll need to start on special teams and make his name there first. My NFL comp is Darnay Holmes.

Projection: Undrafted
Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: at Texas (2023), vs UTSA (2024), vs Navy (2024), vs USF (2024)

