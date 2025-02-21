2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Boston College DL Cam Horsley

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Boston College DL Cam Horsley.

#96 Cam Horsley/DT Boston College – 6025, 307 pounds (Grad Student)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cam Horsley 6025/307 9 1/4 33 1/8 80 7/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Thick lower half with long arms relative to frame

– Flashes quick first step, able to fire off ball and put centers on their heels

– Strong and stout in the middle, eats up interior blocks and defends run between the guards

– Uses his arms to create length to stack and shed

– Shows good pad level against man/base blocks

– Bull rush able to push the pocket

– Works to get hands up in throwing lanes

– Played in pro-style defense, asked to stunt in pass game and occasionally dropped into coverage

– Produces good hit power and ability to finish plays

– Elite starting experience

The Bad

– Limited athlete who struggles laterally

– Has trouble defending zone schemes and perimeter runs

– Pad level wildly inconsistent and plays too tall, often popping upright off the ball

– Below-average foot speed to cover ground and track outside run games

– One-note pass rusher who primarily uses/wins with bull rush

– Bull rush tends to lose steam quickly, causing him to get stuck on rushes

– Doesn’t have other tools in belt and struggles to attack half-man

– Plays bit uncoordinated and out of control as a rusher, too often wrestles with his blocker instead of trying to beat him

– Wasn’t used in pass-rushing packages and sack production was miniscule

Bio

– 46 career college starts for Eagles

– Career: 164 tackles (18.5 TFL) 3.5 sacks, 8 PDs

– 2024: 42 tackles (7 TFL), 0 sacks

– Two-star recruit from Cinnaminson, N.J., chose Boston College over Wake Forest, Buffalo, Rutgers, and several other mid-major programs

– Played LT and DL in high school

– Grew up playing baseball (pitcher/first base) and says it was his first passion; didn’t begin playing football until freshman year of high school

– Wants to become a broadcaster in post-football career

Tape Breakdown

Cam Horsley went from the diamond to the gridiron to catch Boston College’s eye during his high school career. A starter for most of his time with the Eagles, Horsley is a plugging nose tackle who played in a 3-4 front. He stuffs the run well and engulfs blockers and running backs who try to go up the middle. Horsley uses his arms well to create space against centers and can shed them.

His first step is impressive, and he fires off the ball well with power. Examples below.

Horsley played in a pro-style system and was well-coached. Former head coach Jeff Hafley went on to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator in 2024.

As much as he succeeds between the tackles, he struggles more against zone schemes. Limited athletically and struggling to move laterally, Horsley has trouble staying clean and working down the line. He’s often cut off and controlled by offensive linemen. And his pad level gets tall and upright, hurting the built-in leverage he has with a stocky frame.

His pass rush plan is limited to bull rushes that often peter out midway through and he wasn’t used in passing situations. There’s a reason why he had zero sacks in 2024 and no more than one in any of his final three seasons. Watch him fire off the ball here only for the bull rush to immediately lose steam and end with Horsley being controlled.

Conclusion

Overall, Cam Horsley is an old-school nose tackle with power, strength, and the ability to clog the interior. His play can pop but he’s a niche prospect who struggles to defend zone runs and won’t be an asset in sub-package passing situations. There’s a role for him at the NFL but his value and ceiling are capped. My NFL comp is Teair Tart with some Breiden Fehoko mixed in as a closer floor.

Projection: Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: at Florida State (2024), at Missouri (2024), vs Michigan State (2024)