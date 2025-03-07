2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU OG Miles Frazier

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier.

#70 MILES FRAZIER/OG LSU – 6055, 317 POUNDS. (RS SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Miles Frazier 6055/317 9 32 3/4 81 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Lots of experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line

– Good arm length

– Thick and strong throughout frame

– Anchoring ability does not let defenders go through his chest

– Explosive kick step from guard position

– Fires out of stance with a low pad level

– Does a nice job of identifying stunts, twists, and blitzers

– Knows how to redirect to support teammates

– Low-carriage position in pass protection uncorks pop in his strikes

– Powerful hands and good grip strength

– Does nice job of working combo blocks

– Comfortable climbing inside to the second level and hitting short pulls

– Arrives with violence and power while pulling on gap runs

THE BAD

– Waist bender in pass protection, which compromises his base

– Raises pad level on extended plays

– Tries to anchor too high in stance

– Ducks head into contact in pass pro

– Strikes and arms can lunge and extend too far

– Has issues mirroring twitchy blitzers

– Inconsistent sustaining blocks in the run game

– Plays over his toes too often when run blocking

– Needs better consistency when driving and pushing guys in short yardage

– Doesn’t have lateral athleticism to get to the edges easily

BIO

– 3,283 total snaps (1,814 RG, 782 LT, 594 LG, 89 RT)

– 247 special teams snaps (all on FG kick)

– Appeared in 52 games with 50 starts in five-year career between FIU and LSU

– Transferred from FIU to LSU for the 2022 season

– Left 2024 Florida game with a pre-existing right ankle injury that nagged him throughout the season

– Career: 50 pressures allowed (9 hits, 33 hurries), 8 sacks allowed, 10 penalties

– 2024 season: 13 pressures allowed (1 hit, 12 hurries), 0 sacks allowed, 3 penalties, Pro Football Focus grades of 88.0 pass blocking (81.7 true pass-set blocking), 64.1 run blocking (60.2 zone blocking, 66.1 gap blocking)

– Graduated from Milford Academy HS in New Berlin, N.Y. ; originally attended Eastside HS in Camden, N.J.

– 2025 Senior Bowl participant

– 2023 finalist (team) for Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year Award

– 2021 freshman All-American (at Florida International)

– Graduated in 2024 with a degree in sports administration

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Miles Frazier was a three-year starting offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers from 2022-24. Prior to that, he played for two seasons at Florida International University, earning freshman All-American honors in 2021 before transferring to LSU. He leaves college with significant experience at left tackle, left guard, and right guard and some experience at right tackle. Frazier’s frame is thick and strong. He deploys a naturally sturdy anchor that makes it nearly impossible for defenders to win through his frame. His arm length is good for the interior but modest for an offensive tackle. His lack of lateral agility means a permanent move to guard is the way he makes his bread at the NFL level.

When viewing his pass protection, he tends to play with a low pad level coming out of his stance. Frazier’s experience and football intelligence help him identify stunts and blitzes. He quickly redirects defenders to his teammates when not facing an immediate threat, and he knows how to pick up free blitzer and put them down with authority, as evidenced below.

Frazier holds his hands in a low-carriage position, which allows him to deliver heavy pops when he extends. Once he gets his hands on defenders, they have a hard time prying away from him. His grip strength is exceptional.

Frazier does tend to be a waist bender and could stand to improve his core strength. This is especially evident on extended plays where he his pad level gets too high. He will also duck his head into blocks and tends to get overaggressive in his technique. This causes him to have a narrow base at times. It also makes him vulnerable to counters.

He has to be more consistent with his strike timing, but that appeared to get better the more he found a home at right guard the past two seasons. One of his biggest appeals as a blocker is his ability to absorb power, but even more so, to reset his base if he’s initially knocked off balance. This is great for Frazier because he doesn’t have the quick feet to mirror guys on the edge and is another big reason why he looked much better as a guard.

Frazier as a run blocker shines on angle and combo blocks. He can really get into the teeth of defensive tackles and drive them sideways and backwards well with his teammates. I liked what I saw from him as far as taking proper angles to open up running lanes and knowing where to steer guys in double-team blocks. He was also good at short pulls to come across smoothly.

I could see Frazier playing really well in an inside-zone scheme with some outside tendencies if there is an adjacent blocker to work with him.

Frazier can climb to the second level and execute short pulls. My biggest disappointment overall was his lack of consistent power and bully-ball mentality to displace guys when he’s in 1-on-1 situations. You just didn’t see it as often as you would think for a guy his size. He does tend to get out in front of his feet, which makes it difficult for him to sustain blocks in the run game.

His lack of agility can make it difficult for him to mirror defenders going into the second level and his balance can get thrown off when trying to do so. Frazier plays with an aggressive mindset that can get the better of him. Patience in letting plays develop will benefit him greatly going forward so he’s not trying to maul every guy he meets right away.

CONCLUSION

Frazier is a big burly guard who has a lot of good experience as an offensive lineman that should serve him well in his transition to the NFL. I thought he was really intelligent and used his strengths well as a pass protector the last two years after he found a home at right guard. His impact in the run game was inconsistent for a player with his size and strength. He is a powerful and explosive player from the ground up, but his footwork and lack of body control tend to get sloppy too often to be considered reliable right away as a starter. Frazier needs to refine his hand usage in pass protection and generate more displacement in the run game. I can see him being a depth player early in his career and then potentially competing for starter reps down the road.

A sensible player comparison for him is Trevor Keegan out of Michigan last year who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Another guy who has a nasty demeanor with disposition to impose his will on others but lacks the more technical aspects of play, from being overaggressive to playing too tall. Pittsburgh could possibly be interested in Frazier, but I’m not sure his average ability in getting to the edges will appeal to a team looking to move more to an outside-zone philosophy. Frazier would be best served playing gap and inside zone.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: vs Ole Miss (2024), vs Alabama (2024), at Florida State (2023), at Missouri (2023)