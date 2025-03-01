2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia C Jared Wilson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia center Jared Wilson.

#55 Jared Wilson/C Georgia – 6’3, 310 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jared Wilson 6’3/310 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Impressive athletic ability

– Good movement skills

– Gets to the second level with quick efficiency

– Wins at the second level

– Commands offensive line and shouts assignments to teammates

– Works well on double teams

– Holds up in pass protection

– Good body positioning on gap runs

– Handles stunts well

– Plays with good confidence

– Good pass protection support on double teams

– Good anchor in pass protection

– Strong grip strength to finish blocks down the field

– Plays with good technique and sound IQ

– Zero bad snaps

The Bad

– Average play strength

– Weaker upper body allows hands to get chopped

– Does not react well to strong hand usage

– Worrisome recovery skills

– Can lose run blocking vs powerful rushers

– Struggles to drive defenders downfield

– Needs to be more aggressive pulling

– Can be caught lunging and losing to a quick swim move

– Worries about ceiling because he does not specialize in anything

Bio

– Started 11 games across 3 seasons at Georgia

– Learned behind 3-year starter and NFL draft Pick Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

– Led his offense line to a SEC Championship and a Sugar Bowl Appearance

– 2024: allowed 0 sacks, 1 QB hit, and 5 hurries in 511 pass block snaps

– Finished with a 79.6 Grade (PFF)

– Named Second Team All-SEC (Coaches)

– Played in 13 of 14 games in 2023, and was part of an offensive line that ranked first in the SEC and seventh nationally in sacks allowed

– 2023: allowed 1 sack and 1 hurry in 57 pass block snaps

– Played guard to start career at Georgia before being moved to center

– 2022: allowed 1 hurry in 25 pass block snaps

– Three-star prospect out of West Forsyth High School

– Ranked the No. 20 guard prospect nationally and No. 23 prospect in North Carolina

– Paved the way for a 3,000 yard rushing attack with 42 touchdowns

– Recorded 71 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack in 2019

– Named to AP All-State Team

– Flipped from North Carolina to Georgia

– Kirby Smart claimed that Wilson runs faster then some defensive backs at Georgia

Tape Breakdown

Jared Wilson does not have a lot of experience under his belt, but showed good flashes during his first year starting at Georgia. He displays good IQ in terms of understanding the offense and his assignments, and was a leader on the offensive line that won the SEC. He can be seen pointing out potential blitzers and telling his teammates next to him what to do. It speaks to his smarts and understanding of football, which is imperative for a center.

The most impressive thing that Wilson does is get to the second level, displaying his very good athletic ability and technique at the point of attack. He will be used best in a system that runs a lot of zone, where he can be put in space to attack linebackers. He moves with swift confidence when the ball is snapped and is usually very good at timing up when to leave his double team to get to the second level. He uses adequate body positioning to wall defenders off from getting to the ball carrier and has the grip strength to finish plays down the field. On this inside zone run, he walls off the defender using his frame and gives his running back a hole to get through.

Something that Wilson needs to adjust to is his recovery ability when the play does not go as planned. He knows his assignment well pre-snap, but when a defender goes somewhere Wilson is not expecting him, he can whiff on that defender. He needs to be more agile and gain lateral quickness to adjust for these quick defenders. On this play, the linebacker he is supposed to block flies through the gap fast, leaving Wilson in the dust.

On gap runs, Wilson wins by using his body positioning to wall of defenders rather than driving them down the field. His legs can stop churning when having to push them down the field, and can get held up by stronger defenders, allowing them to locate the ball and make a tackle. As a puller, he can surprisingly look slow getting to where he needs to be, which allows defenders that fly around to make plays. He has the athleticism to be a good puller, but he needs to be more aggressive. His average play strength limits his ceiling in gap runs, but he will still be able to survive.

As a pass protector, Wilson is a positive player that can win vs a lot of different types of rushers. While his weaker upper body can be chopped by strong, handsy rushers, he has good lower body strength that holds up well versus a bull rush. In the run game, he struggles to drive defenders downfield, but it looks different when he is being bull rushed. His hands are put in position to succeed, and he has great pad level that supports himself. The technique he uses when being rushed is successful, and he has the grip strength to keep rushers close to his body and not let them go, as shown in this play.

While Wilson shows good ability to win vs a bull rush, he can lose to handsy rushers. His hand fighting skills need work, and when a pass rusher with strong hands is lined up against him, his hands can be chopped and blown by. The weak recovery ability shows up when his hands are chopped, and he has no other way to win besides getting his strong hands on a defender first.

Wilson displays adequate skills as a leader on an offensive line in pass protection, and he offers great help on double teams and handling stunts. He handles protection well and never loses his assignment. Only starting one year, he will only get better as a leader.

Conclusion

Jared Wilson displays positive traits to be a starter in the NFL and will continue to grow as he gains more game experience. As a run blocker, teams will get an athletic zone blocker who can finish at the second level with efficiency. In pass protection, Wilson is a leader with strong IQ who displays good technique and anchor against a bull rush. I have worries about what his ceiling will be, as he is not amazing at any particular aspect of offensive line play, but I have confidence that he can be a solid starter as he continues to grow. My comp for him is Mitch Morse.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.9 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: at Texas (2024), at Ole Miss (2024), vs Texas (2024), vs Notre Dame (2024)