2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Jamon Dumas-Johnson Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

No. 2 Jamon Dumas-Johnson/LB Kentucky – 6002, 246 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jamon Dumas-Johnson 6002/246 9 1/4 32 78 1/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Thick body with broad upper half and big legs
– Will fill the run when he keys and finds the ball
– Shows burst to attack and erase the flat
– Flashes hit power and throws his weight around
– Moves smoothly in zone coverage and gets depth
– Shows ability to blitz and get home to the quarterback
– Willing to chase the ball with good effort
– Capable of handling No. 3 and man-to-man underneath
– Excellent starting experience and played against top competition throughout career and showed consistent production, especially as a rusher

The Bad

– Potentially carrying extra weight and could drop some pounds to increase flexibility/mobility
– Inconsistent and often goes quiet on tape, not enough impact plays
– Struggles to key and find the football, eyes are often late
– Lacks consistent hand use to defeat blocks and often gets stuck in run game
– Can overrun and get out of his gap
– Inconsistent tackler who doesn’t always wrap and finish; runners can stiff-arm and step out of his tackles
– Good but not great athlete and can get beat to the edge in space; lacks top-end sideline-to-sideline range
– Career trajectory didn’t trend upward, game appeared to level out

Bio

– Turns 24 in November
– 49 career games, 34 starts across three seasons with Georgia (2021-2023) and one with Kentucky (2024)
– Career: 192 tackles (24 TFL), 13 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 FFs
– 2024: 67 tackles (7 TFL), 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF
– Second-team AP All-American in 2022 (70 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 FF)
– Four-star recruit from Baltimore; chose Georgia over Florida, Michigan, Penn State, and several other schools; officially committed on July 8 to honor late father
– Says he transferred from Georgia to have more “fun,” chose Kentucky due to relationship with Wildcats DC Brad White, who recruited him out of high school
– Has six siblings, including a twin brother (by 19 minutes)
– Nickname is “Pop,” given by his mother as a child
– Favorite NFL player is Luke Kuechly
– Played RB growing up before switching to LB
– Father passed away due to illness while Jamon was in eighth grade (2016)
– First member of family to attend college
– Suffered season-ending left forearm fracture in 2023
– Arrested in 2023 on two misdemeanor charges for reckless driving

Tape Breakdown

Jamon Dumas-Johnson transferred from Georgia to Kentucky for 2024 despite carving out a starting role with the Bulldogs. He had a solid season statistically in line with his ’23 season for the Bulldogs. He has uncommon size at 246 pounds in a world where 225- to 230-pound linebackers are common.

He flashes some of that hit power but his burst and ability to track and attack the flat stuck out most to be on tape. Some examples. At Georgia, Dumas-Johnson wore No. 10 before nabbing No. 2 at Kentucky.

Dumas-Johnson can rush the passer and had a solid mix of impact plays throughout his college career. Consistent sack totals, a handful of forced fumbles and interceptions, he filled up the box score. Watch him beat the back on this Fire X blitz and finish with a sack.

Negatively, he must improve his hand usage and do a better job beating blocks. Otherwise, he too often gets stuck on blocks in the running game.

And he can be late keying the ball and finding where the runner is. Sometimes, that’s scheme/role-related but even then, he can be tardy getting his eyes to the right spot.

Though hard to quantify, his tape often went too quiet with games in which he recorded just a couple tackles. Much of his play felt uneventful and even more notable performances, like a 14-tackle day in 2024 against Tennessee, wasn’t as good as the numbers suggested (though to his credit, he had a key early forced fumble).

Conclusion

Overall, Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a good mover for his size and wants to play the run hard. His experience and production against SEC schools also stand out. But his tape was largely unremarkable, and he isn’t someone I came away pounding the gavel for. He’s a good zone defender who needs to work on his hand use and overall run defense.

My NFL comp is Josh Bynes.

Projection: Mid-Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: vs Florida (2023 – with Georgia), at Ole Miss (2024), at Florida (2024), at Tennessee (2024)

