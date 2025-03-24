2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia WR Dominic Lovett

Dominic Lovett Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett.

#6 DOMINIC LOVETT, WR, GEORGIA (SR) – 5100, 185 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Dominic Lovett 5100/185 9 1/4 31 3/8 75 5/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.40 1.53 4.27 N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’0” 33.5 N/A

The Good

— Solid size and length; good hand size
— Steady production over his career
— Best on the short and intermediate areas
— Good quickness/lateral agility to win vs Press
— Good Zone awareness/finds open areas
— Hands are good, and he adjusts well around his frame
— Good creating after the catch, particularly on screens
— Experience as a gunner on punts

The Bad

— Plays speed overall is adequate
— Route running is seemingly at less than full speed
— Rounds off his routes; adequate burst at the break point
— Hip drop is marginal on comeback routes
— Physical defenders give him trouble
— Doesn’t win consistently on deep routes
— Contested catch ability is marginal
— Doesn’t break a lot of tackles
— No kick/punt return experience in college
— Marginal blocker; lacks play strength to control

Bio

— Career: 197 receptions, 2.243 yards, 11.4 YPR, 13 TD, 11 rushes, 46 yards, 1 TD
— 2024: 59 receptions, 607 yards, 10.3 YPR
— 2021-2022 At Missouri; 2023-2024 At Georgia
— 53 games/26 starts
— Career-high 10 receptions and 148 yards versus South Carolina 2022
— East West Shrine Bowl invitee
— Recipient of the Larry Munson Football Scholarship
— All-SEC Freshman team in 2021
— Birthday 11/8/2002 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Dominic Lovett is a receiver with solid height, adequate weight, good hand size, and solid arm length. After spending his first two years at Missouri, he transferred to Georgia for his final two seasons. He played both in the slot and outside while also having a few snaps in the backfield. He was used on all three levels, doing his best work in the short and intermediate areas.

Against press, he has good quickness and lateral agility to avoid the jam and beat the defender off the line. Facing off coverage, he has a solid burst off the line of scrimmage and solid quickness at the break point. Against Zone coverage, he shows good awareness and mental processing to find the open area and give his quarterback a target.

Using quickness out of his break.

To his credit, he was thrown a lot of poor balls, so his stats could have been a little better.

His hands are good overall, and he adjusts well to the ball all around his frame. In the scramble drill, he shows solid effort to work back to the quarterback. After the catch, he is good at creating and reading his blocks, especially on screen plays.

He is quicker with the ball in his hands.

His overall play speed within the routes lacks crispness. He is another receiver who seems to run at less than full speed getting into his routes. His breaks on his routes are rounded, and lack burst out of the break. His hip drop on comeback routes is marginal. Physical defenders can slow him by leaning on him within the route. His speed is not enough to win consistently on deep routes. He displays marginal play strength within the route and isn’t going to break a lot of tackles.

Despite the 4.40 speed, the deep route is not something he wins regularly.

His effort to run block is marginal. He does get in the way and engage the defender, but he lacks the play strength to hold his ground or control the block.

Lack of effort to get into position and lack of play strength make him a liability as a blocker.

Conclusion

Overall, Lovett has a solid size and length and a good hand size. He aligned inside and outside and was used on all three levels. He best used quickness and lateral agility to win at the line of scrimmage and the break point. His hands are good, and he adjusts well to the ball. After the catch, he can create yards and had good success on screens.

Areas to improve include being more urgent in his route running, working on sharper breaks, and working back to the ball. Adding play strength would benefit him against physical defenders and as a blocker.

Lovett has some potential to be a slot receiver who helps move the chains and is used on screens, but there is a lot of work to be done. Physical defenders will give him trouble, and he is marginal at contest catches. There is just one punt return listed in his college stats, but he can be used in punt coverage. He has a lot of work to put in to impress coaches at the next level and earn a roster spot.

For a player comp, I’ll go with Rakim Jarrett. Jarrett had capable hands and speed and could beat press coverage, but his route running needed work. He struggled at contested catches and needed improvement in creating separation.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)
Games Watched: 2022 – vs Florida; 2024 – At Kentucky, At Alabama, Vs Ole Miss, At Texas

