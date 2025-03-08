2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Clemson TE Jake Briningstool

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool.

#9 Jake Briningstool/TE Clemson – 6055, 241 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jake Briningstool 6055/241 8 5/8 31.5 N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.75 1.66 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’7″ 31” N/A

THE GOOD

— Has juice to threaten the defense on seam routes

— His tall frame provides quarterbacks with a easier target for contested catches

— Ball skills and size to be a red zone playmaker

— Versatile alignment, lining up in the slot, inline and out-wide

— Capable route runner who uses tempo changes to separate

— Sells blocks well before releasing on routes

— Accelerates well off his release to separate instantly

— Understand how to find soft spots in zone coverage and improvises when the play breaks down

— Competitor who plays hard until the whistle

— Smooth out of his release, occasionally testing new release moves

The Bad

— Lacks the functional strength to be a consistent inline blocker, often struggles to move edge rushers

— Not a YAC threat and doesn’t show enough elusiveness after the catch

— Thin tight end with only 23rd percentile weight, he may need to bulk up to fill out his frame

— Doesn’t always have the sturdiest base as a blocker, occasionally lunging or showing balance issues

— Lacks ideal functional strength, which affects his ability to box out opponents and maintain balance during blocks

— Caught slightly under 50-percent of his career contested catches, he has clear room to improve here

— Not an overly explosive athlete

Bio

— 26 career starts in college

— 49 catches for 531 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024

— 127 catches for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns in his college career

— No significant injury history

— Inspired by his brother’s condition, he has actively supported the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run, aiming to raise awareness and funds for arthritis research

— Committed to Clemson as a four-star prospect from Brentwood, Tennessee

— Before each game, he writes his family’s initials on the tape around his wrists and arms

— 59.8 overall PFF grade, 61.1 receiving and 52.7 pass blocking grade in 2024

— Third Team All-ACC (2023, 2024), Clemson All-Time Leader in TE Receptions

Tape Breakdown

Jake Briningstool was a key piece of Clemson’s offense, serving as the Tigers’ top tight end and a featured weapon in the passing game. Over the past two seasons, he emerged as one of the most reliable targets in the ACC, finishing as Clemson’s all-time leader in receptions by a tight end.

At 6’5” and 241 pounds, Briningstool has a natural build to play a receiving role as a tight end. He is tall and lanky, and utilizes his size to create mismatches against smaller defenders. While his frame provides quarterbacks with an easier target, Briningstool’s 31.5-inch arms is under the 10th percentile for tight ends. His catch radius is much smaller than previously expected.

Briningstool has lined up as a big slot receiver, in-line, occasionally out wide, and even as an H-back. He’s shown the versatility to be used as a chess piece and adapt to various offensive schemes. Briningstool’s versatility forces defensive adjustments through outrunning linebackers and outsizing cornerbacks.

He accelerations off the line of scrimmage with a clean release. His release moves are simple and consistent. When lined up in the slot, Briningstool will explode off the line of scrimmage to quickly attack the seam. Once in his route, Briningstool smoothly moves through his routes. Even at his size, he sinks low to snap on his route stems. He’ll add head fakes and double moves to confuse the coverage. He runs with nuanced pace, changing his speed and finding weak spots in zone coverage. As a main focus in Clemson’s offense, Briningstool has learned how to adapt his playstyle against different types of coverages.

Watch Briningstool turn inward just as he passes the linebackers vision. He sits perfectly between the two zone spots, knowing exactly where to end his route. These route running instincts are a result of receiving so many targets.

Briningstool is more smooth and fluid than he is fast, which was backed up by his mediocre 4.75 forty-yard dash at the Combine. However, he’s still able to accelerate through the second and third levels of the defense. Briningstool’s quick enough to snap his route upfield and stay in motion while tracking passes.

The play below is highlighted by the beautiful throw from QB Cade Klubnik, but is only possible through Briningstool’s route speed. Briningstool turns upfield instantly, shooting through the seam to make the catch.

Briningstool is a reliable target with safe hands. He adjusts to off-target throws, extending away from his frame to snatch passes. He consistently catches the football in clean catching situations. However, he’s unreliable in contested catch scenarios. While at Clemson, Briningstool came down with under 50 percent of contested catches, which doesn’t bode well for a receiving tight end. He doesn’t have the vertical to outleap defenders and can be pushed around at the catch point.

He understands leverage and consistently positions himself to shield defenders from the ball. He has a natural feel for spacing near the goal line, helping him in the red zone.

While competitive after the catch, Briningstool doesn’t survive contact very well, limiting his YAC ability. He runs with purpose with the ball, fighting for every inch with a true competitive edge.

Questions arise with Briningstool’s usage as a blocker. On the positive side, he blocks with effort in all phases. He’s a competitor who understands the impact of blocking in an offense.

His technique isn’t poor either, showing a good understanding of positioning as a blocker, using opponents’ aggressiveness against them. He engages fully extended, with bend, and a wide base.

A lack of functional strength completely limits his blocking impact. He’s overwhelmed by NFL-caliber edge rushers when trying to seal run lanes. Edge’s were able to simply out-power and move through Briningstool’s blocks.

Conclusion

With an impressive college career, Briningstool is a fan favorite heading into the NFL draft. Teams looking for added receiving versatility on offense will look to him for his usability, instincts and separation skills. His lack of high end speed and physicality will likely keep Briningstool out of the top 100. It’s unlikely he can severely bulk up, limiting him to a rotational receiving role at bet. He profiles as a backup tight end, best played in the slot. My NFL comparison is Grant Calcaterra.

Projection: Middle Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: 2024 @ Georgia, 2024 @ Wake Forest, 2024 vs Louisville, 2024 @ SMU