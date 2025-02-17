2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Marshall EDGE Mike Green

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Marshall EDGE Mike Green.

#15 MIKE GREEN/EDGE MARSHALL – 6031, 251 POUNDS (R-SOPHOMORE)

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Mike Green 6031/251 8 5/8 32 1/4 77 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

Good

– Major uptick in production for his final season in college

– Has a nice swim move in his arsenal that he uses in both the run and pass game

– Uses his quickness along with finesse to make the tackle use false steps and blow by them

– Patient and disciplined defender who will stay put and contain backside in case of a running back cuts back to his side

– Uses a lot of pre-snap movement to confuse the offensive linemen on which gap he will be attacking

– Has really solid game speed

– Due to skill set, would be effective on stunts

– Good bend to get past tackles

– Handles double teams surprisingly well

– High ceiling, especially if he puts on some more weight to use power more often

Bad

– Limited experience with only having one college season of starting playing time

– Handful of times on tape will not take a direct path to the ball carrier but instead, use false steps as if he is thinking too much about where the ball is heading when he should just play off instincts

– Linemen have a pretty easy time throwing him out of the play if he chooses a shoulder to attack

– Finishing plays seems to be an issue at times, which can be due to over-pursuing

– Needs to incorporate power more into his rush attempts

– Looks lost when they drop him into coverage

– Allows linemen to get inside hands on him, which neutralizes his rush

– Played in the Sun Belt with an easy schedule

Bio

– Six games played for Virginia in 2021 and 26 games played for Marshall from 2023 to 2024

– 131 tackles, 22.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 33 tackles for loss in his college career

– 84 tackles, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 23 tackles for loss in 2024

– No notable injuries

– Three-star ATH in his 2021 high school class from Williamsburg, VA

– Finished second in Virginia in state wrestling as a sophomore and third as a junior

– Played linebacker and tight end in high school but did not play in the 2020 season

– Played no games for Virginia in 2022, entered the transfer portal following that season

– In 2024, led the FBS in sacks (17.0), sack yardage (144), tackles for loss (22.5), TFL yardage (155), and tackles by a defensive lineman (84).

– 2024 First Team All-American, 2024 Sun Belt Player of the Year, and 2024 First-team All-Sun Belt

Tape Breakdown

Mike Green needed a strong Senior Bowl performance to prove to scouts that he wasn’t just a one-year wonder. He did exactly that and more, exceeding expectations with a dominant showing, highlighted by a play where he overpowered Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly. Conerly, projected as a late first to early second-round pick, found himself on his back, a testament to Green’s power and explosiveness. After making his mark on this play, Green withdrew from the Senior Bowl and shifted his focus to NFL Draft preparation.

I have watched Mike Green run through Josh Conerly 100 times pic.twitter.com/iaZK56hDen — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) January 29, 2025

Even though I don’t see Green play with that same strength in a normal game, he sometimes flashes solid power. Here, against Southern Miss, he blows up a pulling guard that then gets in the way of the running backs’ path. Green single-handedly blew up this entire run play by overpowering the guard and clogging the lane. This is what I wanted to see more consistently from him.

You’ll see a lot from Green, a decent amount of pre-snap movement, and then some misdirection with a swim to blow past the offensive tackle. Very subtly, in this play, Green takes a step or two towards the B-gap that he is lined up in front of before crossing the tackle’s face and hitting his right shoulder with a swim. That subtle move gets the tackle moving left while Green uses his great game speed to blow by him. This has worked all season for Green, with offensive tackles having no answer.

Even though Green doesn’t use a spin as often as he uses his swim, it can be just as impactful. My favorite example of Green executing the spin came against Ohio State on this play. He closes the space and then starts moving in towards the tackle’s left shoulder before spinning back out to the tackle’s right side and blowing past him with, once again, that great game speed. Doing this is impressive, but pulling it out against the hardest team you face all season makes it even better.

Finally, I want to mention Green’s ability to handle double teams. He has been shockingly successful against them, as shown by the tape I watched. Given his undersized frame, I did not expect this. Here, he attacks the B-gap and powers through even with the help coming halfway through the rep. He has plays like this in multiple of the games I watched. His strength may not come up on tape by throwing a tackle on their back, but it shows up on plays like this, where he fights through contact from two offensive linemen.

Conclusion

Mike Green is a guy who has a noticeable chip on his shoulder. From being a three-star high school prospect and not playing much at Virginia to leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss in 2024, Green has shot up draft boards like crazy. On tape, he shows good overall versatility, doing everything at least at a solid enough level. There are things he can refine, like his run-stopping ability with two-gapping or his ability to finish plays by not over-pursuing.

However, his deep array of moves to rush the passer and his overall discipline are a great base for a defensive coordinator to work with. Some may question Green due to his lack of size, withdrawing himself from the Senior Bowl early, and playing in a weaker conference, but I feel he has done enough to warrant a high draft pick.

My player comparison for Mike Green is Alex Highsmith. Size-wise, their height, weight, hand size, and arm length are all around the same. Both struggled to get playing time in college before their second to last year, when they became impact players. Also, both had explosive final college seasons, where they led at least their conference in tackles for loss or sacks, if not the entire FBS.

When looking at their play styles, you’ll see both of them be smart and disciplined by sealing the backside in case there is a cutback to them in the run game. When watching both, I think they are about on the same level when it comes to their spins and bendability. If Mike Green goes to a team with another certified star rushing from the other side, don’t be surprised if Green puts up a 14.5 sack season like Highsmith did in his breakout 2022 season.

Projection: Mid to Late Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: Senior Bowl (2025), Southern Miss (2024), Virginia Tech (2024), Louisiana-Monroe (2024), Louisiana (2024)