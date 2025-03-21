2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ouachita Baptist DL Rovell Carter

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ouachita Baptist DL Rovell Carter.

No. 99 Rovell Carter/DL Ouachita Baptist – 6’3, 295 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Rovell Carter 6’3/295 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Filled out upper body and appears to have acceptable length

– Active hand use and impact pass rusher, consistently won 1v1 matchups

– Good hips to bend through contact, making rip move effective

– Swim move is potent go-to rush that routinely won, capable of stringing multiple moves together

– Effective one-gapper who can penetrate and make plays

– Above-average first step off the ball

– Good tackler and finishes plays

– Versatile and played up and down the d-line

– Successful against lower level of competition with senior year good production

– Works to get hands up in throwing lanes

The Bad

– Skinnier lower half

– Stance could need adjusted, base appears too narrow

– Inconsistent snap timing

– Can pop up and play tall against the run

– Too easily washed against doubles and tries to spin off

– Prone to getting stuck on blocks against the run, more effective pass rusher right now

– Can play uncoordinated and out of control, losing balance and going to the ground

– Foot speed is only average

– Bull rush isn’t overly effective, prefers to go around then through

– Needs to show more consistent effort chasing the ball

– Only one year of serious production

– Likely older prospect

Bio

– Appeared in 39 career games (redshirted in 2019, 2020 season cancelled due to COVID)

– Career: 95 tackles (23 TFL), 8.5 sacks, 2 FFs

– 2024: 42 tackles (14 TFL), 5.5 sacks, 1 FF, named First-Team All-Conference

– 2024 was only year as full-time starter

– Didn’t have more than one sack his first three seasons

– Zero-star recruit from Shreveport, Louisiana, offered by Tulsa and interest from some prominent schools like Baylor and Ole Miss

– Calls Troy Polamalu and Aaron Rodgers his favorite football players

– Missed first four games of 2023 due to injury

Tape Breakdown

I’ll admit Ouachita Baptist and Rovell Carter weren’t initially on my radar. But 23 scouts showed up to Arkansas for the Pro Day, including the Steelers. Carter has the frame and feel of someone who will end up in Pittsburgh’s camp.

He has good size for a defensive lineman, especially in his upper body. Carter uses his hands well and really turned it on as a pass rusher in 2024, showcasing a solid swim and rip move to get home to the quarterback. He is No. 99 in all these clips.

Carter is an effective gap-shooter capable of penetrating and disrupting in the run and pass game.

Negatively, he’s better against the pass than the run. Carter is prone to playing too tall and getting washed against double-teams and can be controlled on blocks.

There are also some balance concerns, and I want to see him play with more all-out effort. Not to mention the obvious competition concerns and the lack of All-Star game participation that could have given him a chance to play against higher levels of competition. Carter also only had one year of serious production. The light didn’t come on until 2024.

Conclusion

Overall, Rovell Carter brings some intrigue as an athlete and pass rusher. He displays burst off the ball, has active hands, and knows how to finish plays. He needs to refine his technique and coordination but there are enough raw tools and talent to get him into a camp. Probably on a low-level UDFA deal with say a $5,000 signing bonus as opposed to a rookie tryout. This could be the type of guy Pittsburgh brings into camp to round out their d-line room.

My NFL comp is Cavon Walker, who had a cup of coffee in Pittsburgh’s camp a few years ago.

Projection: Undrafted Free Agent-Rookie Tryout

Depot Draft Grade: 5.6 – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)

Games Watched: vs Southern Arkansas (2024), vs Harding (2024), at Arkansas Tech (2024)