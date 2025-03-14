2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Iowa State S Malik Verdon

Posted on
Malik Verdon Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Iowa State defensive back Malik Verdon.

#7 MALIK VERDON, S, IOWA STATE (R-JR) – 6035, 218 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Malik Verdon 6035/218 9 1/2 32 1/4 78 3/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A 4.34 7.06
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Elite height and very good weight
— Played deep, box and as an overhang defender
— Smooth in his backpedal
— Tracks the ball well and uses his length to his advantage
— Physical jam in man coverage
— Good timing and solid acceleration as a blitzer
— Willing run defender; sticks his face in the fan
— Good quickness on the backside to knife into the backfield
— Active communicator on defense

The Bad

— Route awareness is only adequate
— Has tight hips and opens them early in coverage
— Lacks recovery speed
— Very grabby in man coverage
— Inconsistent tackler as the last line of defense
— Lateral agility/COD only adequate when mirroring ball carriers
— Poor hand usage when taking on blocks; ducks head, losing sight of the ball
— Aim point on tackles in inconsistent
— Marginal when reading the mesh point, chases the fake
— Not a wrap-up tackler

Bio

— Career: 134 tackles, 68 solo, 7 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 INTs for 38 yards, 10 PBUs, 2 FFs
— 2024: 76 tackles, 35 solo, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT for 38 yards, 5 PBUs, 2 FFs
— Second-team all-Big 12 (2024)
— 27 games/23 starts
— 2022 season-ending injury; 2023 missed three games (broken forearm); 2024 – hairline fracture (left forearm)
— 2024: four games with double-digit tackles
— Chose Iowa State over Pittsburgh, Iowa, and Washington State among others
— Played in charity softball game vs. Iowa to benefit the Make A-Wish Foundation
— Also played basketball in high school

Tape Breakdown

Malik Verdon is a safety with elite height and very good weight along with good arm length and hand size. He aligned primarily to the boundary side for the Cyclones, including in the box, as the overhang defender and as a deep safety. He reportedly had an informal meeting with Pittsburgh at the NFL Combine.

He played mostly in Cover 2 or Cover 3 as a pass defender and gets good depth and has solid range when covering half of the field. When aligned in the slot or intermediate area he has a good backpedal. Verdon plays with physicality in man coverage and in the red zone, executing a good jam on his receiver. In underneath zone coverage, he displays solid awareness and change of direction to get back downhill. As a blitzer from the edge, slot, or the box he shows good timing and solid burst to hit the gap.

His length is an advantage with the ball in the air, and he tracks the ball well.

In run support, Verdon is a fearless defender and will throw his body into the fray. When playing on the edge or in the slot, he is willing to take on blockers and shows solid quickness cutting into the backfield from the backside. When lined up in the box, he is a willing gap filler. Coming from the deep safety, he closes quickly and looks to take out the legs of the ball carrier.

His route awareness is adequate overall, but he has tight hips when flipping in coverage. That causes him to open his hips early in coverage. His speed is adequate overall, but he lacks recovery burst. In man coverage, he is very grabby and creates a lot of contact within the routes. His lateral change of direction is marginal, and he struggles to match receivers and ball carriers. In zone coverage, he will get flat-footed while diagnosing the play. As the last defender, he is inconsistent as a tackler and only takes adequate angles.

Man coverage against wide receivers is not Verdon’s strong suit.

His change of direction when matching ball carriers is marginal.

When taking on blocks in the run game, Verdon has poor hand usage. He uses his body and turns his head, losing sight of the ball.

He is marginal when reading the mesh points and will chase the fake. When in the box, he is a touch slow mirroring the runner to the gap. His tacking technique is marginal, his aiming point varying. Verdon plays with adequate physicality and is a marginal wrap tackler.

Conclusion

Overall, Verdon has desirable size, length and experience playing on all levels of the defense. He played on the boundary side in multiple coverages and has solid range. In zone, he has good awareness playing near the line of scrimmage and in the red zone. He tracks the ball well and his length is an advantage in coverage. He is willing run defender, playing fearless in gaps and always flowing to the ball from any alignment.

Areas to improve include understanding route combinations, being less grabby in man coverage and more consistent as the last line of defense. Taking on blocks with his hands and improving his tackling technique would be beneficial.

Verdon’s size and tenacity are welcome traits but there are lot of areas where he needs to improve. Couple that with his injury history and there a lot to be wary of. His size alone will have coaches intrigued. His best fit would be as a box safety who can match up with tight ends in coverage, play in sub-packages and in the red zone as well as being a core special team player.

For a player comp, I give you Hamsah Nasirildeen. A player with size and traits to play in the box and match up with tight ends who needed to improve his open-field tackling and coverage instincts.

Projection: Late Day 3/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 INJ End of Roster/Practice squad (7th Round)
Games Watched: 2024 – At Iowa, Vs Arkansas State, Vs Central Florida, Vs Texas Tech, At Utah

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top