2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon CB Jabbar Muhammad

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon CB Jabbar Muhammad.

#4 Jabbar Muhammad/CB Oregon – 5090, 185 pounds (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jabbar Muhammad 5090/185 8 3/4 29 71 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Twitchy and athletic with quick feet and fluid hips

– Aggressive and plays bigger than size with ability to contest the ball in the air, shows good technique to finish

– Runs and matches with crossers well

– Attacks run downhill and not afraid to take on blockers and tackle, able to shed and disengage

– Able to break down and close out of pedal quickly to tackle the catch

– Good tackler overall

– Held own against big-time competition (Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Oregon’s Troy Franklin in 2023 while at Washington)

– High energy and has confident attitude required for position

– Played both outside corner spots and had variety of assignments (press, bail, match, occasional blitzer)

– Lots of production and pass-breakup machine with lots of experience

– Durable and available with athletic bloodlines

The Bad

– Majorly undersized with short arms

– Short strides and lacks long speed, prone to getting stacked and beat over the top by longer/faster receivers

– Struggles with advanced/nuanced routes and double-moves, often opens hips wrong way and allows space

– Gets beat up by bigger and physical receivers mid-route

– Outside experience but likely ticketed for slot at NFL level

Bio

– Turns 24 in December 2025

– Three-year college starter (60 career games, roughly 41 starts)

– Career: 159 tackles (7.5 TFL) 40 PDs, 4 INTs 1 FF

– 2024: 41 tackles (0.5 TFL) 12 PDs, 0 INTs

– 2024 (PFF): 630 wide-corner snaps, 30 in slot (110 slot snaps in 2023)

– Spent time at three schools: Oklahoma State (2020-2022), Washington (2023), Oregon (2024)

– Led conference in pass breakups in 2023 (16) and 2024 (12)

– Nine career penalties (five in 2023, two in 2024)

– Minimal public injury record, left Texas game in 2023 with upper-body injury but no major known injuries

– Three-star recruit from Desoto, Texas, chose Oklahoma State over Colorado, Texas Tech, Oregon State and others

– Explained he transferred to Washington for chance to win; chose Oregon over Alabama and explained his “dream” was to play for Ducks

– Had five INTs junior year of HS, one during senior season

– Cousin of NFL CB A.J. Green, who attended Oklahoma State through 2019 season; also has two brothers who played college football (Nevada and North Texas) with one now his agent; father was a WR at East Texas State

– Ran 4×100 and 4×200 on relay team in HS

Tape Breakdown

Texas native Jabbar Muhammad is a well-travelled man attending three colleges before settling in at Oregon in 2024. Battle-tested, he’s performed well against quality competition. He’s small but plays big with a chip on his shoulder. Muhammad shines contesting catches and finishing on the play, never giving up and displaying plus technique in his timing and ability to play through the hands.

Muhammad is also willing to come down and support the run. Good examples here and overall, he’s a solid tackler.

It’s specific but I like his ability to chase and cover crossers when initially out-leveraged. He hustles and closes well.

Negatively, a lack of size is obvious. Bigger receivers with longer strides and better speed can stack him and win over the top.

And Muhammad really struggles on double moves and advanced routes with multiple stems, consistently opening his hips and giving up separation. They’re not easy to cover but he’s going to see them at the NFL-level.

Conclusion

Overall, Jabbarr Muhammad is a feisty corner who had a good college career. Moving him to the nickel will reduce some of the size concerns, though big slots are common in today’s NFL. Still, bumping to the nickel where he can fit the run, cover shifty wideouts underneath to mask a lack of long speed, he could carve out a solid role. My NFL comp is Avonte Maddox, and my higher-than-consensus grade reflects an assumption he’ll move to the slot.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: vs Michigan (2023 – with Washington), vs Boise State (2024), vs Illinois (2024), vs Ohio State (2024 – playoff)