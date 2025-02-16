2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama DL Tim Smith

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Alabama DL Tim Smith.

No. 50 Tim Smith/DL Alabama – 6041, 311 Pounds (Senior)

Senior Bowl Participant

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tim Smith 6041 10 1/2 33 81 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Extremely durable player, didn’t miss a single game from 2021-2024

– Improved as collegiate career progressed

– Battle-tested against SEC competition for five years

– Very quick first step for his size; strong hands help complement this to jump on opposing lineman quickly

– Able to extend arms and hold lineman, sheds blocks well

– Has awareness to read the backfield when being contained by blocker

– Versatile, can line up inside or outside, useful in both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes

– High motor, never gives up on a play

The Bad

– Can occasionally leave pad level too high, allowing lineman to wall him off

– Needs to develop a more extensive arsenal of pass-rush moves

– Explosive first step helps him but also causes him to overcommit occasionally

– Doesn’t have elite athleticism, will limit him as a pass-rusher in NFL

– Could have better hand placement, although hands are strong

– Limited production as pass-rusher, only 6.5 sacks through collegiate career

Bio

– Hometown: Gifford, FL

– Attended Sebastian River High School

– Four Star prospect, committed to Alabama in 2020

– Earned a larger role as his freshman year in 2020 went on, finished with 14 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries while recording one sack

– Started two games in 2021 and played in all 15, recording 24 tackles and four tackles for a loss

– Started seven games in 2022 and played in all 13, recording 20 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack

– Started 10 games and played in all 14 in 2023, with 31 tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks

– Was a starter in all 13 games in 2024, had 35 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks

– Played in 55 straight games from 2021-2024

– Made 2025 Senior Bowl roster

– Had veteran presence in 2024, and enjoyed mentoring freshman Jordan Renaud and Edric Hill

Tape Breakdown

If there’s one strength to Smith’s game, it’s his presence against the run. He’s not super athletic for his size, but he uses his strength very well. Although he’s not always able to break through the line against the run, he has good awareness and puts himself in a position to make plays often.

In the first clip, Smith is lined up as the left defensive tackle in a 4-3 alignment. He doesn’t break through the line right off the snap, but he anchors himself well and doesn’t allow his opponent to get him out of position. Smith extends his arms and does a good job keeping the lineman at bay while keeping his eyes in the backfield. Once the runner cuts his direction, he sheds the block well and helps make the tackle.

Shedding blocks is something Smith does well, and he consistently puts himself in positions to do so. His strength helps him in instances where he’s not faced with a simple 1-on-1 matchup, as he’s able to keep himself in the play despite double-teams or being chipped.

In the clip below, Smith is lined up between the right guard and right tackle. As soon as the ball is snapped, he faces a double-team. The guard and tackle engage him for about a second before the guard moves on to the second level. Smith does a great job holding his ground here. Once left alone with the tackle, he sheds the block and jumps inside to make the tackle.

Being a solid run defender on the interior isn’t the only role Smith can hold. He’s a versatile player, and Alabama made the most of that. While he was primarily on the inside as a defensive tackle, Alabama also had him on the edge at times. Again, Smith isn’t athletic enough to project as an edge rusher at the next level. However, he does have the speed to get some snaps there occasionally.

In the following clip, Smith is lined up on the left edge. He ends up being unblocked, so it’s not too surprising that he gets into the backfield. However, he does show some impressive speed for his size here, and while he doesn’t get a sack, he does force Carson Beck into an errant throw. This play shows some of the skills Smith can bring off the edge.

In terms of rushing the passer, though, Smith could improve in a few areas. His biggest concern in that department is his lack of pass-rush moves. While he can move offensive linemen around when they’re run-blocking, it’s not as easy against the pass when offensive linemen are more reactionary.

The play below is a good example of this. Here, Smith is the defensive tackle on the right of the screen. While the defense gets pressure, Smith gets stonewalled by the offensive lineman right off the bat. Once this happens, he doesn’t have a pass-rush move he feels comfortable going to. Not knowing what to do with his hands, he ends up being swallowed up and essentially taken out of the play.

Finally, one additional worry regarding Smith’s game is his pad level, which he sometimes struggles to keep low. It’s not for a lack of effort, but he’ll occasionally get off the line more upright than he needs to be. While he has good strength, this gives offensive lineman an easy chance to push him out of the play.

In the clip below, Smith is aligned just over the left guard. Once the play begins, he immediately stands straight up. Since the right tackle has nobody in front of him, he chips Smith on his way to the second level. Since Smith is straight up, he’s immediately pushed out of the play.

Conclusion

Overall, Smith lacks the athletic ability and technique to ever really become a star at the NFL level. However, he does do enough things well that he should be able to carve out a role for himself. He’s strong against the run, and when he keeps his pad level low enough, it becomes very hard for an offensive lineman to move him out of the way. His strongest attributes are his awareness of what’s going on in the backfield and his ability to fend off linemen in the run game.

Smith lacks the overall athleticism to become much of a pass rusher. He’s quick for his size but simply needs more of a repertoire. He’s got a quick first step, but if that doesn’t work at the NFL level, he’ll find it hard to break off of blocks and get to the quarterback.

That said, his versatility is a key element of his game. His usefulness in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes, improved tackling, and ability to stop the run should make him appealing to teams in need of depth across the defensive line.

Tim Smith reminds me of a former teammate of his, Justin Eboigbe. Like Smith, Eboigbe is stout against the run and uses his long arms to his advantage. Both aren’t the most athletic and had similar pad-level issues coming out of college. Like Eboigbe, Smith is difficult to stop even with double teams and anchors himself well.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teams)

Games Watched: Georgia (2024), Vanderbilt (2024), Texas (2023), Arkansas (2022)