2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida CB Jason Marshall Jr.

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida CB Jason Marshall Jr.

NO.3 JASON MARSHALL JR. CB/FLORIDA – 6000, 194 POUNDS (SENIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jason Marshall Jr. 6000/194 9 1/4 30 1/4 N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.49 1.55 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’5″ 37.5 N/A

THE GOOD

-Good combo of size and speed

-Uses hands hard and strong in press coverage

-Looks smooth in man-coverage

-Changes direction in coverage without losing a step on receiver, can flip hips seamlessly

-Utilizes size and strength well in contested-catch situations

-Good stamina, doesn’t get tired during long routes or late in games

-Shows good reaction time when receivers make cuts

-Good in man-coverage against long-developing routes

-Shows good understanding of route concepts in zone coverage, passes receivers off and recognizes receivers coming into his zone well

-Good anticipation in man-coverage

-Rarely ever falls for double-moves

THE BAD

-Gets caught distracted/looking in backfield too often, can lose track of his assignment when this happens

-Dropped a few potential interceptions

-Doesn’t show extra effort to get back into play if he falls behind

-Loses outside contain occasionally, could take better angles as a tackler in general

-Can tackle, but allows runners to come to him more often than he shows good technique in open field

-Penalized for being too physical at times

-Not much of an overall contribution as a run-defender

-Will struggle to get off blocks against NFL receivers who can block well

BIO

-22 years old, will turn 23 just before rookie season

-Hometown: Miami, FL

-Attended Miami Palmetto High School

-Was rated five-star high school prospect and 2nd-best CB in nation by 247

-Played in all 13 games in 2021, had one interception and three passes defended, 23 total tackles and two tackles for a loss

-Started all 13 games in 2022, had 29 tackles, one tackle for a loss, 1 interception and 8 passes defended

-Started 12 games in 2023, led team with 10 passes defended, had 26 tackles and only sack of collegiate career

-Played and started seven games in 2024, had 20 tackles and two tackles for a loss with four passes defended

-Suffered season-ending labrum injury mid-way through 2024 season

-Earned 2025 Shrine Bowl honors

-Earned SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll honors in 2022 and 2024

-Was excited to play Miami in 2024 because he is from the city, and grew up watching the school

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Some of Jason Marshall Jr.’s finest moments come in man-coverage, especially on long-developing routes deep down the field. He has a nice combination of attributes which make him effective in these situations. One of those is his speed. Marshall isn’t ever the fastest player on the field, but he shows the ability to keep up with quick receivers. In the play below, Marshall is lined up at the bottom of the screen.

Marshall and the defender inside of him switch their assignments quickly as the receivers break into their routes. Marshall is in man-coverage. His receiver doesn’t run the shiftiest route, but Marshall shows good patience, and good speed to keep up with his receiver down the field. He blankets the receiver and helps force an incompletion on a slightly overthrown ball.

Another impressive aspect Marshall shows in man-coverage is his ability to quickly react to his receiver. Even if he’s thrown off by a cut or two, he doesn’t panic. In these instances he shows an ability to change directions quick, and shows good anticipation.

Marshall is in man-coverage at the bottom of the screen. Cam Ward gets the ball out quick, and it goes to the other side of the field, so this isn’t the longest rep for Marshall. Yet, he does show some promising traits here. At the two-second mark, the receiver hits a nice move to get Marshall’s hips turned the wrong direction, and he breaks inside.

The first thing to notice is the reaction time. Marshall quickly flips his hips to the correct angle, and crucially does it without losing a step to the receiver. In this case, most corners would bite hard to the inside. Marshall shows good anticipation though. He expects the receiver to break back to his outside, and is able to react as soon as it happens. The ball may never have been coming his way here, but it’s a good rep.

Marshall is smart in zone coverage too. He understands route concepts well, and seems to have a knack as to where the QB is going to go with the football. In the clip below, Marshall is lined up on the top of the screen. He intially looks to defend the flat.

Marshall sees his defender take care of that zone. Without even glancing behind him, he shows good instincs and immediately helps in coverage down the field. There are two crossing routes coming over the top, and Marshall puts himself in as good of a position as he can between them. The QB makes a good layered throw and the receiver makes a good catch. If those two don’t happen, though, Marshall puts himself in a position to potentially grab an interception.

Finally, one of Jason Marshall’s strongest aspects in pass coverage is the fact that he rarely falls for double moves. In the video below, he’s in press-man coverage against the receiver at the top of the screen.

This is a pretty good route by the receiver. He sets up his route well by pushing hard to the inside, giving himself plenty of space once he breaks towards the sideline. Marshall’s reaction time and anticipation are both impressive here, and he mirrors the defender all the way down the field.

With that said, this clip isn’t all sunshine and butterflies for Marshall. He’s a big, strong defender, who isn’t afraid to be physical. None of those are bad traits. However, he does struggle with physicality down the field. He doesn’t get beat on this route, but he is way too physical at the top of it. Marshall ended up being called for a penalty on this play. This is something that will need to be cleaned up at the NFL level, especially against more shifty receivers.

For how good he can be in coverage, Marshall has his fair share of lapses. He’s reads quarterbacks well. However, he can get too distracted when doing so, and lose track of his receiver in the process. In the play below, Marshall is lined up over the outside receiver at the bottom of the screen.

Marshall is in good position here. Unfortunately, he completely loses track of his assignment while staring in the backfield, and gets burned in the process. These types of mental lapses will get him benched if they occur at the NFL level.

One final thing Jason Marshall struggles with is tackling. He has good size and strength for his position, so he has the building blocks needed to become a quality tackler. What he doesn’t have is consistent technique. Marshall likes to rely on his size and strength catch ball-carries as they come to him. He doesn’t have great technique in the open field though, and he doesn’t take consistently good angels. Those two things will be much harder to do against NFL backs and receivers, so he’ll certainly need to improve here.

In the clip above, Marshall is lined up just behind the edge rusher on the right. He does a good job to get around the line of scrimmage. Once he gets there, though, he has no idea how to break down. The ball-carrier cuts inside, and there’s no technique. Marshall tries to grab him, but completely whiffs. He does this semi-consistently against college backs, so it will be even harder for him in the NFL.

CONCLUSION

Jason Marshall Jr. has a lot of traits that will be attractive to NFL teams. His size and strength are excellent for the cornerback position. This, combined with his speed, makes him effective in man-coverage. He shows fluid transitions in coverage, and rarely falls for double-moves. In zone coverage, he displays good football IQ, and is able to recognize and anticipate route concepts as well as quarterbacks’ decision-making.

However, Jason Marshall gets lost mentally in coverage. He has all the physical tools, but can occasionally get caught looking in the backfield. He generally uses his physicality to his advantage, but can get grabby which leads to flags. As a run-defender, Marshall has a lot that needs improving. He’s not especially good at getting off blocks, and receivers who block well can take him out of the play. He doesn’t have great technique when it comes to tackling, but his size and strength do give him a base to build off of.

NFL teams who value a physical corner on the sideline that can disrupt timing while also being sticky down the field will be taking a close look at Marshall near the middle rounds of the draft.

Marshall reminds me of Terrion Arnold out of Alabama. He was selected in the 2024 draft. Like Arnold, Marshall has a good frame with good length, and could press receivers off the line. Arnold also has quick hips in man-coverage, like Marshall. With that said, Arnold’s weaknesses are less severe, so Marshall should be looked at with a lower floor, and a lower ceiling as well.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.2 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)

Games Watched: Kentucky (2024), Tennessee (2024), Miami (2024), South Carolina (2023), LSU (2023)