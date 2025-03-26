2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight Jr.

Posted on
Demetrius Knight Jr. Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.

NO. 17 DEMETRIUS KNIGHT JR., LB, SOUTH CAROLINA (R-SENIOR) – 6015, 235 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Demetrius Knight Jr. 6015/235 10 32 5/8 80 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.58 1.58 4.25 7.12
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’10” 31.5 22

THE GOOD

— Good size and bulk for his height
— Great play speed and explosiveness
— Can close on the ball carrier quickly in pursuit
— Has the juice to run sideline to sideline and cut off running lanes
— Effective blitzer up the middle
— Strong tackler who wraps up his opponent
— Can lay the boom as a hitter, running through his target with controlled aggression
— Has the strength to take on blockers and shed as a run defender
— Capable of dropping into coverage and running with backs and tight ends
— Has his head on a swivel in coverage, possessing good spatial awareness
— Excellent background when it comes to playing on special teams

THE BAD

— Has a tendency to overrun plays when he plays fast
— Lateral quickness isn’t at the same level as his straight-line pursuit
— Better in zone coverage than in man coverage
— More disruptive than productive as a blitzer
— Will be a 25-year-old rookie

BIO

— Sixth-year senior from Locust Grove, Ga.
— Born Jan. 4, 2000 (age 25)
— Three-star recruit, according to Rivals
— Committed to Georgia Tech out of high school
— Distant cousin of R&B singers Gladys Knight and Aretha Franklin
— Cousin DeAngelo Hall played for 14 years in the NFL
— Played in all 12 games as a reserve in 2019 and had 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections and a forced fumble
— Played in eight games as a reserve in 2020 and had 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble
— Played in all 12 games as a reserve in 2021 and on special teams and totaled six tackles
— Played in four games and redshirted in 2022 before deciding to transfer
— Transferred to Charlotte ahead of the 2023 season
— Started 12 games in 2023 and had 96 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions with 1 returned for TD, and 4 pass deflections
— Transferred to South Carolina ahead of the 2024 season
— Played in 13 games with 10 starts in 2024 and had 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss with 2 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception
— Honorable mention All-SEC (2024); First-team All-American Athletic Conference (2023); team captain (2024)
— Married to wife, Jensy, and has two children

TAPE BREAKDOWN

South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight Jr. has had quite the road to the NFL’s doorstep. The former three-star recruit originally signed with Georgia Tech and played in a reserve role to start his college career but never cracked the Yellow Jackets’ starting lineup. He transferred to Charlotte in 2023 and had a breakout campaign. Opting to show that he can play against better competition, he transferred to South Carolina last season and showed out with the Gamecocks.

When you pop in the tape on Knight, you see a fast, explosive playmaker on the defensive side of the football. He flows to the football with urgency, showcasing his sideline-to-sideline speed like on the plays below. He covers ground quickly to get to the quarterback or the runner attempting to get to the corner.

Knight does a good job diagnosing the play from his linebacker spot and playing with sound technique, keeping his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage as long as possible before opening up into the gap and to the ball carrier. We see exactly that on this rep against Alabama. Knight reads the run to the left and follows the blockers to the outside. He then triggers through the hole and right into the runner for the tackle for no gain on the play.

Knight’s speed also makes him an effective blitzer up the middle and around the edge. Covering ground quickly to get into the pocket like on this clip below against the Crimson Tide, Knight puts pressure on QB Jalen Milroe as he releases the football.

Knight has the speed and awareness to work around and under blocks. He also has the physicality and toughness to work through blockers as a downhill thumper. Watch the first clip against Alabama where Knight slips the block in the box to make the tackle between the tackles for a minimal gain on the play. We then see Knight run right into the blockers, shedding the first one to get in on the tackle while driving back the offensive lineman in the second clip to collapse the pocket as the quarterback begins to throw the ball.

Demetrius Knight Jr. is capable of running in man coverage with backs and tight ends but is better suited for zone coverage where he keeps his head on a swivel and can break on underneath routes to tackle the catch or impact the pass at the catch point. Watch the clip below against Clemson. Knight shows off the instincts to pick off a missed opportunity for the Clemson running back underneath, sealing the win with just seconds left on the clock.

CONCLUSION

Demetrius Knight Jr. is an athletic, dense linebacker who waited his turn to see the field but has become a playmaker in nearly every facet of the game. He will be an older rookie, but he’s seasoned as a great run-and-chase defender who can fight through or around blocks. He also brings competent play as a pass rusher and in pass coverage.

When thinking of a pro comp for Knight, Germaine Pratt comes to mind as a similar-sized linebacker with similar athleticism. He was drafted in the third round in 2019 and has become a staple in the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense. I foresee Knight having a similar impact at the next level, likely becoming a starting-caliber off-ball linebacker within his first two seasons in the league.

Projection: Day 2
Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)
Games Watched: at Alabama (2024), at Clemson (2024), vs Missouri (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top