2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo.

#70 Ozzy Trapilo/OT Boston College – 6080, 309 lbs. (Rs. Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ozzy Trapilo 6080, 309 lbs N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Extremely tall with the size for an NFL tackle

— Finishes blocks with aggression

— Very strong upper body, can control defenders with his arms

— Quick for his size with juice

— Lots of college experience, especially in pass protection

— Anchors especially well for his height; he’s able to stop rushers in their tracks

— Walls off defenders as a run defender and seals blocks very well; true run game mover.

The Bad

— Hand placement is wild and inconsistent; he’ll throw his hands around

— Doesn’t have elite fluidity to keep up with twitchier edges

— Tricky NFL fit, as he’s too tall to play inside but lacks true tackle flexibility

— Obviously tall pad level leaves him vulnerable to power and long-arm moves

— Can get caught lunging forward from his hips

Bio

— 36 career college starts

— Two sacks and 15 pressures allowed in 2024

— Seven sacks and 56 pressures allowed in college career

— 2,349 career blocking reps

— No significant injury history

— Trapilo’s father, Steve Trapilo, was a guard for both Boston College and the Saints; died of heart attack in 2004 at age 39

— Committed to Boston College as a four-star prospect from Boston

— His full name is Ozzy-Dean Trapilo

— Played intramural kickball while at Boston College

— 76.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade, 69.9 run-blocking and 80.5 pass-blocking grade in 2024

— First team All-ACC (2024), Second team All-ACC (2023)

Tape Breakdown

Even with so many NFL teams desperately needing offensive line help, Boston College’s Ozzy Trapilo has flown under the radar. Ranked right outside the top 100 in most big boards, media members rarely mention Trapilo with the other fringe Day-2 tackles.

Trapilo has an unusual build, even for NFL standards. At 6-8 and 309 pounds, Trapilo is in the 92nd percentile for height but only 34th in weight. Trapilo is likely too tall to ever play on the inside, as smaller interior defenders can get lower and attack Trapilo’s chest. He’s a pure tackle build; however, his length is suspect until it’s confirmed at the NFL Combine.

Trapilo uses his strong arms to control defenders at the point of attack. Once latched on, Trapilo swivels his hips while maneuvering the defender accordingly. Watch Trapilo completely shut down the rush attempt. Once his hands are inside the defender’s pads, Trapilo denies any movement from the edge. He stands his ground, pivoting only slightly to maintain his blocking angle.

While effective once locked in, Trapilo often misses his hand strikes. His hand placement needs to be more accurate. His hands can be all over the place; Trapilo’s especially susceptible to striking too high, and his size only amplifies this issue. At his height, Trapilo’s torso is an easy target for defenders to hit. When he misses his hand moves, defenders are able to easily attack his strike zone, winning leverage. Trapilo heavily relies on his upper-body skills to win pass sets. He contorts his torso well to make blocks and will search out work across the offensive line when left open.

His footwork is sound; Trapilo knows when to open up his hips or slide inside. He has the technique and talent to maneuver well in pass protection but is limited by his lower-body fluidity. He lacks high-end flexibility in his lower body, so while his release is quick, he can still lose the edge against speed rushers. He’s not a liability facing speed, but it’s an issue that needs work. His lack of lower-body fluidity also affects his stance. He can struggle to bend at his knees, instead hinging at his hips to make blocks. This is a vulnerable blocking stance that allows defenders to pull him forward.

Trapilo has a tremendous base to anchor against power. When faced with a bull rush, Trapilo sets his feet and holds his ground. He’s rarely pushed back by pure strength and recovers well when he is. Here, Trapilo sets his feet and completely stonewalls the edge rusher.

Trapilo is a high-effort run blocker with the strength to move defenders at the point of contact. He deals with a similar issue in run blocking: hand placement. Trapilo is a chaotic run defender who can occasionally whiff and miss the defender altogether. When he connects, Trapilo finishes with ease, not stopping until the block is sealed and the play is over. He quickly gets to the second level, securing run lanes for his back.

With over 2,300 snaps in college, Trapilo is a true blocking veteran. While other prospects may have higher athletic upside, Trapilo has lineman instincts that only come with experience.

Conclusion

With strength, size and experience, Trapilo fits onto a roster immediately. He doesn’t have the fluidity or hip twitch to block the NFL’s best rushers but is a solid, well-rounded pass blocker. He’ll likely start as a swing tackle, with the chance to earn a starting role with improved hand technique. He’s best in a gap scheme, where he can use his large frame to seal off run lanes. While other tackle prospects possess exciting athletic traits, Trapilo is a safe bet to improve a team’s offensive line depth.

Projection: Late Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd-round)

Games Watched: 2024 @ FSU, 2024 vs Syracuse, 2024 @ SMU, 2024 vs UNC