2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota TE JJ Galbreath

JJ Galbreath Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Dakota tight end JJ Galbreath.

No. 82 JJ Galbreath/TE South Dakota State – 6’4, 240 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
JJ Galbreath 6’4/240 N/A N/A N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Acceptable overall build
– Fluid athlete and easy-mover with no stiffness or rigidity in his movements
– Shows burst at top of his route to create space
– Able to drop hips and get out of breaks
– Effective use of head nods and fakes to sell routes against DBs
– Has good feel against zone coverage
– Willing blocker with effort and strain and seeks to finish; coaches like him best out on perimeter
– Capable of tracking ball and making difficult grabs
– Quick to the tuck and effective post-catch
– Versatile and moved around formation

The Bad

– Inconsistent blocker who lacks strength to win at point of attack on base blocks
– Struggles to sustain blocks and gets over toes, falling off
– Must improve upper body strength
– Tends to look back for ball early, slowing him down on vertical routes
– Too often attempts to make one-handed catches down seam
– Occasional drops and double-catches, needs to maintain focus
– Needs to get vertical post-catch
– Obvious small school concerns
– Missed much of final season with injury, limiting evaluation

Bio

– From Arvada, Colorado
– Turns 24 in August 2025
– Appeared in 45 career games
– Career:93 receptions, 1,355 yards and 12 TDs
– 2024 (10 games): 32 receptions, 469 yards and 4 TDs
– First-Team AP All-American FCS TE and First-Team All-Conference
– Missed seven weeks in 2024 due to shoulder injury
– Played football, lacrosse, and track and field in high school
– Played TE and OLB in high school; had 44 receptions for 682 yards and 11 TDs as senior, along with 74 tackles and three INTs
– Father played football for minor league teams, including Denver Warriors of Colorado Football Conference

Tape Breakdown

Don’t sleep on South Dakota. A legitimately potent offense with draftable talent, JJ Galbreath won’t be the only one from his class in an NFL camp this summer. But he might be the one with the best chance to be drafted. Galbreath moves like a receiver. He’s fluid and smooth, and there’s no hitch in his game.

He’s effective on double-moves and advanced routes, breaking away from defenders at the top of his route.

And watch the sideline snag. This was the best catch of his and the flashes you want to see from a small school prospect.

There’s work to be done as a blocker, but he doesn’t need to be bought in. He’s fully committed to doing the dirty work, and at his best, he plows defenders into the ground. Coaches spoke highly of his perimeter blocking in a quick/screen-heavy offense.

He’s versatile and moved around the formation, too, easing into what is often a difficult transition for tight ends from the college to pro levels. However, he didn’t spend much time in 2024 in a three-point stance.

Galbreath’s in-line blocking needs work. A lack of overall upper body strength causes him to lose at the line of scrimmage, and he routinely falls off blocks. Coming back from his shoulder injury may have played a role, but even early in the season against Wisconsin, a team South Dakota hung with, mind you, he was overmatched against defensive ends and linebackers.

Conclusion

Overall, JJ Galbreath is an intriguing “move” tight end who runs fluid routes, can make tough catches, and was highly productive over his last two years. He benefitted from an offensive coordinator change to Josh Davis that challenged but allowed him to flourish.

With athletic move tight ends routinely coming from the FCS levels – Dallas Goedert, Zack Kuntz, Zach Davidson, Adam Trautman, to name a few – Galbreth is set to be next in line. He has the size, athleticism, blocking want-to, and versatility to stick in the NFL. My comp is Dennis Pitta.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: at Wisconsin (2024), vs UC Davis (2024), vs Montana State (2024)

