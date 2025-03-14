2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UConn OT Chase Lundt

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Connecticut offensive tackle Chase Lundt.

#64 CHASE LUNDT/OT CONNECTICUT – 6074, 304 POUNDS. (RS SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Chase Lundt 6074/304 9 5/8 32 5/8 77 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.09 1.76 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’7” 31 N/A

THE GOOD

– Elite foot speed to get to landmarks

– Quick and agile, does well climbing to the second level

– Able to bend and swivel his hips to create leverage

– Mauls defenders in the run game

– Initial punches land with force

– Accurate, well-timed hands, capable of controlling reps

– Resets with ease if his first strike misses and rarely gets caught by counters

– Good at mirroring pass rush with precise and accurate hand placement

– Fantastic job of mixing up his pass sets

– Smooth footwork while dropping in his set with little wasted movement

– Explosive and great at creating lanes in space

– Downhill blocking mentality and a great lateral mover

– Covers a lot of ground with his rangy, fluid movement

THE BAD

– Below-average girth and strength for his frame

– Lack of length and wingspan for a tackle

– Needs to add more lower-body mass to absorb and drive guys

– Struggles to anchor because of play strength concerns, but his technique is good

– Leaves his chest exposed with low-hand carriage position in pass protection

– Two-hand puncher and doesn’t show the desirable pop in his hands

– Pad level is inconsistent

– Too reliant on finesse and athleticism instead of incorporating power

– Only played right tackle in college, so it’s hard to tell if he’s versatile to other positions

BIO

– Date of birth: 6/16/2000 (24 years of age)

– Born in Arlington, Texas, and played at Martin HS

– 3,046 total college snaps (all but one snap was at RT)

– 192 special teams snaps (all on FG kick)

– 49 career starts at RT in 4 years (started every game of his career)

– His 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He suffered an injury vs. Clemson in 2021 and played limited snaps the following week. He suffered a sprained MCL in the 2024 Wasabi Bowl that didn’t allow him to participate in most drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

– Career: 63 pressures allowed (12 hits, 45 hurries), 6 sacks allowed, 11 penalties

– 2024 season: 9 pressures allowed (1 hit, 8 hurries), 0 sacks allowed, 2 penalties, Pro Football Focus grades of 73.9 pass blocking (67.5 true pass-set blocking), 87.1 run blocking (88.2 zone blocking, 74.8 gap blocking)

– 2025 Shrine and Senior Bowl

– 2024 first-team All-Independent (CFN) and 2023 second-team selection

– Two-star OT recruit by 247Sports out of high school

– Played two seasons in high school

– Became a team captain and an all-district offensive tackle.

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Chase Lundt has a strong case to be the most athletic lineman in this class. His movement skills are incredible, and his run blocking is NFL-ready. He looks and plays like an outside-zone offensive tackle. With his natural athleticism, range as a blocker, and his punching power he showed that he can play with the big boys at the next level. He had a great career at Connecticut where started every game over four seasons and was extremely dependable. There is a lot to like about him and he’s only been playing football since his junior year of high school, so it’s not like his ability and development is tapped out at all.

Lundt excels as a run blocker, but he isn’t a bad pass blocker by any means. He allowed limited pressures and zero sacks in 2024. As a pass protector, he does well mirroring rushers and his foot speed allows him to match and stay level with whomever is in front of him. Lundt is a quick and agile athlete. His initial kick step is very inconsistent in its execution, and he has some heel-clicking in his slide. He has put up good reps against top competition in pass protection. This was evidenced against a team like Tennessee in 2023 when he faced James Pearce Jr. and more than held his own.

He plays much better against speed than he does power. He lacks the power and punch to drive pass rushers away from the pocket, but he is precise and accurate with his hand placement. Lundt maintains good posture in pass protection with bent knees and his butt low in his stance. He has a quick kick slide and the foot speed and range to carry wide-alignment rushers up and around the arc.

He has fast hands to deflect rushers’ hands before they enter their rush plans. He also has a snatch-trap technique to counter long-arm moves. Bull rushes give him trouble given his difficulty anchoring and attempting to reset properly. He quickly diagnoses and switches stunts, though, and is excellent at calling out protections to his fellow linemen.

He can work across the face of defenders and get out ahead of the play to create lanes down the field. Lundt has unreal range as a run blocker and does his best work in space. The athleticism he brings with his size is incredibly rare. Lundt is fast both physically and mentally. He does well at targeting landmarks and is precise in hitting these landmarks with good accuracy and timing thus creating gaping holes to run through.

Lundt’s footwork is good. He doesn’t waste steps in his movement and the way he can swivel his body while maintaining strong position and leverage allows him to execute zone blocking at a high level. He occasionally leads with his shoulder or ducks his head but generally plays with good posture and positioning.

Lundt has the quickness to establish reach blocks and the mobility to lead block for outside-zone concepts. He is comfortable operating downfield and in space. His legs never stop churning, which helps him displace some thicker players. He already has the “Tush Push” technique of getting down to the earth level of leverage down well.

He has the core strength to torque bigger linemen out of gaps and keep them sealed away. Lundt maintains a low pad level and drives his legs in short-yardage situations to create displacement and a hole for the ball carrier.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Lundt is a very mobile right tackle who is technically and mentally sound. His most glaring need is to add more lower-body mass and strength to be able to handle anchoring better in the NFL. He has shown enough in terms of technical ability to remain at tackle. His athleticism and mobility are rare for a taller lineman, and he would really shine in an outside-zone scheme.

If he improves enough from a weight room standpoint then he could have Bernhard Raimann-ceiling potential. His closest comparison coming out of college would be a guy like Max Mitchell. Both guys were better run blockers than pass protectors largely due to not having “enough sand in their pants”. He’ll be a guy who can be a spot starter in a pinch and provide tackle depth at first who can eventually compete for a starting spot.

He is an ideal tackle for Arthur Smith’s system in Pittsburgh. The lack of mass and length may deter the Steelers, but he’s an intriguing player for a team willing to wait for the payoff.

Projection: Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Third Round (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter)

Games Watched: at Syracuse (2024), at North Carolina (2024), at Boston College (2023), at Tennessee (2023)