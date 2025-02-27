2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks

Ja'Corey Brooks Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Louisville wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks.

No. 1 Ja’Corey Brooks/WR Louisville – 6014, 191 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Ja’Corey Brooks 6014/191 9 3/8L 31 5/8 76
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Shows decent release package and ability to get off the line, nice jab step
– Impressive double-move arsenal, stop-start ability to freeze defensive backs and win vertically
– Displays good hands to catch away from body
– Can make grabs in congestion over middle
– Productive with impressive yards-per-catch figure throughout career
– Earlier career tape showed more burst and YAC
– Flashes ability to track ball in air vertically
– Finds soft spot in zone and can sit down between defenders
– Works hard to get open in scramble drills
– Some special teams value and background with a penchant for blocking punts

The Bad

– Thinner frame
– Poor overall athletic profile and stiff runner
– Lacks burst and second gear/acceleration throughout the route
– Struggles to separate at all three levels
– Can’t consistently stack cornerbacks without double-moves
– Big plays often took advantage of busted coverages and poor CB play
– Limited YAC threat
– Below-average blocker, can occasionally crack safety but needs to show more effort throughout rep and size makes him prone to falling off
– Inconsistent vertical threat who has trouble finishing
– Gets beat up and jammed by physical corners
– Drops littered 2024 season
– Goes quiet for stretches

Bio

– Turns 24 in October, 2025
– 49 career games across Alabama (2021-2023) and Louisville (2024)
– Career: 118 receptions for 1,909 yards (16.2 YPC) and 19 TDs; 13 kick returns for a 16.9-yard average
– 2024: 61 receptions for 1,013 yards (16.6 YPC) and 9 TDs, named First-Team All-ACC
– Four-star recruit from Bradenton, Florida, No. 4 HS receiver behind Emeka Egbuka, Mario Williams, and Troy Franklin; chose Alabama over Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee, and several other big schools
– Had 99 catches for 1,281 yards and 18 TDs junior year of high school, leading the team to state title before transferring to IMG Academy for 2020 (where Vikings J.J. McCarthy was his QB)
– Two career blocked punts: one against Texas A&M in 2021 and another versus Ole Miss in 2023
– 2024: 587 wide snaps, 103 in slot (per PFF)
– Had seven drops in 2024 (10.3-percent drop rate 13th among qualifying WRs) and five in 2022
– Battled ongoing shoulder injury through 2023 season with Alabama, catching only three passes after recording 39 in 2022, transferred to Louisville in December 2023; shoulder injury caused him to be limited in spring of 2024 but cleared for fall camp
– Missed spring of 2022 due to unspecified injury but was ready for fall
– Best known for game-winning TD to beat Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl

Tape Breakdown

Ja’Corey Brooks was a big-time recruit out of the hotbed that is Florida high school football. He attended Booker T. Washington, which produced Derrick Brooks, before transferring to the well-known IMG Academy for the 2020 season. For a COVID-shortened year, he linked up with future Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy. That led him to be a high-priced recruit by Nick Saban at Alabama, beating out Miami (FL) for Brooks’ commitment.

When healthy and in the lineup, Brooks’ numbers are good. His stats suggest a downfield threat and his best moments are examples of that. He made the occasional highlight reel play, none better than this crazy track-and-find after being held downfield.

His special team’s value is sneaky. Primarily his role early in his career at Alabama, he blocked two punts with the Crimson Tide. I’ve linked them above but they’re worth combining into a clip below.

He routinely won off double moves at an impressive level. It’s a niche, specific point, but it was easily the best part of his wide receiver tape.

But watching Brooks’ tape, he just looked so slow. No burst, no acceleration, nothing through his route. It was surprising for a decently touted prospect and a receiver who put up good numbers. His teammates were faster and had more burst, to the point I thought Brooks might be hurt or coming off a knee injury. Even when he displayed a good release off the line, he lacked the acceleration to win through the middle of the route, allowing the corner to get back in phase. Watch that in the last clip against Miami.

For what it’s worth, Brooks looked a little springier in his 2022 Alabama tape than in 2024 with Louisville. But even that wasn’t remarkable, and he’s far removed from that tape. He’ll be at the Combine, and his 40-yard time could really underwhelm. He reportedly ran 4.83 in high school; will he reach even the 4.6s at Indy?

Drops are an issue, too, with seven of them in 2024. Brooks doesn’t play big and struggles to win contested downfield, though he’s better over the middle of the field in the short/intermediate game.

Conclusion

Overall, Brooks had a solid 2024 production. But he’s just a poor athlete who will struggle to create any space or win on any routes at the next level. His special team’s value is a calling card and saving grace, and it’ll be his path to sticking on an NFL practice squad. However, his prospects at the next level look poor unless he looks like a remarkably different athlete compared to what he displayed in 2024.

My NFL comp is Jeff Maehl. 

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Drafted Grade: 5.6 – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)
Games Watched: vs Auburn (2022 – with Alabama), vs Miami FL (2024), vs SMU (2024), at Clemson (2024), TD cut-ups

