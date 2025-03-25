2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia S Dan Jackson

Dan Jackson Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia safety Dan Jackson.

No. 17 Dan Jackson/S Georgia – 6001, 194 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Dan Jackson 6001/194 9 5/8 32 1/8 79 1/2
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.46 1.54 4.33 7.12
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’3″ 34 N/A

*All Pro Day Numbers

THE GOOD

– True hair-on-fire attitude with relentless chase and motor
– Quick trigger and closes downhill space in a hurry
– Capable of delivering powerful blows and sacrifices body to wallop runners
– Great see-to-do against underneath routes
– Effective open field tackler able to trip up ball carriers
– Always around the ball and doesn’t watch the play around him
– Special teams ace who made impact plays blocking punts and field goals
– Able to find the ball and make plays underneath
– Tackles the catch in man coverage

The Bad

– Lacks upper body definition and wingspan, causing him to fall off would-be tacklers (19.5-percent missed tackle rate in 2024, 15 total misses per PFF)
– Flies downhill at top speed and struggles to break down and change direction when runner adjusts path
– Aims too low as a tackler, especially in open field
– Struggles denying vertical throws as post safety and too often behind the play
– Shows stiffness in man coverage and loses receiver mid-route
– NFL fit could be difficult; too small for strong safety, not good enough in coverage to play free safety
– Limited starting experience

Bio

– Turns 25 in November 2025
– One-year full-time starter for Bulldogs; 19 career starts across 46 total games
– Career: 140 tackles (4.5 TFL) 4 INTs, 3 FFs, 2 blocks (one field goal, one punt)
– 2024: 64 tackles (1.5 TFL) 2 INTs, 1 FF, 1 block
– Named 2024 team captain
– 694 career special teams snaps
– Zero-star recruit from Gainesville, Georgia; only full scholarship offers were from Air Force and Shorter College (partial offers from Mercer and Lenoir-Rhyne); walked onto Georgia in 2019 because family grew up as big Bulldogs’ fans (middle name is Warren after his grandpa)
– Weighed only 165 pounds entering senior year, committed to weight room but was too far behind to attract college interest
– Member of scout team in 2019 and 2020 (once 16th on depth chart) before seeing action starting in 2021 and cracked starting lineup in 2024
–  RB and DB in high school with over 1,700 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior along with four picks
– Played basketball and part of track & field team in high school (school record-holder in 110 hurdles)
– Likes to hunt and fish and played guitar for a local church band
– Suffered stress fracture in right foot during practice mid-way through 2022 season after seven games, missed rest of year
– Coaches and teammates respect him and praise him for his high character and work ethic
– Never received a scholarship at Georgia and had tuition paid for through the state’s HOPE scholarship and NIL deal
– Active community member and involved in local Meals on Wheels and Camp Sunshine, a program helping children diagnosed with cancer
– Teammates named him top Senior Bowl safety 

Tape Breakdown

Dan Jackson is one of the easiest prospects to root for. From walk-on to starter, head coach Kirby Smart once described him as what “college football is all about.” Jackson plays like someone with nothing to lose. His relentless play style is infectious, and his motor never stops. Able to trigger and fly downhill, he closes space in a hurry. And knows how to deliver a blow.

In the open field, he can tackle and get runners down.

He’s proven to be a capable special teamer with two career blocks, one punt, and one field goal throughout his career. He played on special teams throughout his career, including his final season, in which he was a full-time starter.

He spent most of his time as the free/post safety but struggled to help defend the deep ball. Jackson, too, often trailed the play and failed to make a downfield impact. It was clearly better when he could read the play in front and trigger downhill. He will also not do anything more than tackle the catch in coverage and struggles in man-to-man situations. The Texas game exposed it well.

Because of his all-out nature, he misses more tackles than he should. Playing at full speed means he can’t break down and can take off-line angles. His lack of upper body size and strength causes him to fall off runners and makes him prone to stiff-arming.

Conclusion

Overall, Dan Jackson is a hot motor energy-bringer who should, at worst, excel on special teams at the NFL level. His heart, attitude, and work ethic are there in spades, and he’s not a bad athlete, either. It’s a struggle to project his defensive fit. He’s too small for the box and not strong enough in coverage to play free safety. He could have a role as a dime defender in a role similar to what Damontae Kazee held for Pittsburgh.

Jackson’s the type of guy who raises the floor of a safety room and should enjoy a long NFL career as a third-phase dynamo. My NFL comp is the New Orleans Saints’ J.T. Gray.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: vs Texas (2024), vs Clemson (2024), at Alabama (2024), at Ole Miss (2024)

