2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Colorado S Shilo Sanders

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Colorado safety Shilo Sanders.

No. 21, SHILO SANDERS, S, COLORADO (Graduate Senior) — 6-0, 195 POUNDS

-2025 East-West Shrine Bowl participant

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Shilo Sanders 6-0, 195 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

-Physical, downhill force from the safety position

-Packs a real punch at the point of contact; coils and strikes

-Good tracking skills on the move, putting him in line to make plays while covering ground from deep safety in run support

-Clicks and closes in a hurry, plays square and with good pad level

-Brings good amount of experience across three different programs (South Carolina, Jackson State, Colorado)

-Sound instincts in zone coverage to put him around the football in coverage

-Showed ability to play deep safety and box safety during time in college; comfortable in both roles

THE BAD

-On the older side for a prospect (turned 25 Feb. 9)

-Doesn’t have much production from a ball skills standpoint — just six pass breakups, one career INT

-Can play a bit out of control in big moments; leads to bad angles and overaggression

-Doesn’t anticipate routes all that well when dealing with man coverage; can hesitate to break on routes from deep safety

-Misses quite a few tackles on tape; no issues getting to the ball, but technique all over the place

-Footwork is clunky in his pedal; tick slow to turn and engage when working vertically

BIO

-Son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders

-Played six seasons of college football — two at South Carolina, two at Jackson State, two at Colorado

-Started 21 games at Colorado, recording 137 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one touchdown, five passes defensed, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries

-Became just the ninth defensive back in CU history to lead the team in tackles during the 2023 season when he recorded 70 stops

-Led the Pac-12 and was second in the country in forced fumbles in 2023 with four

-Played in 20 games at Jackson State, starting 15 games. Finished his Jackson State career with 59 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

-Was named first-team All-SWAC in 2021

-Was an Under Armor All-American in high school at Trinity Christian High School in Texas

-Faces a 2016 lawsuit for an alleged attack against a security officer in Dallas while in high school, which resurfaced after he declared bankruptcy in May 2024

TAPE BREAKDOWN

The second-oldest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, one who plays defensive back, Shilo Sanders has drawn quite a bit of attention throughout his collegiate career, which spanned six seasons across South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado.

Though he doesn’t play cornerback, he’s still in the defensive secondary and wears the same number his father did. So, expectations have been high all his life. Shilo didn’t fulfill some of those lofty expectations. However, he still has himself in a good position to make the NFL as a hard-hitting safety who can float between deep safety and box safety, thanks to his instincts, physicality, and football IQ.

During his time at Colorado, Sanders played a lot of deep safety, both single-high and two-high. He was tasked with triggering downhill to help in run support and to close on short throws, and he was at his best with that.

Sanders has good eyes in the secondary and can trigger quickly, working downhill with speed. He can click and close in a hurry, and when he has plays in front of him and is working downhill, he can play to his strengths.

Some of his best reps on tape are when he’s working downhill to support against the run or cut down a crossing route.

Here against Oregon in 2023, watch how Sanders triggers downhill on the swing route.

Upon arrival, he takes a good angle to the football and packs a punch. The one very good thing about Sanders’ game is he’s going to strike you. He is reckless when he flies downhill. He wants to dish out punishment, which will play at the next level, even if he has some warts.

That’s quite the strike against UCLA’s Carson Steele during the 2023 season. Good technique: head out of the way, shoulder first, drive, and plant. He forced a fumble in the process, which was part of the four he had on the season in 2023, finishing second in the country.

Sanders tracks the ball carrier very well, though. You typically don’t have to worry about pursuit angles with him. He’s going to track and strike.

Of course, there will be some misses, though.

And when Sanders does miss with his angle, it’s ugly and can result in splash plays, like this one against Kansas this past season at Arrowhead in Kansas City.

He’s able to process quickly and get moving to the flat to try and support on the play, but he slows down as he’s closing in and seems unsure of himself, which isn’t something that showed up very often on tape, especially when working downhill in support.

That brief hesitation took him off his line and helped the Kansas player set up a block and take the play to the house for a big touchdown.

Sanders has some rough misses on tape, too.

Like this one against Oregon in 2023, he’s often able to make plays in space, but there are some woeful misses where he’s just out of control, doesn’t break down, and doesn’t play with good technique.

CONCLUSION

As a safety who works best coming downhill with plays in front of him, Shilo Sanders profiles as a box safety who can serve as a sound run defender with his physicality and tracking skills. He clicks and closes quickly, and when he arrives, he packs a punch, making ball carriers feel his presence.

He will bring a lot of attention with him due to his name, number, and personality, but he’s a solid football player to work with, particularly in a specific role. He’s not all that good in coverage, particularly in man, but he flies downhill with force and can be a tone-setter for a defense.

Even if he can’t play defensively in the NFL, he’s a legitimate special teams piece who will bring that physical presence to the table and should be able to carve out a core special teams role, at the very least.

Projection: Late Day 3/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: End of Roster/ Practice Squad

Games Watched: Oregon (2023), UCLA (2023), Nebraska (2024), Arizona (2024), Kansas (2024), Kansas State (2024)