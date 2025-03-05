2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Syracuse EDGE Fadil Diggs

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Syracuse EDGE Fadil Diggs.

No. 10 FADIL DIGGS/EDGE/SYRACUSE (R-SENIOR) – 6043, 257 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Fadil Diggs 6043/257 10 3/8″ 33 3/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.57 1.60 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1″ 30.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Has the height, size, and length you look for at the position

— Possesses good play speed and explosiveness

— Does a good job closing ground in pursuit quickly

— Has played on the edge as well as in the box

— Has heavy hands and a long reach to knock back blockers

— Can long arm/bull rush blockers and hold the edge against the run

— Will rush inside with an arm-over to beat blockers with speed

— Flashes upside as a pass rusher using a club/rip combo to win the edge

— Does a good job getting hands up in passing lanes

— Traits make him a viable contributor on special teams

THE BAD

— Instincts appear to be lacking on a down-to-down basis

— Fairly raw when it comes to the technical side of his game

— Doesn’t always play to his listed size

— Will expose his chest to blockers

— Will overrun plays and needs to do better locating the football

— Play strength can wane/be inconsistent

— Lacks fluidity as a pass rusher, utilizing more mechanical movements

— Needs to develop a signature move and a go-to counter

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from East Camden, NJ

— Four-star recruit according to Rivals

— Recorded recorded 65 catches for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns, and 95.5 tackles, 21 sacks, and five forced fumbles as a high school senior

— Named New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School

— Committed to Texas A&M out of high school

— Redshirted after playing in one game as a reserve in 2020 and made two tackles

— Played in all 12 games as a reserve in 2021 and had nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a blocked kick

— Started eight games in 2022 and made 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and three forced fumbles

— Missed end of the 2022 season with a lower-body injury

— Started 12 games in 2023 and had 36 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks sacks, and two pass deflections

—Entered the transfer portal and committed to Syracuse prior to the 2024 season

— Transferred to play with his younger brother, Fatim, in front of his family close to home

— Started 12 games in 2024 and made 45 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection

— Honorable Mention All-ACC (2024), Team Captain (2022-24)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

When a player is named a three-time team captain with two different colleges, you know that they bring a level of professionalism and leadership to the locker room. That describes Syracuse EDGE Fadil Diggs, a two-time captain for the Texas A&M Aggies before becoming a captain in his lone season with the Syracuse Orange, transferring to play closer to home and with his younger brother on the team.

When you pop in the tape on Diggs, you see a long, athletic pass rusher who has seen time both on the edge and in the box. His calling card is his athleticism, displaying good closing speed and burst while standing 6043, 257 pounds. Watch the clips below of Diggs in pursuit of the ball carrier, running down the ball from behind with strong pursuit to the sideline.

His backside pursuit is also impressive to watch on tape, as you can see below in this clip against UNLV. He bends around the corner and manages to close ground fast on the ball carrier to bring him down for no gain on the play.

Diggs also has the long arms and the strength to knock back opposing blockers both as a run defender and a pass rusher on his bull rush. Watch in the first clip as Diggs drives the tight end into the lap of the running back, forcing him to stall his rush up the middle and go right into the hands of his teammate for the tackle. In the second clip, watch Diggs run over the left guard of Georgia Tech, giving him a violent shove with his forearm to get into the backfield and make the tackle for loss.

Diggs flashes as a pass rusher, thanks to his speed and length. He has a strong inside arm-over move and the speed to get the edge. Watch this clip below against Miami as Diggs hits the two-handed swipe with the rip on the left tackle for the Hurricanes, clearing the block to get into the pocket and proceeding to wrap up and suplex QB Cam Ward to the ground.

While Diggs presents plenty of promise as a prospect, he has a long way to go in regard to his technical development before he can be considered ready to contribute meaningful snaps on defense. He is inconsistent at locating the football and executing as a pass rusher. Also, he doesn’t always play to his size and length, allowing blockers into his chest like in this rep below against UNLV, where he gets off-balanced and pancaked by the running back after getting passed off by the offensive lineman.

CONCLUSION

Fadil Diggs is an athletic, versatile defender who has lined up on the edge and off the ball and can contribute on special teams. He will need to carve out a role on special teams as he looks to continue refining his craft at the next level, attempting to maximize his physical gifts with better play recognition and awareness as well as more technical proficiency as a pass rusher.

When coming up with a pro comp for Diggs, Tavius Robinson came to mind as another long, athletic edge rusher coming out of college who had the tools but needed some refinement to capitalize on his traits. Pittsburgh had an informal meeting with Diggs at the Combine and given that he is a three-time team captain, he fits the mold of what they like as a potential late Day 3 pick.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – 4th Round (Rotational Player)

Games Watched: vs UNLV (2024), vs Miami (FL)(2024), vs Georgia Tech (2024)