2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon OT Ajani Cornelius

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon OT Ajani Cornelius.

No. 65 Ajani Cornelius/OT Oregon – 6045, 310 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ajani Cornelius 6045/310 9 1/2 33 1/8 82 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Decent athletic ability

– Puts himself in positions to win as a zone blocker

– Wins consistently in wide zone

– Decent grip strength but inconsistent

– Decent play strength

– Does not drive defenders downhill but controls them at the point of attack

– Good hand positioning, always fits inside

– Used effectively as a puller

– Attacks the second level with good technique

The Bad

– Needs to be faster getting out in space and locating assignment

– Inconsistent anchor

– Can get bull-rushed by strong pass rushers

– Loses to quick swim moves by lunging as a run blocker

– Weaker arms that can get chopped

– Can overset and give up inside moves in pass protection

– Needs to commit to attacking first in pass protection

– Quick spin moves in pass protection give him trouble

– Recovery ability needs work

– Small frame for an NFL tackle

– Shows low effort in the screen game

Bio

– Started 28 games at Oregon across two years after transferring from Rhode Island, where he started 22 games across two years

– 2024: allowed 3 sacks, 4 QB hits, and 22 hurries in 526 pass block snaps

– Named Second-Team All-Big Ten

– Received AFCA All-American Honors

– 2023: allowed 0 sacks, 1 QB hit, and 10 hurries in 541 pass block snaps

– Named Honorable Mention All-Pac 12

– Named Preseason All-Pac 12

– 2022: allowed 1 sack, 2 QB hits, and 3 hurries in 399 pass block snaps

– Named CAA All-Conference First Team

– Zero-star prospect out of Archbishop Stepinac

– Led his team to back-to-back state championships in New York City High School Football League 3A in 2017 and 2018

– Selected as the Catholic High School Football League AAA Offensive Lineman of the Year

– In July 2024, Cornelius held a “Back2School Jamboree,” which gave underprivileged students bookbags and other school supplies

Tape Breakdown

The word I would use to describe Ajani Cornelius’ game is inconsistent, which makes sense when looking at his background. He is a low-recruited prospect who started playing FBS football 2 years ago. He shows good flashes that can translate to the NFL but needs to improve these skills down-to-down.

As a run blocker, he impresses me as a zone blocker, especially in wide zone plays requiring him to block a defender to prevent them from getting to the ball carrier. He has the athleticism to cross gaps and use his good body positioning to give the ball carrier a window to run through. He uses his impressive reach-blocking skills consistently and will be best used as a wide zone tackle or guard who can wall off big defenders. On this play as the right tackle, he reach-blocks the 3-technique that results in a win.

In gap scheme, he is serviceable but not a positive player. What worries me about Cornelius’ game is his play strength, and he will never drive a defender down the field. He is always holding them up and using his body positioning to win. This is a good and bad thing, as it shows he knows what he has to do and what leverage will work in his favor, but it shows that he does not have that raw power to be a game wrecker on gap runs. There are some plays where Cornelius gets his head down, lunges, and is beaten by a quick swim move.

He does not react well to quick moves from a defensive lineman, and he can get lost in the shuffle without blocking anyone. He displays good technique when getting to the second level, but his aggressiveness is worrisome. Most offensive linemen get joyous when getting to block a smaller linebacker or defensive back, but his low sense of urgency gives me the feeling he is not a skull crusher. In the screen game, he displays slow lateral and vertical speed, paired with effort that needs work.

This problem shows up continuously on film, as shown in the play below.

In pass protection, Cornelius shows his inconsistency with good flashes. The best thing he can do is get hands-on early, as he has the grip strength to control the defender throughout the snap. Pairing that with his good hand placement, he wins most of those reps when his hands get on early. However, his play strength shows up negatively as a pass protector, as his arms can get chopped by a handsy rusher. When he cannot get his hands on quickly, the defender swipes his hands away and can get to the quarterback. His weak arms need to get stronger to hold up when he does not get hands on early.

Quick swim moves or jab steps from an edge rusher can give him trouble, and he can overset versus a speedy rusher, leading to him giving up inside moves. His recovery ability and hand fighting will have to become more consistent to survive in 1v1 pass protection.

Again, his anchor is very inconsistent against a bull rush. On some plays, he does a good job of sinking in his stance and holding up well, but there are others where he gets blown back into the quarterback. Improving lower body strength and gaining a more consistent anchor will help him against powerful rushers.

Conclusion

While Ajani Cornelius has a lot of flaws in his game, the flashes he shows will be enough for a team to draft him. Only playing FBS football for 2 years, there is a lot of potential to be tapped into. Every flaw that I listed above, he also shows good flashes in those areas, and if they can be maximized with good coaching, he can be a solid starter in the NFL. Because of his smaller size, he can also be kicked inside and play guard, where he can be covered up more in pass protection while also maximizing his zone run-blocking ability. My comp for him is Dan Moore Jr.

Projection: Late Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: vs Ohio State (regular season – 2024), at Michigan (2024), vs Penn State (2024), vs Ohio State (playoff – 2024)